What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 16

Arizona: Corner Patrick Peterson has made the Pro Bowl all eight years he’s been in the NFL. He is the only Cardinal to receive the honor this season.
Atlanta: In his last six games against Sunday’s opponent, Carolina, Matt Ryan has completed 72.5% of his passes for 1,988 yards with 12 TDs and three picks.
Carolina: Christian McCaffrey has a team-record 1,747 yards from scrimmage this season. DeAngelo Williams set the previous mark of 1,636 in 2008.
Chicago: The Bears have made this season the 15th out of the last 16 in which at least one team has gone from worst to first in their division. The Eagles did it last season.
Dallas: Dak Prescott has 17 rushing TDs since entering the league in 2016, more than any QB during that span. Last week was the first time all year he went without a carry.
Detroit: The Lions once lost at least 10 games 10 times from 2001 to 2012. They’re 5-9 and trying to avoid their first 10-loss season since then.
Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers has 23 touchdown passes through 14 games. He hasn’t finished with fewer than 28 in any season in which he’s started at least 15 games.
Minnesota: The Vikings had 202 yards of offense in the first quarter last week, more than any other team has compiled in the first 15 minutes this season.
New Orleans: The Saints have scored an average of 17 points over the last three games, but have held opponents to 17 or fewer in the last six games.
N.Y. Giants: Running back Saquon Barkley needs 191 yards to become the third rookie with 2,000 yards from scrimmage (Edgerrin James, Eric Dickerson).
Philadelphia: Zach Ertz has 101 receptions and needs 10 more to break Jason Witten’s single-season record for tight ends. Ertz had only three catches last week.
RAMS: Jared Goff had a passer rating of 113.5 when the Rams went into their off week late last month. In the three games since, he’s posted a rating of 51.3.
San Francisco: Richie James Jr. returned a kick 97 yards last week. It was the 49ers’ first kickoff or punt run back for a touchdown in more than seven years.
Seattle: The Seahawks were called for 14 penalties, including seven in the fourth quarter and overtime, for a team-record 148 yards against the 49ers last week.
Tampa Bay: Mike Evans, whose 1,328 yards receiving are second-best in the league and 95 short of a franchise record, was overlooked for Pro Bowl.
Washington: Signed this month, quarterback Josh Johnson played “Madden NFL 19” to learn his teammates’ names. He won his first start last week but lost second start Saturday.