Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams senior assistant coach takes job with Patriots

Jedd Fisch is leaving the Rams for a job with the New England Patriots.
Jedd Fisch is leaving the Rams for the New England Patriots.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Jan. 24, 2020
5:56 PM
Share

The Rams coaching staff continues to churn with Jedd Fisch, senior offensive assistant, joining the New England Patriots, people with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

Fisch joined Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff in 2018 after serving as UCLA’s offensive coordinator in 2017.

Fisch was offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars and also has coached with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. He is the fourth assistant from the 2019 Rams staff who will not be with the team in 2020.

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and running backs coach Skip Peete we’re not retained after the Rams 9-7 finish. Special-teams coordinator John Fassel and Peete joined the Dallas Cowboys staff.

Rams
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Gary Klein
Follow Us
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement