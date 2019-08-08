Racing! Santa Anita downhill course to stay closed

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we try and figure out what the new appointments at The Stronach Group actually mean.
Santa Anita put out its fall stakes schedule on Thursday and everyone immediately went to opening day to see the distance of the Eddie D. Stakes. The answer was five furlongs.
What that meant is that Santa Anita has decided to keep its signature downhill 6 ½ course that was closed to sprints for the fall meeting. The course was shut down on March 31 when Arms Runner went down in the 80-foot dirt crossover.
Did the dirt cause the breakdown? Who knows? But what it did was perpetuate the feeling that the downhill turf course was unsafe. Now, statistically speaking, based on information over the last 10 years from the Equine Injury Database, the flat grass course has an average of 2.30 deaths per 1,000 starts and the downhill course has a 2.87 rate.
Both are pretty high and it’s unclear if there are mitigating factors to the downhill course. Some believe the course should be broken down into parts for examination. For example, should a breakdown in deep stretch be counted against the downhill course? No one knows, but it is.
The newsletter did a poll, unscientific of course, that showed that 76% of those voting think the course should be greenlighted. Another 12% believed it should be opened but to shut it down at the first sign of trouble.
I talked to Steve Lym, the vice president of racing, who was enjoying a day at Del Mar, who said it’s basically because of caution that the course is being closed for the upcoming meeting. But, he said, the discussion is wide open for the long winter/spring/infinity meeting.
While I personally think the downhill course is safe, I appreciate the thinking behind closing it for this meeting. Why tempt fate? This way, the discussion of whether it is safe or not doesn’t come up.
It’s the smart move even though it may not be the popular move.
The biggest negative, as I see it, is that the Eddie D. Stakes won’t be down the hill, but instead five furlongs. Eddie Delahoussaye was the 6 ½ furlong course; at the revised five furlongs he’s got to feel like Monty Python’s Black Knight saying, “Just a flesh wound.” (Watch here, it’s worth it.)
I wrote a story on the decision with stuff not mentioned here. Give it a read. Just click here.
If you want to see the fall stakes schedule. Just click here.
New Stronach roles
The Stronach Group announced a couple of appointments on Thursday.
Aidan Butler, who has been using the palatial office once occupied by Keith Brackpool at Santa Anita, is the new Acting Executive Director of California Racing Operations. Why he’s “Acting” (as if he’s replacing someone) in a job that never existed is a bit of a mystery.
His job, according to the news release, is “codifying and building on the reforms initiated by The Stronach Group during its winter meet while continuing to oversee the company’s modernization of the sport in the areas of horse population, ownership and technology.”
He also remains the company’s chief strategy officer.
TSG also named Steve Koch as senior vice president of racing. Previously, he was the executive director of the Safety & Integrity Alliance for the National Thoroughbred Racing Assn.
His job will be to “implement and maintain global best practice safety and integrity standards for horse and rider welfare and will be responsible for the coordination of national racing operations.”
The release did not say to whom either person would report.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
In Thursday’s newsletter I gently chided track announcer Trevor Denman for mispronouncing the name of the horse “Fravel,” named for former Del Mar executive Craig Fravel. I said Denman was using a soft “A” instead of a hard “A.”
Ron Flatter, who makes his living pronouncing things correctly working for VSiN in Las Vegas, pointed this out to me: “Did you mean long (as in plāy) and short (as in păt)?” Well, I guess I got the terminology wrong. And that’s the long and short of it. And while you’re just hanging around, you can listen to Ron’s free weekly podcast. (Just click here.)
Del Mar review
There wasn’t much of a feature on Thursday. In fact, the Del Mar publicity department and myself disagreed on which race was the feature. I say it was the fourth race, which was worth $61,000, more than any other race. It was for Cal-bred maidens going five furlongs on the turf.
Del Mar’s really terrific press people (no sarcasm, these guys know what they are doing) designated the sixth race, a $30,000 starter allowance, which is essentially a claiming race in which the horses can’t be claimed.
And the winner of feature race (chosen by me) is …
In an upset, Zipper Mischief, who pretty much went gate to wire, won the maiden race by 2 ¾ lengths. Zipper Mischief, trained by Blake Heep and ridden by Agapito Delgadillo paid $12.80, $6.60 and $3.80. Master Ryan was second and Tribals Last Reign was third.
