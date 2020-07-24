Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Premier League closes with 10 games Sunday, six of consequential significance

Premier League match
A lot is at stake as the Premier League season closes with 10 games Sunday. Above, Mason Greenwood, left, of Manchester United and Arthur Masuaku of West Ham United battle for the ball on July 22 in Manchester.
(Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
July 24, 2020
5:30 AM
Share

The Premier League season draws to a close Sunday with 10 games kicking off at 8 a.m., six of which will have a bearing on who advances to European play or who is relegated next season.

EPL: Five teams enter the final day separated by just five points in the battle for the league’s four remaining European tournament spots. Two of those teams — Manchester United (17-8-12) and Leicester City (18-11-8) — will meet with a Champions League berth at stake on Ch. 4. United needs a win or draw to finish in the top four while Leicester can finish as high as third with a win or in fifth with a loss. In between those two is fourth-place Chelsea (19-12-6), which can move up a spot or down a spot depending on how it does against Wolverhampton (15-8-14). Wolverhampton needs a win to advance to the qualification stage of the Europa League. That game will be on the USA network. Anything less would open the door for Tottenham (16-11-10), a point back, to grab that spot with a win or draw at Crystal Palace (11-17-9). At the bottom of the table Norwich City (5-26-6) already has been relegated but the fates of Bournemouth (8-22-7), Watford (8-19-10) and Aston Villa (9-21-7) — separated by three points — are still to be decided. Aston Villa meets West Ham (10-19-8) on NBCSN and Watford plays Arsenal (13-10-14) on the Golf Channel. Aston Villa can stay up with a win while Watford can avoid relegation with a win or draw if Aston Villa loses. A loss by either would allow Bournemouth to sweep past with a victory at Everton (13-14-10) on CNBC.

Soccer

Elliott: L.A. NWSL team founders want to support next generation of women’s soccer

Retired Olympian Julie Foudy speaks during the 5th Annual LA84 Foundation Summit.

Soccer

Elliott: L.A. NWSL team founders want to support next generation of women’s soccer

The majority-female group of founding investors in Los Angeles’ NWSL franchise see the team as a chance to build and develop women’s soccer.

Soccer
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement