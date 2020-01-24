Rams senior assistant coach takes job with Patriots

The Rams coaching staff continues to churn with Jedd Fisch, senior offensive assistant, joining the New England Patriots, people with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

Fisch joined Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff in 2018 after serving as UCLA’s offensive coordinator in 2017.

Fisch was offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars and also has coached with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. He is the fourth assistant from the 2019 Rams staff who will not be with the team in 2020.

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and running backs coach Skip Peete we’re not retained after the Rams 9-7 finish. Special-teams coordinator John Fassel and Peete joined the Dallas Cowboys staff.