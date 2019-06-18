Women’s World Cup has come a long way since ’95, Fox broadcaster can attest

And TV ratings for this World Cup have set records in several countries, according to Soccer America. France’s first two games, for example, averaged more than 10.4 million viewers on local TV, more than doubling the previous record for a women’s match. The BBC’s broadcast of England-Scotland drew 4.6 million viewers; the Netherlands’ opener with New Zealand was seen by 79.7% of people watching TV in Holland at the time; Sweden-Chile drew 43.6% of the available audience in Sweden; and Brazil’s first game averaged 19.3 million viewers on Globo and SporTV, an audience share of more than 50%.