Racing! Santa Anita downhill course to stay closed

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we try and figure out what the new appointments at The Stronach Group actually mean.

Santa Anita put out its fall stakes schedule on Thursday and everyone immediately went to opening day to see the distance of the Eddie D. Stakes. The answer was five furlongs.

What that meant is that Santa Anita has decided to keep its signature downhill 6 ½ course that was closed to sprints for the fall meeting. The course was shut down on March 31 when Arms Runner went down in the 80-foot dirt crossover.

Did the dirt cause the breakdown? Who knows? But what it did was perpetuate the feeling that the downhill turf course was unsafe. Now, statistically speaking, based on information over the last 10 years from the Equine Injury Database, the flat grass course has an average of 2.30 deaths per 1,000 starts and the downhill course has a 2.87 rate.

Both are pretty high and it’s unclear if there are mitigating factors to the downhill course. Some believe the course should be broken down into parts for examination. For example, should a breakdown in deep stretch be counted against the downhill course? No one knows, but it is.

The newsletter did a poll, unscientific of course, that showed that 76% of those voting think the course should be greenlighted. Another 12% believed it should be opened but to shut it down at the first sign of trouble.

I talked to Steve Lym, the vice president of racing, who was enjoying a day at Del Mar, who said it’s basically because of caution that the course is being closed for the upcoming meeting. But, he said, the discussion is wide open for the long winter/spring/infinity meeting.

While I personally think the downhill course is safe, I appreciate the thinking behind closing it for this meeting. Why tempt fate? This way, the discussion of whether it is safe or not doesn’t come up.

It’s the smart move even though it may not be the popular move.

The biggest negative, as I see it, is that the Eddie D. Stakes won’t be down the hill, but instead five furlongs. Eddie Delahoussaye was the 6 ½ furlong course; at the revised five furlongs he’s got to feel like Monty Python’s Black Knight saying, “Just a flesh wound.” (Watch here, it’s worth it.)

I wrote a story on the decision with stuff not mentioned here. Give it a read. Just click here.

If you want to see the fall stakes schedule. Just click here.

New Stronach roles

The Stronach Group announced a couple of appointments on Thursday.

Aidan Butler, who has been using the palatial office once occupied by Keith Brackpool at Santa Anita, is the new Acting Executive Director of California Racing Operations. Why he’s “Acting” (as if he’s replacing someone) in a job that never existed is a bit of a mystery.

His job, according to the news release, is “codifying and building on the reforms initiated by The Stronach Group during its winter meet while continuing to oversee the company’s modernization of the sport in the areas of horse population, ownership and technology.”

He also remains the company’s chief strategy officer.

TSG also named Steve Koch as senior vice president of racing. Previously, he was the executive director of the Safety & Integrity Alliance for the National Thoroughbred Racing Assn.

His job will be to “implement and maintain global best practice safety and integrity standards for horse and rider welfare and will be responsible for the coordination of national racing operations.”

The release did not say to whom either person would report.

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

In Thursday’s newsletter I gently chided track announcer Trevor Denman for mispronouncing the name of the horse “Fravel,” named for former Del Mar executive Craig Fravel. I said Denman was using a soft “A” instead of a hard “A.”

Ron Flatter, who makes his living pronouncing things correctly working for VSiN in Las Vegas, pointed this out to me: “Did you mean long (as in plāy) and short (as in păt)?” Well, I guess I got the terminology wrong. And that’s the long and short of it. And while you’re just hanging around, you can listen to Ron’s free weekly podcast. (Just click here.)

Del Mar review

There wasn’t much of a feature on Thursday. In fact, the Del Mar publicity department and myself disagreed on which race was the feature. I say it was the fourth race, which was worth $61,000, more than any other race. It was for Cal-bred maidens going five furlongs on the turf.

Del Mar’s really terrific press people (no sarcasm, these guys know what they are doing) designated the sixth race, a $30,000 starter allowance, which is essentially a claiming race in which the horses can’t be claimed.

And the winner of feature race (chosen by me) is …

In an upset, Zipper Mischief, who pretty much went gate to wire, won the maiden race by 2 ¾ lengths. Zipper Mischief, trained by Blake Heep and ridden by Agapito Delgadillo paid $12.80, $6.60 and $3.80. Master Ryan was second and Tribals Last Reign was third.

OK, Zestful won the sixth race and paid $6.80.

