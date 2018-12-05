Podcast: With the Rams and Chargers surging, the NFL is alive and well in Los Angeles

In the latest episode of “Arrive Early, Leave Late,” NFL writer Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) discusses having two of the league’s best teams — the Rams and Chargers — in Los Angeles after so many years without any professional football in the area. Could there be an all-L.A. Super Bowl in the near future?
Also, columnist Dylan Hernandez (@dylanohernandez) talks with host Beto Durán about a variety of topics, including the differences between the U.S. and Japan when it comes to baseball and sports journalism.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.