Super Bowl forecast: Will Saints face Patrick Mahomes, the QB they wanted to draft?

Receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Aqib Talib, key players for the Rams this season, are both former Patriots. And once again, the “BEAT L.A.” chants will echo through the stadium, as they did with the Red Sox-Dodgers World Series, and last week with the Chargers playing a divisional game in Foxborough, Mass. (Of course, it was those Lakers-Celtics battles, with a little help from the Philadelphia 76ers, that spawned that chant decades ago.) Rams-Patriots would pit Goff versus GOAT, third-year Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Brady, whose nickname is an acronym for “greatest of all time.”