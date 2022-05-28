Brian Rodríguez scores deciding goal in LAFC’s victory over San Jose

Brian Rodríguez scored the deciding goal for LAFC in its 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at Banc of California Stadium.

Rodríguez’s go-ahead score came in the 47th minute for LAFC (9-3-2) and was the only goal in the second half.

LAFC jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Cristian Arango’s penalty-kick score in the eighth minute and a goal by Ryan Hollingshead in the 13th.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored two goals for the Earthquakes (3-6-5) — in the 16th and 31st minutes — to tie the score at 2.

LAFC outshot the Earthquakes 13-7, with a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.

Maxime Crépeau saved just one of the three shots he faced for LAFC. JT Marcinkowski had six saves for San Jose.