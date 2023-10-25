Rams coach Sean McVay and wife Veronika bring first baby into the world. It’s a ...
Rams coach Sean McVay is a dad.
McVay said Wednesday that his wife, Veronika, gave birth to a baby boy Tuesday. The couple named their son Jordan John McVay.
“He’s here, he’s healthy, he’s feeling good,” McVay said during a news conference before practice for Sunday’s game at Dallas. “And what a blessing it is.”
Shortly before, the team posted on social media: “LA Rams transactions: Delivered Jordan John McVay.”
McVay said the birth was a “special moment” and complimented his wife on her strength throughout the pregnancy.
Had he gotten any sleep?
“It’s a good adrenaline but at some point it’s going to hit me,” he said, ‘’and I’d like to think I can push through. But I don’t have the stamina I used to.”
McVay said his son’s middle name is in honor of his late grandfather, John McVay, who died last Oct. 31. John McVay was an executive for five San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl championship teams.
“His legacy lives on,” McVay said, “and I know he’s looking down smiling.”
