Podcast: Live from Las Vegas for Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs fight week

The “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast is in Las Vegas for fight week leading up to Saturday night’s middleweight-title unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs at T-Mobile Arena.
Boxing beat writer Lance Pugmire and columnist Dylan Hernandez discuss the main event and also interview undercard fighters Joseph Diaz Jr., Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Mauricio Herrera — all Southern California residents who hope to someday headline a Cinco de Mayo boxing match in Las Vegas themselves.
