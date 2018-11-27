NFL review and preview: Several coaches calling an audible at the quarterback position

“It’s got to be strong and stable in terms of all of those things,” Harbaugh told reporters. “The hip has to be strong and not agitated for Joe to really protect himself. That’s the concern, Joe’s safety with the injury. That’s why it’s an opinion. That’s why the doctor has to decide. It’s not like a hamstring or something where you say, ‘Well, it’s this degree healed or not.’ They have to look at it and say, ‘OK, it’s good.’ ”