OK, Zestful won the sixth race and paid $6.80.
Del Mar preview
Friday’s card is eight races with a chasing-the-sun start of 4 p.m. There are three turf races, six races for claimers, a Cal-bred stakes and one allowance.
The feature will be the $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The favorite is the 4-year-old Pulpit Rider, at 5-2, for trainer Mike Puype and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. She’s won five of 26 lifetime and at Del Mar is two of six. She hasn’t won since Aug. 11, 2018, and has mostly been running allowances.
The second favorite is Sneaking Out, at 3-1, for Keith Desormeaux and Mike Smith. The 3-year-old is more lightly raced have won three of her 11 starts. This year she has two wins and three seconds in five starts. She crossed the finish line first in the Angel’s Flight Stakes but was DQ’d to second. She did win the Evevning Jewel Stakes.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 7, 10 (2 also eligible), 10, 8, 8, 10.
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Mo See Cal (5-1)
Very competitive Cal-bred turf stakes, but I will go with this Peter Miller-trained filly ridden by Flavien Prat. She disappointed on dirt when last seen in February but has had time off, likes this course and should tuck into a great trip from the rail under perhaps the best turf rider in the country. Lots of possibilities in here, but she’s fourth choice on the morning line and offers value.
Thursday’s result: Miss Megan stumbled at the start but moved into a good trip inside, cut the corner into the lane to open a daylight lead in mid-stretch, then tired in the final 70 yards and wound up third in the opener.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Los Alamitos weekend preview
It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“Ron Hartley’s multiple stakes winning homebred One Proud Eagle headlines the $15,000 Catchmeinyourdreams Handicap at 350 yards on Friday night. First post is about 7:55 p.m. with the handicap set to be the sevent race.
“One Proud Eagle has won two of his last three starts, most recently a head victory on June 22. He’s going for his fifth career stakes win and first since the Cypress Handicap in January, 2018. His other stakes wins were at 2-years-old winning the Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity, the John Deere Juvenile Challenge Championship, and the Holiday Handicap in 2016. Eddie Garcia, the track’s all-time leading quarter-horse rider, will pilot the son of One Famous Eagle from the five.
“The field will also have talented mares from Juan Aleman’s barn in Splendid Cause and Elicity, both with top stakes racing experience. Recent arrival Mr Secret Glory from the red-hot barn of Chris O’Dell, is among other top contenders.
The race is named for the O’Dell-trained Catchmeinyourdreams, who retired at 8-years-old. The gray gelding won 14 of 51 career starts and won $1,040,924. He competed in 31 stakes and won eight of them, seven of them graded.
“Bill Hoburg’s ageless BH Lisas Boy will make his 40th career start in Saturday’s $40,579 Bank of America California Regional Challenge at 440 yards. The 7-year-old gelding is the defending regional winner of this race and also took the Grade 1, $300,000 Bank of America Championship final, which was held at Los Alamitos. The winner of this year’s regional will have to travel to Albuquerque Downs in New Mexico for the final on Oct. 26.
“BH Lisas Boy is no stranger to success, particularly in this race. The runner-up in the 2016 Championship final, BH Lisas Boy won last year’s California regional by a nose before cruising to a daylight victory in the finale. In his career, he has 20 wins and earned $785,829. He’s a four-time Grade 1 stakes winner and has 12 total stakes wins. Oscar Andrade Jr. will ride BH Lisas Boy from the four. Black Fryday and Jess My Kiss, a pair of graded derby winners in 2018, are the other top contenders in this quarter-mile race.
“Ed Allred’s Chocolatito improved to three for three this year after posting the fastest qualifying time to the Grade 2, $211,100 Golden State Derby during last Sunday’s trials. Ridden by Vinnie Bednar for trainer Scott Willoughby, Chocolatito won his 400-yard trial by ¾ lengths in 19.698 seconds. Awaiting the start, Chocolatito remained focused after KR Hi Five broke through the gates before the race.
“’He actually sat pretty chilly,’ Bednar said. ‘I really thought he was going to pop on through there because he was so ready to go in the gate. When the other horse popped through there, he sat there real nicely and luckily he still broke nicely after all that. If makes you a little nervous when you are on good horse like him because you want everything to go right.’
“The Golden State Derby final will be Sunday Aug. 18.”
