Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Soccer

LAFC match against San Jose, postponed because of COVID-19, will be played Wednesday

LAFC's Carlos Vela applauds during a match.
(Victor Cruz / AFP via Getty Images)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Share

LAFC’s final road game of the MLS season, originally scheduled for last Sunday in San Jose then postponed after three players tested positive for COVID-19, will be played Wednesday. The league made that announcement less than 24 hours before the scheduled 8 p.m. kickoff

The match can impact the playoff plans of as many of a half-dozen teams, including LAFC (9-7-4), the Galaxy (6-11-3) and the Earthquakes (7-8-6).

LAFC already clinched a playoff berth but is in position to begin the postseason on the road. A win could help it move up a spot in the table and earn a home playoff opener.

Soccer

MLS announces new playoff berth format after postponed games

LAFC

Soccer

MLS announces new playoff berth format after postponed games

MLS announced it has canceled six games postponed by COVID-19 outbreaks and will award playoff berths based on points-per-game
Advertisement

For the Earthquakes, a victory would give it a playoff berth and eliminate both the Galaxy and Vancouver (8-14-0). Even a draw would eliminate the Whitecaps.

Because so many games have been canceled by COVID-19 infections, MLS is using a points-per-game formula to determine playoff qualification. For the Galaxy to pass San Jose for the conference’s eighth and final postseason spot, they need to win their final two games and hope San Jose earns no more than a point in its final two.

The Galaxy also can advance with two wins if Colorado drops its final two matches.

The three LAFC players who failed COVID-19 tests last week are in isolation under a doctor’s supervision. The rest of the team’s players and staff have tested negative multiple times.

SoccerSports
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.
Advertisement