Japanese club Vissel Kobe to play LAFC and OCSC in exhibition games this winter

Vissel Kobe, a top club in the Japanese first division, will make a winter tour of Southern California that will include a Jan. 31 friendly against the Los Angeles Football Club at Banc of California Stadium and a Feb. 5 game with the Orange County Soccer Club at the Orange County Great Park in Irvine.
Vissel’s roster includes three World Cup champions in Andres Iniesta and David Villa of Spain, and Lukas Podolski of Germany.
Tickets for the LAFC match go on sale to the general public on Tuesday. Prices start at $25. LAFC season-ticket holders will receive additional information for exclusive pre-sale access to tickets beginning Sunday and Monday. More information is available at www.lafc.com.
Ticket information for the Orange County match will be posted at Orangecountysoccer.com