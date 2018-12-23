Advertisement

What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 16

Dec 23, 2018 | 4:00 AM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half on Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston. (Eric Christian Smith / Associated Press)

Baltimore: The Ravens’ three Pro Bowl players — Marshal Yanda, C.J. Mosley and Eric Weddle — have been selected for the annual event 17 times among them.

Buffalo: Robert Foster, who was waived then re-signed by the Bills this fall, is the team’s first player since 2015 with three 100-yard receiving games in one season.

CHARGERS: Mike Williams was named AFC offensive player of the week after scoring three TDs and a two- point conversions last week vs. the Chiefs.

Cincinnati: WR Tyler Boyd has topped the 1,000-yard mark (1,028) for the first time. He’s started every game after coming into the season with only three starts.

Cleveland: Defensive end Myles Garrett, who was voted to his first Pro Bowl, has 12½ sacks and needs two more to tie Bill Glass’ franchise record from 1965.

Denver: Running back Phillip Lindsay is the first undrafted rookie offensive player to be selected for the Pro Bowl. He has 1,221 yards from scrimmage with 10 TDs.

Houston: Deshaun Watson has at least one TD pass in all but one of his 21 games, including a club-record 19 straight. He has a 120.1 rating in the last seven games.

Indianapolis: Darius Leonard leads the NFL with 146 tackles but was snubbed by Pro Bowl voters. “Nothing new for me,” he said. “Been overlooked my whole life.”

Jacksonville: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the the Jaguars’ only Pro Bowl player. Last year, the team’s defensive unit sent six players to the All-Star event.

Kansas City: Tyreek Hill has set career highs this season with 78 receptions, 1,304 yards and 11 touchdown catches. Eight of those TDs have come during road games.

Miami: Jerome Baker and Minkah Fitzpatrick are the first two Dolphins rookies to have interception returns for a touchdown during the same season.

New England: The Patriots will finish the regular season with a losing road record (3-5) for only the second time with Tom Brady as their starting quarterback.

N.Y. Jets: Jason Myers had his first two missed extra points of the season last week against Houston. Days later, he was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

Oakland: Derek Carr has been sacked at least three times in the last seven games and 47 times this year, 11 more than in the previous two seasons combined.

Pittsburgh: Mike Tomlin is the fifth NFL coach to start his career with 12 straight years without a losing season. Marty Schottenheimer holds the record (14).

Tennessee: Derrick Henry set two franchise records earlier this month by running for 408 yards and six touchdowns during a two-game stretch.

