Soccer! Sigi Schmid had a life worth remembering

But there was also a Zelig-like quality to Schmid, who was present at virtually every significant moment in U.S. soccer history over the last 5½ decades. As an 11-year-old he played on the one of the four teams that made up the first season of AYSO; that organization now has more than 50,000 teams and 400,000 players. He co-coached the first soccer team at Torrance Bishop Montgomery High, his alma mater; the program went on to become a regional power.