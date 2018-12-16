What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 15

Arizona: Rookie Josh Rosen completed a career-high 26 passes against Detroit last week after going three straight games with 12 or fewer completions.
Atlanta: Julio Jones is the first player with at least 1,400 yards receiving for five straight seasons. He needs 443 over the next three games to break his 2015 career high of 1,871.
Carolina: If they win out, the Panthers (6-7) will have back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in their 24-year history. They were 11-5 last season.
Chicago: Matt Nagy is 9-4 in his first season as coach. He has more wins than any first-year Bears coach since Paddy Driscoll, whose team finished 9-2-1 in 1956.
Dallas: Amari Cooper’s 642 yards receiving in six games with the Cowboys is more than any player during that stretch. His 217 vs. Philadelphia last week is a career high.
Detroit: Matthew Stafford has 3,187 yards after 13 games this season. He hasn’t finished with fewer than 4,000 since playing in only three games in 2010.
Green Bay: The Packers are 0-6 on the road this season, but Aaron Rodgers and company have won eight straight at Soldier Field, where they play Sunday.
Minnesota: Adam Thielen had 100 or more yards receiving in each of the first eight games this season. He’s reached that mark only one time in the last five games.
New Orleans: Michael Thomas has an NFL record with 298 catches in his first three seasons. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry held the previous record (288).
N.Y. Giants: Alec Ogletree has four interceptions in the last four games and five overall in 2018. The sixth-year linebacker had six career picks entering the season.
Philadelphia: Nelson Agholor returns to the Coliseum, where he played for USC and also set his pro-career high with eight catches vs. the Rams last season.
RAMS: Todd Gurley has 1,203 yards rushing and needs 103 for a career high. He’s seven touchdowns away from Marshall Faulk’s season record of 26, set in 2000.
San Francisco: George Kittle has 1,103 yards receiving, a record for 49ers TEs and second most at his position in the NFL this season to Travis Kelce of Chiefs.
Seattle: Russell Wilson is one victory away from becoming the first QB to start his NFL career with a winning record in seven straight seasons.
Tampa Bay: The Buccaneers have forced 10 turnovers, including seven picks, in the last three weeks after going seven straight games without a takeaway on defense.
Washington: Ryan Kerrigan leads the Redskins with nine sacks. He got four the last time he played this week’s opponent, the Jaguars.