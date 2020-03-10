Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams given compensatory third-round draft pick, cut returner JoJo Natson

JoJo Natson averaged 22.2 yards per kickoff return and 7.8 yards per punt return with the Rams last season before going on injured reserve.
JoJo Natson averaged 22.2 yards per kickoff return and 7.8 yards per punt return with the Rams last season before going on injured reserve.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
March 10, 2020
6:16 PM
Share

The NFL on Tuesday awarded the Rams a compensatory third-round draft pick, giving the team much-needed capital as it approaches the April 23-25 draft.

The league awarded 32 compensatory picks to 15 teams that lost “more or better compensatory free agents” than it acquired in the previous year. The Rams were awarded the 104th overall pick based on a formula that took into the account the loss of safety Lamarcus Joyner and offensive lineman Rodger Saffold and the acquisition of linebacker Clay Matthews.

The Rams do not have a first-round pick in this year’s draft. They traded their 2020 and 2021 first-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars in midseason trade for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Rams
Rams will have a new logo this season. Is this it?
NFC Championship - Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Rams
Rams will have a new logo this season. Is this it?
It appears the Los Angeles Rams’ new logo is no longer a secret. Is this the logo they will wear at SoFi Stadium this year?
Advertisement

They now have one pick in the second round, two in the third and one each in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

The Rams on Tuesday also waived kick returner/receiver JoJo Natson, who finished last season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 1.

Natson averaged 22.2 yards per kickoff return, and 7.8 yards per punt return.

Rams
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Gary Klein
Follow Us
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement