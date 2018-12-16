What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 15

Baltimore: Joe Flacco threw for a career-high five touchdowns the last time the Ravens played Tampa Bay. This time he will be rookie Lamar Jackson’s backup.
Buffalo: Josh Allen is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with two 100-yard rushing games in a row. He’s the only one to run for 90 yards three games in a row.
CHARGERS: Mike Williams had his first rushing touchdown (to go with catches on two touchdowns and a two-point conversion) in a win over the Chiefs.
Cincinnati: Running back Joe Mixon had a career-high 31 touches last week. He carried the ball or was the intended receiver on 10 of the Bengals’ first 13 plays.
Cleveland: Last week vs. Carolina, WR Jarvis Landry had rushing and receiving TDs in the same game for the first time. His only other rushing TD was in 2015.
Denver: Bradley Chubb had two sacks last week against the 49ers to bring his season total to 12. That breaks Von Miller’s previous team rookie record of 11.5, set in 2011.
Houston: DeAndre Hopkins was 26 years, 6 months, 3 days old when he became the second-youngest (to Larry Fitzgerald) to reach 7,000 yards receiving.
Indianapolis: Eric Ebron has a career-high 12 TD catches. The fifth-year tight end needs four more to break Marvin Harrison’s team record for a season.
Jacksonville: DT Malik Jackson got a six-year, $85-million deal in 2016 but lost his starting role this season. “I don’t see too much future for me in Jacksonville,” he said.
Kansas City: Tight end Travis Kelce has been held under 85 yards receiving in each of his 10 career games against the Chargers. He also is without a touchdown.
Miami: Ryan Tannehill has a passer rating of 105.7. That’s well over his career high of 93.5 from last season. Dan Marino set the franchise record of 108.9 in 1984.
New England: The Patriots are a victory away from their 16th consecutive season with 10 or more wins, tying San Francisco’s record, set from 1983 to 1998.
N.Y. Jets: Elijah McGuire’s one-yard run vs. Buffalo last week was the Jets’ first go-ahead score on fourth down in the final two minutes of a game since 1998.
Oakland: The Raiders were called for their first three facemask penalties of the season within a span of 13 plays during the second quarter vs. Pittsburgh last week.
Pittsburgh: Struggling kicker Chris Boswell’s job appears to be safe (at least for now), even though the Steelers worked out two potential replacements this week.
Tennessee: The Titans have racked up more than 400 yards of offense in each of their last two games. They haven’t had a streak of three such games since 2000.