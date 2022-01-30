Rams’ 20-17 victory over San Francisco 49ers by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 20-17 victory over San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday — scoring and statistics.

2

Teams that got to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. After a 54-year drought, the Buccaneers did so last year and the Rams will do so on Feb. 13.

5

Trips to the Super Bowl for the Rams. In L.A., they lost in the 1979 season to the Steelers, 31-19, and in the 2018 season to the Patriots, 13-3. As a St. Louis team, they won in 1999 over the Titans, 23-16, and lost in 2001 to the Patriots, 20-17.

113

Yards receiving for the Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr., his first game with more than 100 since Week 6 of the 2019 season. He finished with nine catches.

13

NFL-record number of games in a season with 100 or more yards receiving by Cooper Kupp, surpassing Michael Irvin’s mark of 12 set in 1995. Kupp finished with 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

13-1

Rams’ record when Kupp has a touchdown catch this season. They are 2-4 when he does not score.

2

Players with 1,900-plus yards receiving in an NFL season: Kupp this year, Calvin Johnson with Detroit in 2012. Both had Matthew Stafford at quarterback.

6-1

Record of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as a starter against the Rams. Garoppolo had three interceptions and two touchdown passes in three playoff games this postseason.

Summary

San Francisco 0 10 7 0 — 17

RAMS 0 7 0 13 — 20

Second Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 16 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 8:46. Drive: 18 plays, 97 yards, 9:33. Key plays: Michel 3 run on 3rd-and-2, Stafford 14 run on 3rd-and-10, Stafford 11 pass to Blanton, Stafford 15 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-6. RAMS 7, San Francisco 0.

San Francisco — Samuel 44 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 6:10. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key play: Garoppolo 31 pass to Aiyuk. San Francisco 7, RAMS 7.

San Francisco — Field goal Gould 38, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 36 yards, 1:50. Key plays: Garoppolo 11 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-8, Garoppolo 13 pass to Aiyuk. San Francisco 10, RAMS 7.

Third Quarter

San Francisco — Kittle 16 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:59. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 5:54. Key plays: Garoppolo 13 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-4, Garoppolo 14 pass to Samuel, Garoppolo 11 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-10. San Francisco 17, RAMS 7.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 11 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 13:30. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:29. Key plays: Stafford 11 pass to Kupp, Stafford 20 pass to Blanton. San Francisco 17, RAMS 14.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 40, 6:49. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 3:06. Key plays: Stafford 29 pass to Beckham, Stafford 16 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-10. San Francisco 17, RAMS 17.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 30, 1:46. Drive: 10 plays, 49 yards, 4:40. Key plays: Stafford 8 pass to Blanton on 3rd-and-1, Stafford 25 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-3, Stafford 8 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-18. RAMS 20, San Francisco 17.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: SAN FRANCISCO, Samuel 7-26, Mitchell 11-20, Garoppolo 1-4, Juszczyk 1-0. RAMS, C.Akers 13-48, Michel 10-16, Stafford 5-8, Kupp 1-(minus 2).

PASSING: SAN FRANCISCO, Garoppolo 16-30-1-232. RAMS, Stafford 31-45-1-337.

RECEIVING: SAN FRANCISCO, Samuel 4-72, Aiyuk 4-69, Mitchell 3-50, Kittle 2-27, Jennings 2-8, Hasty 1-6. RAMS, Kupp 11-142, Beckham 9-113, Blanton 5-57, Higbee 2-18, Jefferson 2-9, C.Akers 1-2, Michel 1-(minus 4).

PUNT RETURNS: SAN FRANCISCO, Benjamin 1-9. RAMS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: SAN FRANCISCO, Samuel 2-26. RAMS, Powell 1-24.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: SAN FRANCISCO, Thomas 10-3-0, Warner 7-3-0, Moseley 6-0-0, Ward 4-4-0, Bosa 4-2-1.5, Tartt 3-3-0, Al-Shaair 2-3-0, Greenlaw 2-1-0, K.Williams 2-1-0, Ebukam 1-2-.5, Jones 1-2-0, Willis 1-1-0, Compton 1-0-0, Omenihu 1-0-0, Givens 0-2-0, Hufanga 0-1-0. RAMS, Reeder 6-2-0, Scott 5-1-0, Weddle 4-5-0, Robinson 3-3-0, D.Williams 2-2-0, Gaines 1-2-0, Howard 1-1-0, Miller 1-1-0, Havenstein 1-0-0, Ramsey 1-0-0, Donald 0-3-0, Jones 0-2-0, Hollins 0-1-0, Okoronkwo 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: SAN FRANCISCO, Ward 1-23. RAMS, Howard 1-6.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Gay 54.

Officials — Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Paul King, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Brian Matoren.

Attendance — 73,202.