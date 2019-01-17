Betting against the Patriots this weekend? Julian Edelman dares you

Calling the New England Patriots an underdog has almost become taboo. They’re playing in their eighth straight AFC championship game and have won five Super Bowls since 2001.
The last time the Patriots were underdogs heading into a regular-season game was in week 2 of the 2015 season against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots went into what was then Ralph Wilson Stadium and beat the Bills in a shootout, 40-32.
The last time the Patriots were underdogs in a playoff contest was in the 2016 AFC title game when Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos narrowly defeated the Patriots, 20-18. The Broncos then went on to win Super Bowl 50.
The Patriots enter this week’s game as a three-point underdog against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — and at least one player is seizing on the rarity to market a new slogan going into the game.
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a hype video to Twitter highlighting the Patriots’ and Chiefs’ seasons using the hashtag #BetAgainstUs. At the end of the video, a silhouette of the Patriots logo is displayed with the slogan “Bet Against Us”.
Edelman also included a separate tweet showing where fans can purchase a T-shirt featuring the logo and slogan.
Edelman can’t wait to prove the Patriots’ doubters — and bettors — wrong.
The Patriots and Chiefs play Sunday at 3:40 p.m. PST in Kansas City. The winner will face either the Los Angeles Rams or New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.