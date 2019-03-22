Podcast: Bill Plaschke discusses why he called for the firing of USC's Lynn Swann

In the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, columnist Bill Plaschke discusses why he feels so strongly that USC needs to fire Lynn Swann following a second scandal that drew an FBI investigation under the athletic director’s watch.
Plaschke also talks about LeBron James and the Lakers, Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers, Mike Trout and the Angels and more.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.