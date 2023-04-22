Advertisement
Denis Bouanga scores again as LAFC salvages draw with Nashville SC

LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, right, is congratulated by teammate Stipe Biuk after scoring against Nashville SC.
LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, right, is congratulated by teammate Stipe Biuk after scoring against Nashville SC in the second half of a 1-1 draw Saturday night.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)
Associated Press
NASHVILLE — 

Denis Bouanga scored early in the second half to help LAFC earn a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Bouanga used an assist from Stipe Biuk to score the equalizer in the 59th minute for LAFC (5-0-3). Bouanga has seven goals this season. Jordan Morris had a league-high eight goals for the Seattle Sounders before Saturday’s games.

Hany Mukhtar took a pass from Teal Bunbury and scored in the 35th minute to give Nashville (3-3-3) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Mukhtar, the reigning MVP, had not contributed to a goal in Nashville’s last two home matches but had never gone three straight at home without a goal or an assist.

LAFC had advantages of 19-8 in shots and 6-3 in shots on goal.

John McCarthy had two saves for LAFC. Joe Willis totaled five saves for Nashville.

Nashville managed to earn a point for the tie after losing its three previous matches this season when yielding a goal. Nashville has just one victory in its last 18 matches when conceding at least one goal.

Each team picked up a road win over the other last season in the only two previous matchups.

Nashville remains home to host Atlanta United on Saturday. LAFC is idle.