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 3 Get Ur Motor Runnin (3-1)
She was vastly improved in her 12.5 gate drill on July 27 since finishing fifth six weeks ago. This filly made a comfortable early lead after breaking OK in the 12.5 second drill and galloped out with good energy while defeating her workmate by more than two lengths. She also catches a soft maiden field which features favorites Moonlight Diva and Hold On Im Gone who both exit mediocre efforts.
Final thought
Now, the star of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, August 8.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 17th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.14 46.06 58.76 1:12.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Takethediamondlane
|120
|5
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–hd
|1–ns
|Gryder
|0.90
|3
|Into Rissa
|123
|3
|6
|6
|6
|4–1
|2–1¾
|Talamo
|8.30
|1
|Miss Megan
|123
|1
|5
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–2½
|3–4¾
|Van Dyke
|4.20
|4
|Sothalis
|120
|4
|2
|4–1
|5–2½
|6
|4–hd
|Prat
|10.00
|6
|Remember to Smile
|120
|6
|1
|1–1
|2–1
|3–hd
|5–¾
|Smith
|3.20
|2
|Jan Jan Can
|120
|2
|4
|5–6
|4–hd
|5–½
|6
|Delgadillo
|23.90
|5
|TAKETHEDIAMONDLANE
|3.80
|3.00
|2.10
|3
|INTO RISSA
|5.20
|2.80
|1
|MISS MEGAN
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$10.10
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$17.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-4)
|$10.49
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1)
|$16.65
Winner–Takethediamondlane Dbb.f.3 by Bodemeister out of North Freeway, by Jump Start. Bred by Thomas W Bachman (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $190,466 Exacta Pool $82,275 Quinella Pool $4,903 Superfecta Pool $29,491 Trifecta Pool $47,779. Scratched–none.
TAKETHEDIAMONDLANE stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to split horses nearing the wire and gamely but narrowly prevailed. INTO RISSA broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and closed willingly three wide in deep stretch to just miss. MISS MEGAN bobbled at the start, drifted out and stalked toward the inside then was angled in for the turn, bid along the rail to gain the lead a quarter mile out, drifted out into the stretch, kicked clear and drifted back to the inside, held on well to deep stretch then could not match the top pair late. SOTHALIS stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch, was between foes through much of the final furlong and lacked a rally. REMEMBER TO SMILE sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, was outside a rival leaving the turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and weakened. JAN JAN CAN saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and also weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.08 47.23 1:11.65 1:23.86 1:35.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Playa Chica
|124
|4
|6
|6–½
|6–hd
|4–hd
|3–1
|1–½
|Prat
|1.40
|2
|Moonshine Annie
|117
|2
|1
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|1–hd
|2–¾
|Velez
|5.30
|7
|Tig Tog
|124
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–½
|4–hd
|3–2¼
|Van Dyke
|1.40
|5
|Divine Dharma
|120
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–1½
|5–4
|4–2¾
|T Baze
|19.40
|3
|A Dime for Me
|120
|3
|2
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1½
|2–hd
|5–3¾
|Delgadillo
|10.20
|6
|Zillinda
|124
|6
|4
|4–1
|4–1
|6–2
|6–2
|6–3¼
|Pereira
|18.60
|1
|Blew by You
|120
|1
|5
|5–hd
|5–½
|7
|7
|7
|Roman
|47.60
|4
|PLAYA CHICA
|4.80
|3.00
|2.10
|2
|MOONSHINE ANNIE
|4.00
|2.40
|7
|TIG TOG (IRE)
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$10.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$9.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$12.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-7-5)
|$9.93
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-7)
|$7.80
Winner–Playa Chica Ch.f.4 by English Channel out of Regal Betty, by Congrats. Bred by Gunpowder Farms, LLC (MD). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard, Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $152,177 Daily Double Pool $44,790 Exacta Pool $85,384 Quinella Pool $4,529 Superfecta Pool $33,313 Trifecta Pool $55,643. Claimed–Moonshine Annie by Steve Moger. Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr. Claimed–Tig Tog (IRE) by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none.
