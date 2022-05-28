Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Brian Rodríguez scores deciding goal in LAFC’s victory over San Jose

LAFC's Brian Rodríguez runs down field against the Colorado Rapids during an MLS match Feb. 26, 2022.
Brian Rodríguez, pictured Feb. 26, scored the go-ahead goal in the 47th minute for LAFC in its 3-2 win over the visiting San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.
(Michael Owens / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share

Brian Rodríguez scored the deciding goal for LAFC in its 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at Banc of California Stadium.

Rodríguez’s go-ahead score came in the 47th minute for LAFC (9-3-2) and was the only goal in the second half.

LAFC jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Cristian Arango’s penalty-kick score in the eighth minute and a goal by Ryan Hollingshead in the 13th.

Angel City FC goalkeeper DiDi Haracic.

Angel City FC

DiDi Haracic, Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel shaped by harrowing journeys to Angel City FC

Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel and DiDi Haracic have overcome huge obstacles in their quest to become NWSL players with Angel City FC.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored two goals for the Earthquakes (3-6-5) — in the 16th and 31st minutes — to tie the score at 2.

Advertisement

LAFC outshot the Earthquakes 13-7, with a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.

Maxime Crépeau saved just one of the three shots he faced for LAFC. JT Marcinkowski had six saves for San Jose.

Soccer
Advertisement