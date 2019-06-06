World Cup Group B preview: Spain aims to showcase its growth in the sport

Outlook: Aside from host nation France, China was the first to lock up a spot in this summer’s tournament, winning its group in the Asian Cup 14 months ago. Icelandic coach Sigurdur Ragnar Eyjolfsson left shortly after that, replaced by former national team defender Jia Xiuquan, who had never coached a women’s team before taking over the Steel Roses a year ago. China has made it at least as far as the quarterfinals in the six Women’s World Cups it has played in, getting as far as the final in 1999 where it lost to the U.S. in an epic penalty-kick shootout at the Rose Bowl. That game inspired a generation of girls in China and many members of this team remember watching that match on TV.