PLAYA CHICA chased between horses then inside leaving the second turn, steadied briefly off heels in upper stretch then bid along the rail, took a short lead past the eighth pole and gamely prevailed under urging. MOONSHINE ANNIE stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch then between foes in deep stretch and held second. TIG TOG (IRE) chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and went on willingly three wide late. DIVINE DHARMA close up stalking the pacesetter just off the rail to the stretch, lacked the needed response in the final furlong. A DIME FOR ME sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in upper stretch, was between horses in midstretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. ZILLINDA stalked outside a rival, steadied sharply in tight between foes a quarter mile out, continued alongside a foe into the stretch and weakened. BLEW BY YOU saved ground chasing the pace, fell back leaving the second turn and had little left for the stretch. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run past the quarter pole between MOONSHINE ANNIE and ZILLINDA but made no change when the ruled the trouble to the latter did not alter the original order of finish.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.10 45.82 58.06 1:10.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Denman's Call
|120
|3
|2
|3–1
|3–2½
|1–4
|1–7½
|T Baze
|2.60
|5
|Best Two Minutes
|120
|4
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–1¼
|Fuentes
|0.90
|7
|Mo Dinero
|117
|5
|3
|5
|5
|4–½
|3–1
|Gutierrez
|12.40
|2
|Weast Hill
|120
|2
|1
|2–3
|1–½
|2–1
|4–2¾
|Franco
|9.60
|1
|Fast Cotton
|122
|1
|4
|1–hd
|2–hd
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|3.20
|4
|DENMAN'S CALL
|7.20
|3.00
|2.20
|5
|BEST TWO MINUTES
|2.40
|2.10
|7
|MO DINERO
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$22.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$6.90
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$4.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-2)
|$9.41
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-7)
|$20.30
Winner–Denman's Call Ch.g.6 by Northern Afleet out of Maggie McGowan, by Salt Lake. Bred by W C Racing, Milt Gilman & Mark Verge (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, Riso, Joe, Xitco, John V. and Schwartz, Paul. Mutuel Pool $174,821 Daily Double Pool $14,805 Exacta Pool $72,214 Quinella Pool $4,589 Superfecta Pool $23,549 Trifecta Pool $45,154. Claimed–Fast Cotton by E-Racing.Com. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Scratched–Monydontspenitself, Tough But Nice.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-4) paid $12.15. Pick Three Pool $54,279.
DENMAN'S CALL stalked the pace off the rail, bid three deep leaving the turn to take the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging then was under steady handling late. BEST TWO MINUTES chased off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. MO DINERO stalked outside the runner-up, came four wide into the stretch and outfinished a rival for third. WEAST HILL had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead on the turn, fought back between horses leaving the turn and nearing the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FAST COTTON had speed inside then dueled along the rail, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.88 45.30 56.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Zipper Mischief
|122
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2
|1–2¾
|Delgadillo
|5.40
|9
|Master Ryan
|113
|9
|3
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–hd
|Velez
|2.80
|2
|Tribals Last Reign
|122
|2
|9
|8–hd
|6–1
|5–3
|3–nk
|Maldonado
|3.30
|4
|Fredrikstad
|122
|4
|6
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–½
|4–ns
|Talamo
|3.50
|7
|Spendaholic
|120
|7
|1
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–hd
|5–4½
|Fuentes
|4.80
|3
|Cunning Munnings
|120
|3
|8
|9
|9
|8–3
|6–1½
|Cedillo
|8.60
|5
|Amped
|122
|5
|7
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–2
|7–1¼
|Pena
|76.40
|1
|Northrndancrsghost
|122
|1
|4
|7–½
|7–1½
|7–½
|8–2½
|Johnson
|80.70
|8
|Nil Phet
|120
|8
|5
|6–1
|8–½
|9
|9
|Franco
|45.20
|6
|ZIPPER MISCHIEF
|12.80
|6.60
|3.80
|9
|MASTER RYAN
|3.80
|2.60
|2
|TRIBALS LAST REIGN
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$75.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-9)
|$22.40
|$2 QUINELLA (6-9)
|$23.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-2-4)
|$30.84
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-2)
|$39.90
Winner–Zipper Mischief B.c.4 by Into Mischief out of Unzip Me, by City Zip. Bred by Harris Farms Inc., Donald Valpredo &Martin Jones (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $294,697 Daily Double Pool $20,587 Exacta Pool $155,564 Quinella Pool $7,563 Superfecta Pool $65,923 Trifecta Pool $106,030. Scratched–Jetovator, Ziyanair.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-6) paid $39.50. Pick Three Pool $19,320.
