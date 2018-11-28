Galaxy near a deal to make Dennis Te Kloese chief of soccer operations

The hiring of Te Kloese and the appointment of Kinnear as head coach would allow the team to turn its focus to another pressing issue, the status of leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish star, who is signed for next season, has made it known that he is unhappy with the Galaxy’s direction and his return wasn’t certain if he didn’t think the team could win. His agent has also been negotiating with Italian club AC Milan, partly in an effort to keep the pressure on the Galaxy.