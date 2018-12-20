Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

Bundesliga: Second-place Borussia Monchengladbach travels to Dortmund on Friday to play the Bundesliga leaders (FS1, Univision, UniMas, 11:30 a.m. PST), who are coming off their only loss of the league season, a 2-1 upset by Dusseldorf. Monchengladbach has lost just once since October. Dortmund’s Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus, who have combined for 22 goals, rank among the league’s top scorers while Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus are tied for second in assists with seven apiece. Anything short of a victory by Monchengladbach could push the team to third in the table heading into the break if Bayern Munich wins its road game Saturday at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS2, 9:30 a.m.) Bayern has won its last four league games while Frankfurt has won just once in its last four to fall to fifth in the standings. Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic leads the league with 12 goals in 14 games while Sebastian Haller is first in assists with eight.