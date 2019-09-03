Rams’ Tyler Higbee also could be in line for a contract extension

A contract extension for quarterback Jared Goff is not the only new deal for a member of the offense that the Rams are exploring.

Tight end Tyler Higbee is in the final year of his rookie contract. He is scheduled to earn just over $2 million this season, according to overthecap.com.

“I do my job on the field,” Higbee said this week, “that will all work itself out.”

The Rams drafted Higbee in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, the same year they traded up 14 spots to select Goff with the No. 1 pick. Unlike first-round picks, teams cannot exercise fifth-year options on players selected in Rounds 2-7. So Higbee is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Advertisement

“I’ll let the front office and my agent handle that,” Higbee said, “and just focus on playing ball and do my work.”

Tight end Gerald Everett is developing into the playmaker the Rams envisioned when they selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft.

But Higbee has steadily improved every season, and is listed as the starter on the Rams’ unofficial depth chart heading into Sunday’s opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Higbee caught 24 passes last season, two for touchdowns, and averaged 12.2 yards per catch.

In the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, he had four catches, including one for a third-quarter touchdown.

The Rams also turned to Higbee during their game-winning drive in overtime. On the first play, he turned a short reception into a 12-yard gain. He also had a six-yard reception to help set up Greg Zuerlein’s 57-yard field goal that gave the Rams a 26-23 victory and sent them to the Super Bowl.

“Whenever it’s my turn to make the play — make the play and just prove to be reliable,” he said. “So when we’re in those situations and they need to, they’re comfortable coming to me.”

Etc.

The Rams were off Tuesday. They resume practice Wednesday.