Rams given compensatory third-round draft pick, cut returner JoJo Natson

The NFL on Tuesday awarded the Rams a compensatory third-round draft pick, giving the team much-needed capital as it approaches the April 23-25 draft.

The league awarded 32 compensatory picks to 15 teams that lost “more or better compensatory free agents” than it acquired in the previous year. The Rams were awarded the 104th overall pick based on a formula that took into the account the loss of safety Lamarcus Joyner and offensive lineman Rodger Saffold and the acquisition of linebacker Clay Matthews.

The Rams do not have a first-round pick in this year’s draft. They traded their 2020 and 2021 first-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars in midseason trade for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

They now have one pick in the second round, two in the third and one each in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

The Rams on Tuesday also waived kick returner/receiver JoJo Natson, who finished last season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 1.

Natson averaged 22.2 yards per kickoff return, and 7.8 yards per punt return.

