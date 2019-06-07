Women’s World Cup: Nigeria looks to upset Norway in opener

The buzz: Nigeria is the only African country to have played in every Women’s World Cup, but it has advanced past the first round just once. Norway also qualified for all eight tournaments, winning once and getting to the quarterfinals four other times. But that’s ancient history. The team hasn’t advanced past the round of 16 since 2007 and with star attacker Ada Hegerberg sitting out the World Cup in a dispute with the Norwegian soccer federation, which didn’t win a game — or score a goal — in the 2017 Euros, looks vulnerable.