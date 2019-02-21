Soccer on TV: Liverpool, Bayern Munich will try to get to top of standings

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich, given up for dead when it fell to fifth place in the league table in November, has lost just once in its last 11 Bundesliga matches and is suddenly one win and a Borussia Dortmund loss from pulling even at the top of the table. That could happen this weekend if Munich beats Hertha Berlin at home on Saturday (FS2, 6:30 a.m. PST) and Dortmund losses at home to Bayern Leverkusen on Sunday (FS2, UDN, 9 a.m. PST). Dortmund has lost just once in Bundesliga play this season but it is winless in five tries in February, playing to three straight league draws, losing a DFB-Pokal cup match to Werder Bremen in penalties and then getting hammered 3-0 by Tottenham in Champions League play.