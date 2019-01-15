Soccer! Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget likes the new coaching hire

There were reports — some of them farcical — that the Galaxy approached America over the winter about Dos Santos, who has a year left on his contract, and were rebuffed. The team may be more interested now, especially if the Galaxy pay a significant portion of what Dos Santos is owed. Dos Santos’ father, a Brazilian who played under the name Zizinho, had two stays with America in 1980s and Gio dos Santos appears to have a good relationship with the team’s coach, former national team manager Miguel Herrera.