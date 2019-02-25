Raiders reportedly reach agreement to play at Oakland Coliseum again next season

It looks like the Raiders are heading back to Oakland for one more year.
The Raiders and the Coliseum Authority have reached an agreement for the team to stay in Oakland for the 2019 season, according to an NFL.com report Monday, with a deal to be ready for a final vote by the city board as soon as Friday.
That has been the anticipated outcome for weeks, since an attempt to move for a year across the bay to San Francisco fell apart.
The Raiders had pushed back on returning to the Coliseum for one last year before moving to Las Vegas in 2020, because they are being sued by Oakland for uprooting.
But the Raiders’ realistic options dwindled once it became clear they weren’t wanted in San Francisco, either by the body politic or the San Francisco 49ers, who have territorial rights and veto power on such a move. Last month, the Raiders were negotiating with the San Francisco Giants to play football games at AT&T Park.
Under the terms of the Coliseum lease, the Raiders would pay a reported $7.5 million for the 2019 season, with the rent escalating to $10.5 million for an extra year in 2020 if the team’s $1.8-billion stadium under construction in Las Vegas isn’t ready on time.