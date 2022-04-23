Dejan Joveljic scores in 86th minute as Galaxy edge road-weary Nashville 1-0

Dejan Joveljic scored in the 86th minute to lift the Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Nashville in an MLS game Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Derrick Williams picked up an assist on Joveljic’s game-winner for the Galaxy (5-2-1), who are 3-0-1 in their last four games.

The Galaxy outshot Nashville (3-3-2) 13-3 with a 5-1 edge in shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond saved the one shot he faced for the Galaxy.

Joe Willis saved four of the five shots he faced for Nashville, which has opened the season with eight straight road games.