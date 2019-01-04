Advertisement

Rams' Aaron Donald is the only unanimous All-Pro selection

By Associated Press
Jan 04, 2019 | 10:45 AM

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the only unanimous choice for the Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro team, which was chosen through balloting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

“That's surreal,” Donald said Friday. “It's a blessing. Wow! You see the hard work pay off.

“A lot of credit to my teammates and my coaches for pushing me and helping me.”

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City's second-year sensation, drew 45 votes at quarterback and was joined by teammates Travis Kelce at tight end, Tyreek Hill as the flex player and Mitchell Schwartz at right tackle.

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard were the first rookie teammates on the All-Pro roster since Hall of Famers Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears in 1965.

“These are the kind of guys who have the DNA, the makeup of everything that we are looking for,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “All the intangibles, all the character qualities, everything about them. It's a really hard filter to get through to get marked that way and both Quenton and Darius had that on their card. So that says something about their maturity and how fast we think they will develop.”

Nelson and Leonard are among four rookies on the squad, a first for the AP team. Seahawks punter Michael Dickson and Chargers safety Derwin James also made it.

Chicago also had four All-Pros: edge rusher Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson and punt returner Tarik Cohen.

Two players made All-Pro for the fifth time: Houston edge rusher J.J. Watt and Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly.

The All-Pro team had a split of 14 AFC and 14 NFC members.

There were 16 newcomers: Mahomes; Schwartz; Fuller; Jackson; Cohen; New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas; Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari; Philadelphia Eagles interior defensive lineman Fletcher Cox; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore; Chargers defensive back Desmond King and special teamer Adrian Phillips; Jets kick returner Andre Roberts; and the four rookies.

Players with previous All-Pro honors who made the 2018 team included Donald and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, each for the fourth time; Mack, Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, each for the third time; and Hill, Rams running back Todd Gurley and Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whose 46 votes were the most for an offensive player, each for the second time.

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Todd Gurley, Rams

Flex — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Defense

Edge Rushers — J.J. Watt, Houston; Khalil Mack, Chicago

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Kyle Fuller, Chicago; Stephon Gilmore, New England

Safeties — Eddie Jackson, Chicago; Derwin James, Chargers

Defensive Back — Desmond King, Chargers

Special teams

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, New York Jets

Punt Returner — Tarik Cohen, Chicago

Special Teamer — Adrian Phillips, Chargers

Second team

Offense

Quarterback — Drew Brees, New Orleans

Running Back — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — Duane Brown, Seattle; Terron Armstead, New Orleans

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center — Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh

Defense

Edge Rushers — Von Miller, Denver; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; J.J. Watt, Houston

Linebackers — Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas

Cornerbacks — Byron Jones, Dallas; Xavien Howard, Miami

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Harrison Smith, Minnesota

Defensive Back — Derwin James, Chargers

Special teams

Placekicker — Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants

Punter — Johnny Hekker, Rams

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, New England

Punt Returner — Desmond King, Chargers

Special Teamer — Cory Littlejohn, Rams

