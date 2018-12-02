What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 13

Baltimore: The Ravens have rushed for 509 yards over the last two games, with 233 of those yards coming from undrafted rookie running back Gus Edwards.
Buffalo: Josh Allen set a franchise record for quarterbacks when he rushed for 99 yards last week. He also got his fourth rushing TD in the win over Jacksonville.
CHARGERS: Philip Rivers was 19 of 19 in the first half last week. The last QB to be perfect in the opening 30 minutes, with a 15-pass minimum, was Warren Moon (16) in 1998.
Cincinnati: New starting QB Jeff Driskel has made four game appearances, all in 2018. He’s completed 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards with one touchdown and no picks.
Cleveland: In the three games since coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired, Baker Mayfield has thrown nine TDs with just one pick.
Denver: Phillip Lindsay needs 33 yards from scrimmage to become the first Broncos rookie to reach 1,000 since Knowshon Moreno compiled 1,160 yards in 2009.
Houston: Deshaun Watson can set a franchise record by throwing a TD pass in his 17th straight game. He tied Matt Schaub at 16 last week against Tennessee.
Indianapolis: Andrew Luck has thrown TD passes to 12 receivers this year. The record is 13, set by Matt Ryan in 2016 and tied by Drew Brees this season.
Jacksonville: The Jaguars turn to QB Cody Kessler. He went 0-8 for Cleveland in 2016, completing 65.6% of his passes for 1,380 yards with six TDs and two picks.
Kansas City: Travis Kelce has more yards receiving (914) than any tight end. He faces the Raiders, who have allowed 428 yards to tight ends the last five weeks.
Miami: Ryan Tannehill has a passer rating of 97.2, which ranks as 15th best in the league. His career high for a season is 93.5, which he set in 2017.
New England: The Patriots had 215 yards rushing last week vs. the Jets, their most since 2014. Sony Michel (133 yards) and James White (73) ran for career highs.
N.Y. Jets: Jason Myers’ five field goals of 55 yards or longer are the most by any kicker in a single season. He had three from that distance before this year.
Oakland: Derek Carr was sacked by one player (Baltimore’s Matthew Judon) on three straight plays. The same thing happened to Carr’s brother, David, in 2002.
Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 450-plus yards in six games, including last week vs. Denver. No other QB has done it more than four times.
Tennessee: Marcus Mariota’s completion percentage of 95.7 on Mon- day would have been an NFL record if Philip Rivers hadn’t completed 96.6% a day earlier.