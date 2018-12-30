What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 17

Baltimore: Lamar Jackson’s 5-1 start in his first six starts are tied for third-best in NFL history. He is 37 yards behind Gus Edwards for the team rushing lead.
Buffalo: Josh Allen is the first Bills quarterback to throw for more than 200 yards in five straight games since Tyrod Taylor did it from Nov. 30 to Dec. 20, 2015.
Chargers: A win on Sunday would be the Chargers’ sixth road win in a row — their longest road winning streak since the merger.
Cincinnati: The Bengals are 8-25 against the Steelers under coach Marvin Lewis and have lost 10 of the last 11, including in Week 6.
Cleveland: The Browns need a victory to secure their first winning season since 2007 and only their fourth in the last 26 seasons.
Denver: Bradley Chubb needs 2½ sacks to tie the rookie record of 14½ (Jevon Kearse in 1999). Von Miller’s 14½ give him 98 sacks since 2011, most in the NFL.
Houston: J.J. Watt can become the second player since 1982 with four or more seasons of 15-plus sacks with a half sack against the Jaguars.
Indianapolis: Andrew Luck looks to become the first player to go 11-0 against one team since 1970 in this week’s matchup with Tennessee.
Jacksonville: Calais Campbell has six sacks in his last five AFC South road games. Yannick Ngakoue had two sacks and forced two fumbles in last game against Houston.
Kansas City: Chris Jones has a sack in an NFL-record 11 consecutive games. He has 15½ on the season while Dee Ford has 12 and six forced fumbles.
Miami: Playing the Bills in December isn’t ideal, especially for the Dolphins, who are 1-6 on the road this season and have lost five of their last six at Buffalo.
New England: The Patriots are trying to finish 8-0 at home in the regular season for the seventh time since 2002. No other teams are undefeated at home this year.
N.Y. Jets: Rookie Sam Darnold threw for a career-high 341 yards and three TDs with no interceptions last week. He’s looking for his third straight game with 2+ TD passes and 0 picks.
Oakland: The Raiders have surrendered 300 yards passing in only one game this year — Philip Rivers in Week 5. Patrick Mahomes had 295 in Week 13.
Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger has set franchise records for completions and touchdown passes. His 4,842 yards are tops in the NFL. He’d be first Steeler to lead the league.
Tennessee: Derrick Henry leads the league in yards rushing (532) and rushing touchdowns (eight) in the month of December.