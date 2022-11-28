Next on list of Rams who might not be able to play: Aaron Donald

Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s defeat by the Kansas City Chiefs, and his status for an NFC West game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and beyond is to be determined, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, has five sacks for a Rams team that is 3-8 and has lost five games in a row. Donald had three tackles in the 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.

“He’s still meeting with the doctors and getting the necessary scans,” McVay said during a video conference with reporters.

McVay said the Rams would take “the appropriate steps for Aaron in terms of how we move forward and what that means as far as his availability for this week and the weeks to come.”

Donald is the latest Rams star player to suffer an injury.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in concussion protocol because of what McVay has described as a neck issue. His availability for the game against the Seahawks is to be determined, McVay said.

Receiver Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve for at least two more games while recovering from ankle surgery. Receiver Allen Robinson will be out the rest of the season because of a foot injury that requires surgery.

Has McVay considered shutting down all of the team’s injured star players and rebooting for next season?

“You take each individual case,” McVay said, adding, “There’s a lot of stuff that goes into these games and I think as a competitor, for those players and really just for our guys, you want to be mindful of all the things that go into that, while I’ve also consistently said being smart.

“And so those are all factors. But we are trying to compete to get the results that we want, but man, it certainly has been something that I don’t think anybody could have ever predicted.

“When it rains it pours.”

McVay said he had spoken with reserve tight end Roger Carter, who accidentally slammed into McVay on the sideline during the game against the Chiefs.

McVay will be “limited” this week, he quipped.

“No hard feelings,” McVay said. “Just a little bit of a sore jaw.”