ZIPPER MISCHIEF had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, came off the rail in the drive and won clear under urging then a hold late. MASTER RYAN stalked the pace three deep to the stretch, was between horses through the final sixteenth and edged foes for the place. TRIBALS LAST REIGN hopped some in a bit of a slow start, chased just off the rail then pulled his way between horses into the turn, came out three deep into the stretch, was four wide in the final sixteenth and got up for the show. FREDRIKSTAD angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the rail into and through the stretch and was edged for third. SPENDAHOLIC dueled outside the winner, was between horses through much of the final furlong and was edged for a minor share. CUNNING MUNNINGS a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival then three deep into the turn, steadied momentarily leaving the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch, came out in deep stretch and did not rally. AMPED was a bit awkwardly into stride, was sent between horses to stalk the pace, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST saved ground stalking the pace, steadied off heels past the quarter pole, swung three wide into the stretch and also weakened. NIL PHET chased three deep then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.68 45.48 1:10.22 1:16.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Aced
|123
|4
|4
|3–3
|3–4
|1–½
|1–5¾
|Cedillo
|2.00
|9
|Outlaw
|123
|7
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–½
|Roman
|4.40
|6
|Emtech
|120
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–4
|3–½
|Mn Garcia
|1.80
|2
|Vintage Hollywood
|123
|2
|7
|5–hd
|5–1½
|4–2½
|4–4¼
|Fuentes
|7.90
|3
|Street to Indy
|123
|3
|3
|4–1½
|4–1½
|5–1½
|5–¾
|Gryder
|7.30
|1
|Satrapa
|123
|1
|6
|6–hd
|6–3
|6–12
|6–46
|Pereira
|18.10
|7
|Saltarin
|118
|6
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Talamo
|27.50
|4
|ACED
|6.00
|3.40
|2.40
|9
|OUTLAW
|5.20
|3.60
|6
|EMTECH
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$36.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-9)
|$12.50
|$2 QUINELLA (4-9)
|$15.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-6-2)
|$11.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-6)
|$18.10
Winner–Aced Ch.g.4 by Eskendereya out of Celtic Chant, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Clarkland Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $251,533 Daily Double Pool $33,054 Exacta Pool $125,790 Quinella Pool $6,391 Superfecta Pool $62,090 Trifecta Pool $91,881. Claimed–Aced by Mike Sisk. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Claimed–Emtech by Steven Zolotas. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–I Belong to Becky, Sea's Journey.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-4) paid $54.70. Pick Three Pool $33,664. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4-6-4) 4 correct paid $180.85. Pick Four Pool $106,645. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4-4-6-4) 5 correct paid $499.55. Pick Five Pool $486,046.
ACED close up stalking the pace off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch, inched away past midstretch and drew clear under a crack of the whip a sixteenth out and steady handling. OUTLAW angled in and dueled outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the turn, fought back between horses in midstretch and held second between foes late. EMTECH had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and to midstretch and edged a rival for the show. VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD chased between horses then outside on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. STREET TO INDY saved ground chasing the pace throughout and did not rally. SATRAPA chased inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SALTARIN settled three deep chasing the pace, dropped back off the rail on the turn, angled in some and gave way and was eased in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.31 47.24 1:10.87 1:34.39 1:40.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Zestful
|124
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Talamo
|2.40
|1
|Zip the Monkey
|124
|1
|7
|5–½
|4–1
|4–1½
|3–2
|2–nk
|Pereira
|14.00
|5
|Zeke
|124
|5
|3
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–2½
|3–½
|Prat
|5.30
|7
|Builder
|124
|7
|2
|4–1½
|5–2
|5–1½
|4–2
|4–3¾
|Franco
|1.90
|6
|Play Hard to Get
|124
|6
|5
|6–1
|7
|6–hd
|6–3
|5–2¾
|Van Dyke
|10.50
|3
|Zuzanna
|119
|3
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–1
|6–6½
|Desormeaux
|3.20
|4
|Fortune of War
|124
|4
|6
|7
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Delgadillo
|71.50
|2
|ZESTFUL
|6.80
|4.40
|3.40
|1
|ZIP THE MONKEY
|11.00
|6.00
|5
|ZEKE
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$18.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$30.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$50.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-7)
|$43.11
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5)
|$67.60
Winner–Zestful Ch.g.4 by Ghostzapper out of Sweet Relish, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Glatt, Mark, Haramoto, Danny, Kawahara, Sheldon and Sobel, Steven. Mutuel Pool $309,223 Daily Double Pool $40,345 Exacta Pool $143,774 Quinella Pool $8,291 Superfecta Pool $65,762 Trifecta Pool $96,434. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-2) paid $36.70. Pick Three Pool $40,771.
