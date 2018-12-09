Advertisement

What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 14

By
Dec 09, 2018 | 4:00 AM
Melvin Gordon and Philip Rivers celebrate on the sideline after Gordon scored on a 28-yard run. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Baltimore: Rookie Lamar Jackson’s 265 yards rushing over the last three games are the most by a QB in his first three starts during the Super Bowl era.

Buffalo: LeSean McCoy gets to play the Jets again after he rushed for a season-high 113 yards and his only two touchdowns of the season three weeks ago.

CHARGERS: Philip Rivers has thrown 10 touchdown passes and has had six passes intercepted in six games against the Bengals, today’s opponent.

Cincinnati: The Bengals have allowed opponents to rush for 200 yards in three straight games and four times this season, their most since allowing five such games in 1998.

Cleveland: Until last week against Houston, Baker Mayfield hadn’t had three passes intercepted in one game since his freshman season at Texas Tech.

Denver: Von Miller is one sack away from tying Simon Fletcher’s franchise record of 1021/2 career sacks. Fletcher played for the Broncos from 1985 to ’95.

Houston: J.J. Watt had two sacks and two forced fumbles in the Texans’ first game against the Colts this season. For the year, he has 11 1/2 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Indianapolis: Andrew Luck was on the wrong end of a shutout for the first time in 82 games as the Colts’ starting QB in a 6-0 loss to Jacksonville last week.

Jacksonville: The Jaguars were giving up 108.4 yards rushing a game before Thursday. They surrendered nearly that many (99) to Titans’ Derrick Henry on one run.

Kansas City: In their first game since releasing RB Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs compiled 174 yards rushing, their second most of the season, vs. Oakland last week.

Miami: Danny Amendola missed a game last week against Buffalo because of a knee injury but is expected to play this week against his former team, the Patriots.

New England: Tom Brady needed 19 seasons, or 265 games, to compile 1,000 yards rushing. He has run for 32 yards this season. His career high is 110 (2002).

N.Y. Jets: In the last four games, the Jets have scored only three fourth-quarter points. Eight of their 17 drives have ended with punts, five with interceptions.

Oakland: Derek Carr can set a team record for consecutive games without having a pass intercepted. He and former Raider Rich Gannon are tied at seven.

Pittsburgh: The Steelers play in Oakland, where they’ve lost three in a row to Raiders teams that finished the season 2-14 (2006), 4-12 (2012) and 4-12 (2013).

Tennessee: Derrick Henry became the first player in the Super Bowl era Thursday to rush for 200 or more yards (238) and four TDs in fewer than 20 carries (16).

