FIFA president pledges $500 million in support of advancing women’s soccer

Friday’s game kicked off at 9:02 p.m. local time, the latest start for an opener in Women’s World Cup history. … French coach Corinne Diacre had a history with South Korea before Friday. One of the three World Cup games she appeared in as a player was against the Koreans and she wore the captain’s armband in that 2003 match, a 1-0 win at RFK Stadium in Washington. … Chula Vista’s Felisha Mariscal, an MLS official, was one of the video assistant referees for Friday’s match. VAR, making its debut in a Women’s World Cup, didn’t take long to become controversial with a long review taking an apparent goal by France’s Griedge Mbock Bathy off the board late in the first half. The video showed that Mbock Bathy was just inches offside.