ZESTFUL sped to the early lead, inched away nearing the first turn and set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the second turn and in the stretch, inched away from that rival under urging past midstretch and held on gamely. ZIP THE MONKEY saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and split rivals late for the place. ZEKE three deep early, pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail, bid again alongside that one on the second turn and in the stretch, could not quite match strides in the final sixteenth and was edged late for second. BUILDER four wide leaving the chute, chased outside a rival then off the rail into and on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and was for the show three deep on the line. PLAY HARD TO GET settled outside a rival chasing the pace, steadied momentarily past midway on the second turn and lacked a rally. ZUZANNA tugged a bit between horses leaving the chute, stalked just off the rail, ranged up three deep into the second turn then fell back outside a foe on that turn, came out three wide into the stretch and weakened. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) angled in nearing the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside, steadied momentarily past midway on the second turn, continued inside and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.98 47.85 1:01.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Senora Power
|120
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2¼
|Fuentes
|0.90
|8
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|120
|5
|1
|5–1
|4–1
|2–2
|2–1¼
|Delgadillo
|8.60
|6
|Destiny's Journey
|120
|4
|2
|4–½
|6–hd
|5–1½
|3–1½
|Espinoza
|5.10
|2
|Secret Alibi
|120
|1
|6
|7
|5–½
|4–1
|4–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|28.20
|5
|Kuda Huraa
|120
|3
|4
|3–1½
|2–hd
|3–½
|5–1¼
|Quinonez
|2.80
|9
|Shallow
|120
|6
|7
|6–hd
|7
|6–½
|6–10¾
|Franco
|17.90
|10
|Akuba
|118
|7
|5
|2–hd
|3–hd
|7
|7
|Payeras
|15.30
|3
|SENORA POWER
|3.80
|2.80
|2.10
|8
|VANNAVANNA BO BANA
|6.20
|3.40
|6
|DESTINY'S JOURNEY
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$13.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$17.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$22.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-6-2)
|$37.70
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-6-2-5)
|$922.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-6)
|$37.05
Winner–Senora Power B.f.2 by Twirling Candy out of Powerful Elegance, by Smart Strike. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Lucky Charm Stable. Mutuel Pool $210,237 Daily Double Pool $90,444 Exacta Pool $103,880 Quinella Pool $5,175 Superfecta Pool $52,709 Super High Five Pool $25,380 Trifecta Pool $76,045. Scratched–Lady Sunset, Small Surprise, Solar Nova.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-4-6-4-2-1/3/4) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $5,348. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-3) paid $8.50. Pick Three Pool $147,200. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-2-1/3/4) 4 correct paid $89.80. Pick Four Pool $364,626. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-6-4-2-1/3/4) 5 correct paid $422.80. Pick Five Pool $214,947. $2 Pick Six (4-4-6-4-2-1/3/4) 5 out of 6 paid $28.00. $2 Pick Six (4-4-6-4-2-1/3/4) 6 correct paid $3,565.40. Pick Six Pool $46,731. $1 Place Pick All 7 correct paid $77.50. Place Pick All Pool $28,361.
