Rams’ 27-24 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday:

5-0

The Rams’ record in road openers under head coach Sean McVay.

37-0

The streak goes on ... Rams’ regular-season record when leading at halftime since 2017, the only team with no losses in that span.

10-1

Rams’ record when scoring a touchdown on either of their first two possessions since 2020. They are 2-5 when they don’t score a touchdown.

12

Consecutive games in which Carson Wentz has been sacked three-plus times, the longest active streak in the NFL. The Rams had three sacks.

6

The Colts’ loss was the sixth consecutive defeat for Wentz as a starting quarterback, the longest skid of his career.

Summary

RAMS 7 3 7 10 — 27

Colts 0 6 8 10 — 24

First Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 16 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:25. Drive: 8 plays, 90 yards, 4:55. Key plays: Stafford 16 pass to R.Woods, Stafford 23 pass to Henderson, Stafford 14 pass to V.Jefferson, Stafford 13 pass to Kupp. RAMS 7, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Indianapolis — Field goal Blankenship 48, 14:49. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 3:26. Key play: Wentz 42 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-14. RAMS 7, Indianapolis 3.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 34, 1:50. Drive: 16 plays, 79 yards, 8:18. Key plays: Reeder 2 interception return to RAMS 5, Henderson 13 run, Stafford 8 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-4, Stafford 16 pass to R.Woods, Stafford 11 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-10, Stafford 14 pass to Kupp. RAMS 10, Indianapolis 3.

Indianapolis — Field goal Blankenship 46, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 47 yards, 1:51. Key plays: Wentz 13 pass to Doyle, Hines 5 run on 3rd-and-2, Wentz 12 run. RAMS 10, Indianapolis 6.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 11:41. Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 3:24. Key plays: Funk kick return to RAMS 26, Stafford 43 pass to Kupp, Henderson 10 run. RAMS 17, Indianapolis 6.

Indianapolis — Pascal 8 pass from Wentz (Doyle pass from Wentz), 3:43. Drive: 11 plays, 84 yards, 5:38. Key plays: Wentz 14 run, Wentz 12 pass to Doyle on 3rd-and-2, Wentz 23 pass to Pittman. RAMS 17, Indianapolis 14.

Fourth Quarter

Indianapolis — Dulin 0 fumble return (Blankenship kick), 14:12. Indianapolis 21, RAMS 17.

RAMS — Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:13. Drive: 5 plays, 70 yards, 2:03. Key plays: Funk kick return to RAMS 30, Stafford 11 pass to R.Woods, Stafford 44 pass to Kupp. RAMS 24, Indianapolis 21.

Indianapolis — Field goal Blankenship 35, 7:21. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 4:47. Key play: Wentz 34 pass to Doyle. RAMS 24, Indianapolis 24.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 38, 2:22. Drive: 13 plays, 55 yards, 5:00. Key plays: Stafford 14 pass to R.Woods, Stafford 3 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1, Michel 10 run, Michel 11 run. RAMS 27, Indianapolis 24.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 13-53, Michel 10-46, Woods 2-6, Stafford 2-1, Scott 1-0, Kupp 1-(minus 5). INDIANAPOLIS, Taylor 15-51, Wentz 5-37, Mack 5-16, Hines 1-5.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 19-30-1-278. INDIANAPOLIS, Wentz 20-31-1-247, Eason 2-5-1-25.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 9-163, Woods 5-64, Henderson 3-29, Jefferson 1-14, Higbee 1-8. INDIANAPOLIS, Pittman 8-123, Doyle 5-64, Pascal 5-48, Alie-Cox 1-18, Dulin 1-10, Hines 1-7, Taylor 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Atwell 1-0. INDIANAPOLIS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Funk 3-70. INDIANAPOLIS, Rodgers 1-41.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Rapp 7-2-.5, D.Williams 7-0-0, Joseph-Day 6-3-1, Fuller 6-1-0, Young 4-1-0, Reeder 4-0-0, Donald 3-4-0, Floyd 2-4-1, Hollins 2-0-0, Long 2-0-0, Ramsey 1-2-0, Gaines 1-1-.5, Rochell 1-1-0, Hoecht 1-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Jones 0-1-0. INDIANAPOLIS, K.Moore 7-1-0, Carrie 7-0-0, Willis 7-0-0, Leonard 4-3-0, Paye 4-1-0, Okereke 3-3-0, Blackmon 2-2-0, Stewart 2-2-0, Muhammad 2-0-1, Rodgers 2-0-0, Buckner 1-3-0, Ya-Sin 1-1-0, Stallworth 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Reeder 1-2, Ramsey 1-0. INDIANAPOLIS, Willis 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

