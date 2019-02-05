Advertisement

The Sports Report: Be careful or the Lakers might include you in a trade for Anthony Davis too

By
Feb 05, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Lonzo Ball, front, and Kyle Kuzma (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Howdy everyone, and welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Los Angeles Times daily sports newsletter.

Let’s get to it.

Lakers

The Lakers, trying to land Anthony Davis before the Thursday trade deadline, upped their offer to New Orleans on Monday. The Lakers offered Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and two first-round picks in exchange for Davis and Solomon Hill.

The big question I have: Who’s going to be left on the team to play alongside Davis and LeBron James? You’ve got Tyson Chandler, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Josh Hart. Is Chuck Nevitt still on the team? Maybe he can finally get into a game. Is Magic Johnson planning on coming out of retirement?

Isn’t that a lot to give up for one guy? They only traded four players when they acquired Kareem Abdul-Jabbar years ago and he was the best player in the league at the time. Now you are trading six players?

Perhaps causing them to really up their offer is that Davis’ representatives told the Pelicans that he would sign long-term deals with the Lakers, Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

The next three days will be very interesting

Rams

The Rams have a lot of things to figure out this offseason and not as much time to figure it out thanks to their Super Bowl run, which extended their season by two weeks compared to most teams. Of course, there are worse predicaments to be in. But who do they bring back among Ndamukong Suh, who played on a one-year, $14-million contract this season, Dante Fowler, who had a cap number of $1.9 million, C.J. Anderson, who is a free agent, and Lamarcus Joyner, who was paid $11.3 million after playing on the franchise tag?

Do they extend Jared Goff’s contract now? What about the offensive line? There are a lot of questions to answer in order to stay under the salary cap. Gary Klein takes a look at some of them here.

NFL

Is it too soon to start thinking about the 2020 Super Bowl? And might I add, if the 2020 Super Bowl isn’t sponsored by LensCrafters, then someone at the company has made a big mistake.

The odds for the 2020 Super Bowl are here, and the favorites are….. not the Patriots or Rams.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites at 6-1 in the Las Vegas SuperBook. Next are the Patriots, Rams and New Orleans Saints at 8-1.

The Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears are at 14-1, with the Cleveland Browns at 20-1.

The longest odds? Miami, at 100-1. Strangely enough, the 2020 Super Bowl will be played in Miami, so everyone on the Dolphins should at least be able to get a ticket.

By the way, if you want to know what will be the hot topics in the NFL next season, read this story by Sam Farmer.

Kings

Tyler Toffoli scored 25 seconds into overtime as the Kings rallied to beat the New York Rangers, 4-3.

Toffoli's ninth goal of the season came moments after the Rangers' Mika Zibanejad rang the puck off the post behind Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Ducks

Andreas Johnsson had two goals and two assists, Jake Muzzin added a goal and two assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ducks, 6-1.

NHL

Times columnist (and hockey Hall of Famer) Helene Elliott takes a look at what we learned in the NHL last week. Read it here.

Best sports movies

As we continue our runup to the Oscars by having Times readers pick the best sports movie of all time, we move on to baseball. You have chosen the best football and basketball movies, and we have received over 30,000 ballots, so make sure your vote counts by clicking here or emailing me here. This time, we will have you pick your top seven baseball movies of all time. Here’s the list of candidates to vote from. Remember to vote for seven. And write-in candidates are allowed.

Angels in the Outfield (1951), starring Paul Douglas

Angels in the Outfield (1994), starring Christopher Lloyd

The Babe (1992), starring John Goodman

Bad News Bears (2005), starring Billy Bob Thornton

The Bad News Bears (1976), starring Walter Matthau

The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training (1977), starring William Devane and Jackie Earle Haley

Ballplayer: Pelotero (2011), documentary

Bang the Drum Slowly (1973), starring Robert DeNiro

The Benchwarmers (2006), starring Rob Schneider

The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars and Motor Kings (1976), starring Billy Dee Williams, James Earl Jones and Richard Pryor

Bull Durham (1988), starring Kevin Costner

Chasing 3000 (2010), starring Trevor Morgan and Ray Liotta

Cobb (1994), starring Tommy Lee Jones

Damn Yankees (1958), starring Tab Hunter and Gwen Verdon

Eight Men Out (1988), starring D.B. Sweeney and John Cusack

Fear Strikes Out (1957), starring Anthony Perkins

Fever Pitch (2005), starring Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore

Field of Dreams (1989), starring Kevin Costner

For Love of the Game (1999), starring Kevin Costner

42 (2013), starring Chadwick Boseman

Hardball (2001), starring Keanu Reeves

It Happens Every Spring (1949), starring Ray Milland

The Jackie Robinson Story (1950), starring Jackie Robinson

A League of Their Own (1992), starring Geena Davis

The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg (1998), documentary

Major League (1989), starring Charlie Sheen, Wesley Snipes and Tom Berenger

Major League II (1994), starring Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger and Omar Epps

Million Dollar Arm (2014), starring Jon Hamm

Moneyball (2011), starring Brad Pitt

Mr. Baseball (1992), starring Tom Selleck

Mr. 3000 (2004), starring Bernie Mac

The Natural (1984), starring Robert Redford

Off the Black (2006), starring Nick Nolte

The Pride of St. Louis (1952), starring Dan Dailey

The Pride of the Yankees (1942), starring Gary Cooper

The Rookie (2002), starring Dennis Quaid

Rookie of the Year (1993), starring Thomas Ian Nicholas and Gary Busey

The Sandlot (1993), starring Tom Guiry

61* (2001), starring Thomas Jane and Barry Pepper

The Stratton Story (1949), starring Jimmy Stewart

Sugar (2008), starring Algenis Perez Soto

Summer Catch (2001), starring Freddie Prinze Jr.

Trouble with the Curve (2012), starring Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams

The top five basketball movies, after receiving 7,205 ballots from newsletter subscribers and print edition readers:

Hoosiers, named on 99.9% of ballots

White Men Can’t Jump, 83.6%

Hoop Dreams, 46.5%

Blue Chips, 29.5%

He Got Game, 29.2%

The rest of the list:

Space Jam, 27.1%

Coach Carter, 25.4%

One on One, 25.1%

Glory Road, 18.4%

Semi-Pro, 16%

The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh, 12.9%

The Basketball Diaries, 10.4%

Love & Basketball, 10.4%

Fast Break, 8%

The Sixth Man, 8%

Uncle Drew, 7%

Air Bud, 5.6%

Above the Rim, 3.8%

The Air Up There, 3.8%

BASEketball, 3.8%

Celtic Pride, 3.6%

Eddie, 2.8%

Like Mike, 1.1%

Rebound (1996), 1.1%

Just Wright, 1.1%

Juwanna Mann, 0.4%

Rebound (2005), 0.3%

Sunset Park, 0.2%

The Absent-Minded Professor got the most votes among write-ins.

This date in sports history

1948: Dick Button becomes the first U.S. figure skater to in an Olympic gold medal.

1948: Gretchen Fraser becomes the first U.S. woman to win a gold medal in the slalom.

1989: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar becomes the first NBA player to score 38,000 points.

1991: Dave Taylor of the Kings becomes the 29th NHL player to score 1,000 points.

2006: The Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10, to win Super Bowl XL.

Notable births on this date

1934: Baseball Hall of Famer and real home run leader Henry Aaron.

1942: NFL quarterback Roger Staubach

1943: NFL quarterback Craig Morton

1968: Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar

And finally

That concludes the newsletter for today.

