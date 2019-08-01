Trevor Bauer attends Cleveland Indians game as a fan after being traded

A day after being traded following his ball-chucking tirade with the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, Trevor Bauer decided to pull off one final unusual move before bidding adieu for Cincinnati.

Bauer attended Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros as a fan, garnering stares from fans as he made his way through the masses at Progressive Field. Bauer was spotted signing autographs, and he even held an impromptu news conference with reporters who were just as surprised to see him at the ballpark as anyone.

Bauer was traded to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in a three-team deal that also saw former Dodgers fan favorite Yasiel Puig shipped to Cleveland.

The North Hollywood native, who played at Newhall Hart and UCLA, talked about what he hopes his legacy will be in Cleveland after six-plus seasons with the team:

This is one of the more unusual things I've ever seen. Trevor Bauer, who was traded by the Indians last night, held an impromptu press conference tonight in the press box dining room during tonight's game. He spoke about what he thinks his legacy in Cleveland will be @wkyc pic.twitter.com/gvNDRH1cQC — David Kinder II (@davidkinderii) August 1, 2019

Bauer’s final on-field moment with the Indians featured him throwing a ball in frustration over the center-field wall during a loss to the Kansas City Royals. The action, which resulted in him getting a scolding from manager Terry Francona and a fine from Major League Baseball, certainly didn’t help his standing with the team. Bauer, who apologized after the game, admitted as much Wednesday.

Bauer was also asked if his actions Sunday in Kansas City could of had a negative impact on the team. Here's his response. @WKYCSports @WKYCSports pic.twitter.com/PQv3wayedf — David Kinder II (@davidkinderii) August 1, 2019

It appears Bauer didn’t want his mini meltdown to encapsulate his legacy in Cleveland. By returning one last time, he might have smoothed over some of the bad feelings the team’s fan base might have had for him.