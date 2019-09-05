Tyler Higbee agrees to four-year contract extension with Rams

Two days after the Rams gave quarterback Jared Goff a contract extension, they did the same for tight end Tyler Higbee.

Higbee agreed to terms on a four-year extension, the team announced.

Higbee, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, was going into his final season of his rookie contract. He is scheduled to earn just over $2 million this season, according to overthecap.com.

Goff is expected to sign his six-year, $134-million extension this week. Coach Sean McVay and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff indicated Wednesday that the structure of the deal would not prevent the team from pursuing extensions with other players.

Higbee was among a group scheduled to become free agents in 2020. Linebacker Cory Littleton, cornerback Marcus Peters and edge rusher Dante Fowler are others.

Last season, Higbee caught 24 passes, two for touchdowns, and averaged 12.2 yards per catch.

He had four receptions in the NFC championship game, including a third-quarter touchdown and two key catches during the game-winning drive in overtime that helped the Rams defeat the New Orleans Saints, 26-23.

Higbee said this week that he was not worried about an extension.

“I do my job on the field,” he said, “that will all work itself out.”