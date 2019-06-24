Rams to open training camp for 2019 season on July 27

The Rams, coming off a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, will open training camp at UC Irvine on July 27, and seven practices will be open to the public, the team announced Monday.
Rookies report July 24, veterans July 26.
Admission to practices is free, but tickets are required. Fans can register for tickets at therams.com/trainingcamp. Ticket registration also will be available at UC Irvine.
Prepaid parking is available at www.parking.uci.edu/rams.
Rams players will sign autographs after practices, which will be held July 27 to 30 and Aug. 2 to 4.
Schedule magnets, posters, compression arm sleeves and bottle openers are among the giveaways on various days.
The Rams will practice against the Chargers on Aug. 3. They also are scheduled to practice against the Oakland Raiders in Napa before their Aug. 10 exhibition opener at Oakland.
The Rams open the season Sept. 8 against the Carolina Panthers at Charlotte, N.C.