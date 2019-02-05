The Sports Report: Be careful or the Lakers might include you in a trade for Anthony Davis too

Howdy everyone, and welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Los Angeles Times daily sports newsletter. My name is Houston Mitchell and I’m your host for the festivities. Subscribe to this newsletter by clicking here.
Lakers
The Lakers, trying to land Anthony Davis before the Thursday trade deadline, upped their offer to New Orleans on Monday. The Lakers offered Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and two first-round picks in exchange for Davis and Solomon Hill.
The big question I have: Who’s going to be left on the team to play alongside Davis and LeBron James? You’ve got Tyson Chandler, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Josh Hart. Is Chuck Nevitt still on the team? Maybe he can finally get into a game. Is Magic Johnson planning on coming out of retirement?
Isn’t that a lot to give up for one guy? They only traded four players when they acquired Kareem Abdul-Jabbar years ago and he was the best player in the league at the time. Now you are trading six players?
Perhaps causing them to really up their offer is that Davis’ representatives told the Pelicans that he would sign long-term deals with the Lakers, Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.
The next three days will be very interesting
Rams
The Rams have a lot of things to figure out this offseason and not as much time to figure it out thanks to their Super Bowl run, which extended their season by two weeks compared to most teams. Of course, there are worse predicaments to be in. But who do they bring back among Ndamukong Suh, who played on a one-year, $14-million contract this season, Dante Fowler, who had a cap number of $1.9 million, C.J. Anderson, who is a free agent, and Lamarcus Joyner, who was paid $11.3 million after playing on the franchise tag?
Do they extend Jared Goff’s contract now? What about the offensive line? There are a lot of questions to answer in order to stay under the salary cap. Gary Klein takes a look at some of them here.
NFL
Is it too soon to start thinking about the 2020 Super Bowl? And might I add, if the 2020 Super Bowl isn’t sponsored by LensCrafters, then someone at the company has made a big mistake.
The odds for the 2020 Super Bowl are here, and the favorites are….. not the Patriots or Rams.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites at 6-1 in the Las Vegas SuperBook. Next are the Patriots, Rams and New Orleans Saints at 8-1.
The Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears are at 14-1, with the Cleveland Browns at 20-1.
The longest odds? Miami, at 100-1. Strangely enough, the 2020 Super Bowl will be played in Miami, so everyone on the Dolphins should at least be able to get a ticket.
By the way, if you want to know what will be the hot topics in the NFL next season, read this story by Sam Farmer.
Kings
Tyler Toffoli scored 25 seconds into overtime as the Kings rallied to beat the New York Rangers, 4-3.
Toffoli's ninth goal of the season came moments after the Rangers' Mika Zibanejad rang the puck off the post behind Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.
Ducks
Andreas Johnsson had two goals and two assists, Jake Muzzin added a goal and two assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ducks, 6-1.
NHL
Times columnist (and hockey Hall of Famer) Helene Elliott takes a look at what we learned in the NHL last week. Read it here.
Best sports movies
As we continue our runup to the Oscars by having Times readers pick the best sports movie of all time, we move on to baseball. You have chosen the best football and basketball movies, and we have received over 30,000 ballots, so make sure your vote counts by clicking here or emailing me here. This time, we will have you pick your top seven baseball movies of all time. Here’s the list of candidates to vote from. Remember to vote for seven. And write-in candidates are allowed.
Angels in the Outfield (1951), starring Paul Douglas
Angels in the Outfield (1994), starring Christopher Lloyd
The Babe (1992), starring John Goodman
Bad News Bears (2005), starring Billy Bob Thornton
The Bad News Bears (1976), starring Walter Matthau
The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training (1977), starring William Devane and Jackie Earle Haley
Ballplayer: Pelotero (2011), documentary
Bang the Drum Slowly (1973), starring Robert DeNiro
The Benchwarmers (2006), starring Rob Schneider
The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars and Motor Kings (1976), starring Billy Dee Williams, James Earl Jones and Richard Pryor
Bull Durham (1988), starring Kevin Costner
Chasing 3000 (2010), starring Trevor Morgan and Ray Liotta
Cobb (1994), starring Tommy Lee Jones
Damn Yankees (1958), starring Tab Hunter and Gwen Verdon
Eight Men Out (1988), starring D.B. Sweeney and John Cusack
Fear Strikes Out (1957), starring Anthony Perkins
Fever Pitch (2005), starring Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore
Field of Dreams (1989), starring Kevin Costner
For Love of the Game (1999), starring Kevin Costner
42 (2013), starring Chadwick Boseman
Hardball (2001), starring Keanu Reeves
It Happens Every Spring (1949), starring Ray Milland
The Jackie Robinson Story (1950), starring Jackie Robinson
A League of Their Own (1992), starring Geena Davis
The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg (1998), documentary
Major League (1989), starring Charlie Sheen, Wesley Snipes and Tom Berenger
Major League II (1994), starring Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger and Omar Epps
Million Dollar Arm (2014), starring Jon Hamm
Moneyball (2011), starring Brad Pitt
Mr. Baseball (1992), starring Tom Selleck
Mr. 3000 (2004), starring Bernie Mac
The Natural (1984), starring Robert Redford
Off the Black (2006), starring Nick Nolte
The Pride of St. Louis (1952), starring Dan Dailey
The Pride of the Yankees (1942), starring Gary Cooper
The Rookie (2002), starring Dennis Quaid
Rookie of the Year (1993), starring Thomas Ian Nicholas and Gary Busey
The Sandlot (1993), starring Tom Guiry
61* (2001), starring Thomas Jane and Barry Pepper
The Stratton Story (1949), starring Jimmy Stewart
Sugar (2008), starring Algenis Perez Soto
Summer Catch (2001), starring Freddie Prinze Jr.
Trouble with the Curve (2012), starring Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams
The top five basketball movies, after receiving 7,205 ballots from newsletter subscribers and print edition readers:
Hoosiers, named on 99.9% of ballots
White Men Can’t Jump, 83.6%
Hoop Dreams, 46.5%
Blue Chips, 29.5%
He Got Game, 29.2%
The rest of the list:
Space Jam, 27.1%
Coach Carter, 25.4%
One on One, 25.1%
Glory Road, 18.4%
Semi-Pro, 16%
The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh, 12.9%
The Basketball Diaries, 10.4%
Love & Basketball, 10.4%
Fast Break, 8%
The Sixth Man, 8%
Uncle Drew, 7%
Air Bud, 5.6%
Above the Rim, 3.8%
The Air Up There, 3.8%
BASEketball, 3.8%
Celtic Pride, 3.6%
Eddie, 2.8%
Like Mike, 1.1%
Rebound (1996), 1.1%
Just Wright, 1.1%
Juwanna Mann, 0.4%
Rebound (2005), 0.3%
Sunset Park, 0.2%
The Absent-Minded Professor got the most votes among write-ins.
This date in sports history
1948: Dick Button becomes the first U.S. figure skater to in an Olympic gold medal.
1948: Gretchen Fraser becomes the first U.S. woman to win a gold medal in the slalom.
1989: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar becomes the first NBA player to score 38,000 points.
1991: Dave Taylor of the Kings becomes the 29th NHL player to score 1,000 points.
2006: The Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10, to win Super Bowl XL.
Notable births on this date
1934: Baseball Hall of Famer and real home run leader Henry Aaron.
1942: NFL quarterback Roger Staubach
1943: NFL quarterback Craig Morton
1968: Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar
And finally