SENORA POWER had good early speed and dueled inside rivals but a bit off thee rail, inched away on the turn, and won clear under an energetic hand ride and steady handling late. VANNAVANNA BO BANA between horses early, chased off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch, continued inside and held second. DESTINY'S JOURNEY had speed between foes then stalked off the rail or outside a rival, continued between horses on the turn, came out five wide into the stretch and gained the show. SECRET ALIBI a step slow to begin, chased inside then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KUDA HURAA dueled between horses then stalked between foes leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SHALLOW a bit slow to begin, chased outside, went four and five wide on the turn, was fanned out six wide while a bit crowded into the stretch and lacked a further response. AKUBA broke out some, had speed four wide then dueled three deep, stalked outside foes leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,677
|$702,816
|Inter-Track
|3,882
|$1,982,261
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,862,515
|TOTAL
|9,559
|$6,547,592
Del Mar Entries for Friday, August 9.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 18th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|The Creep
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|So Long Sailor
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-1
|20,000
|3
|Trapper Peak
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Incredible Luck
|Brice Blanc
|123
|Dan L. Hendricks
|5-1
|20,000
|5
|Mongolian Humor
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Enebish Ganbat
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Palladium
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|20,000
|7
|Zakaroff
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Andy Mathis
|7-2
|20,000
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rose Dunn
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|2
|Ismelucky
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Pied N True
|Ferrin Peterson
|115
|Matthew Chew
|20-1
|4
|Shylock Eddie
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-2
|5
|Brahms Command
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Richard Rosales
|6-1
|6
|Fantasy Heat
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|7
|Marilyn's Smile
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Tim McCanna
|5-2
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Implicitly
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Steven Miyadi
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|Muchos Besos
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Javier Jose Sierra
|12-1
|20,000
|3
|Roaring Rule
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-1
|20,000
|4
|Clear the Mine
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|20,000
|5
|Cabin John
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|20,000
|6
|Oh Man
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Jerry Wallace, II
|12-1
|20,000
|7
|Run Like Rhett
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|7-2
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shez a Grinder
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Robert O. Allen
|6-1
|50,000
|2
|Lofty
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
|50,000
|3
|Bandon Colleen
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Andy Mathis
|20-1
|50,000
|4
|Eye On Tiger
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Luis Mendez
|5-1
|50,000
|5
|Ice Angel
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|50,000
|6
|Way too Cute
|Ferrin Peterson
|113
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|50,000
|7
|Miss Johnnie
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Luis Mendez
|20-1
|50,000
|8
|Calese
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|4-1
|50,000
|9
|Phoenix Tears
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|10-1
|50,000
|10
|Very Boisterous
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Secret Square
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|50,000
|12
|Flying Business
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Matthew Chew
|10-1
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Salah
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|8-1
|62,500
|2
|Spectator's Dream
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Jesus Mendoza
|12-1
|55,000
|3
|Bold Endeavor
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|62,500
|4
|Rightful
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|110
|Vladimir Cerin
|20-1
|55,000
|5
|Speakerofthehouse
|Joseph Talamo
|117
|Ian Kruljac
|5-2
|55,000
|6
|Papa Joe
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Andrew Lerner
|15-1
|55,000
|7
|Boru
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|2-1
|55,000
|8
|Montana Moon
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|6-1
|62,500
|9
|Seeking Refuge
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|62,500
|10
|Silent Musketier
|Eswan Flores
|117
|Jesus Mendoza
|30-1
|55,000
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Principe Carlo
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|Marcelo Polanco
|5-1
|50,000
|2
|Rickey B
|Flavien Prat
|119
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|50,000
|3
|Fifteen to Vegas
|Ignacio Puglisi
|119
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|50,000
|4
|Scouted
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|50,000
|5
|Loud Mouth
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|50,000
|6
|I Belong to Becky
|Jorge Velez
|110
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|45,000
|7
|Platinum Nights
|Mike Smith
|119
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
|50,000
|8
|Silken Prince
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|50,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Solana Beach Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mo See Cal
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|2
|Coco Kisses
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Jeff Bonde
|20-1
|3
|Don't Sell
|Mario Gutierrez
|116
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|4
|Fiery Lady
|Martin Garcia
|121
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12-1
|5
|Pulpit Rider
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|6
|Lynne's Legacy
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|7
|Sneaking Out
|Mike Smith
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|8
|A Walk in the Park
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|White Russian
|Evin Roman
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|9-2
|20,000
|2
|Golden Image
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|8-1
|20,000
|3
|Bound to Go
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Art Sherman
|15-1
|20,000
|4
|Contratto
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Jorge Gutierrez
|12-1
|20,000
|5
|Muscle Head
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|20,000
|6
|Severin
|Alonso Quinonez
|123
|Paula S. Capestro
|7-2
|20,000
|7
|L'Engineer
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Milton G. Pineda
|15-1
|20,000
|8
|Kinetic Strike
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Michael Puhich
|6-1
|20,000
|9
|King Parker
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|20,000
|10
|Red Valor
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|4-1
|20,000