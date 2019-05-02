Advertisement

Podcast: Live from Las Vegas for Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs fight week

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
May 02, 2019 | 8:35 AM
Canelo Alvarez, left, and Daniel Jacobs pose for photographers at a news conference May 1 in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)

The “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast is in Las Vegas for fight week leading up to Saturday night’s middleweight-title unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs at T-Mobile Arena.

Boxing beat writer Lance Pugmire and columnist Dylan Hernandez discuss the main event and also interview undercard fighters Joseph Diaz Jr., Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Mauricio Herrera — all Southern California residents who hope to someday headline a Cinco de Mayo boxing match in Las Vegas themselves.

The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.

