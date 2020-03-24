Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Former Rams wide receiver Mike Thomas signs with the Bengals

Rams wide receiver Mike Thomas warms up before a game against the Buccaneers.
Wide receiver Mike Thomas was drafted by the Rams in 2016 and played four seasons with the team before hitting the free-agent market this month.
(Katharine Lotze / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
March 24, 2020
3:44 PM
Share

Mike Thomas, a Rams receiver for the last four seasons, on Tuesday signed a free-agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Thomas was a sixth-round draft pick by the Rams in 2016. He played mainly on special teams as part of a receiver corps that included Kenny Britt and Tavon Austin during his rookie year, and Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Josh Reynolds the last two seasons.

Thomas played in 40 games and caught 10 passes for 144 yards.

Rams
Markazi: Rams reveal new logos, and they are different from the one leaked on social media
Los Angeles Rams new logo, 2020
Rams
Markazi: Rams reveal new logos, and they are different from the one leaked on social media
The Rams officially unveiled their new logos for 2020, and it has a different look compared with the draft hat logo leaked on social media.
Advertisement

Thomas became the latest unrestricted free agent to leave the Rams, joining defensive lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Cory Littleton, edge rusher Dante Fowler and safety Marqui Christian. Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman is a free agent after the Rams declined to pick up his option. Linebacker Clay Matthews is a free agent after being cut.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein, linebacker Bryce Hager and backup quarterback Blake Bortles are other unrestricted free agents.

Rams
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Gary Klein
Follow Us
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement