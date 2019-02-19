The Sports Report: Losing Mike Trout wouldn't be the end of the world

I would love for Trout to be an Angel for the rest of his life, but it’s far too early for the nervousness some Angels fans are feeling. There’s still two seasons to go. The Angels need to be very smart in those two seasons as to how they build their team. GM Billy Eppler has already begun rebuilding the farm system and seems to be on the right course. Many experts have the Angels finishing second in the AL West this season. If the Angels keep doing the right things, they could have the type of team that could win the World Series in 2021. With or without Trout. So, Angels fans, relax. No matter what happens, the Angels will survive.