Del Mar preview

Friday’s card is eight races with a chasing-the-sun start of 4 p.m. There are three turf races, six races for claimers, a Cal-bred stakes and one allowance.

The feature will be the $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The favorite is the 4-year-old Pulpit Rider, at 5-2, for trainer Mike Puype and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. She’s won five of 26 lifetime and at Del Mar is two of six. She hasn’t won since Aug. 11, 2018, and has mostly been running allowances.

The second favorite is Sneaking Out, at 3-1, for Keith Desormeaux and Mike Smith. The 3-year-old is more lightly raced have won three of her 11 starts. This year she has two wins and three seconds in five starts. She crossed the finish line first in the Angel’s Flight Stakes but was DQ’d to second. She did win the Evevning Jewel Stakes.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 7, 10 (2 also eligible), 10, 8, 8, 10.

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Mo See Cal (5-1)

Very competitive Cal-bred turf stakes, but I will go with this Peter Miller-trained filly ridden by Flavien Prat. She disappointed on dirt when last seen in February but has had time off, likes this course and should tuck into a great trip from the rail under perhaps the best turf rider in the country. Lots of possibilities in here, but she’s fourth choice on the morning line and offers value.

Thursday’s result: Miss Megan stumbled at the start but moved into a good trip inside, cut the corner into the lane to open a daylight lead in mid-stretch, then tired in the final 70 yards and wound up third in the opener.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Los Alamitos weekend preview

It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“Ron Hartley’s multiple stakes winning homebred One Proud Eagle headlines the $15,000 Catchmeinyourdreams Handicap at 350 yards on Friday night. First post is about 7:55 p.m. with the handicap set to be the sevent race.

“One Proud Eagle has won two of his last three starts, most recently a head victory on June 22. He’s going for his fifth career stakes win and first since the Cypress Handicap in January, 2018. His other stakes wins were at 2-years-old winning the Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity, the John Deere Juvenile Challenge Championship, and the Holiday Handicap in 2016. Eddie Garcia, the track’s all-time leading quarter-horse rider, will pilot the son of One Famous Eagle from the five.

“The field will also have talented mares from Juan Aleman’s barn in Splendid Cause and Elicity, both with top stakes racing experience. Recent arrival Mr Secret Glory from the red-hot barn of Chris O’Dell, is among other top contenders.

The race is named for the O’Dell-trained Catchmeinyourdreams, who retired at 8-years-old. The gray gelding won 14 of 51 career starts and won $1,040,924. He competed in 31 stakes and won eight of them, seven of them graded.

“Bill Hoburg’s ageless BH Lisas Boy will make his 40th career start in Saturday’s $40,579 Bank of America California Regional Challenge at 440 yards. The 7-year-old gelding is the defending regional winner of this race and also took the Grade 1, $300,000 Bank of America Championship final, which was held at Los Alamitos. The winner of this year’s regional will have to travel to Albuquerque Downs in New Mexico for the final on Oct. 26.

“BH Lisas Boy is no stranger to success, particularly in this race. The runner-up in the 2016 Championship final, BH Lisas Boy won last year’s California regional by a nose before cruising to a daylight victory in the finale. In his career, he has 20 wins and earned $785,829. He’s a four-time Grade 1 stakes winner and has 12 total stakes wins. Oscar Andrade Jr. will ride BH Lisas Boy from the four. Black Fryday and Jess My Kiss, a pair of graded derby winners in 2018, are the other top contenders in this quarter-mile race.

“Ed Allred’s Chocolatito improved to three for three this year after posting the fastest qualifying time to the Grade 2, $211,100 Golden State Derby during last Sunday’s trials. Ridden by Vinnie Bednar for trainer Scott Willoughby, Chocolatito won his 400-yard trial by ¾ lengths in 19.698 seconds. Awaiting the start, Chocolatito remained focused after KR Hi Five broke through the gates before the race.

“’He actually sat pretty chilly,’ Bednar said. ‘I really thought he was going to pop on through there because he was so ready to go in the gate. When the other horse popped through there, he sat there real nicely and luckily he still broke nicely after all that. If makes you a little nervous when you are on good horse like him because you want everything to go right.’

“The Golden State Derby final will be Sunday Aug. 18.”

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 3 Get Ur Motor Runnin (3-1)

She was vastly improved in her 12.5 gate drill on July 27 since finishing fifth six weeks ago. This filly made a comfortable early lead after breaking OK in the 12.5 second drill and galloped out with good energy while defeating her workmate by more than two lengths. She also catches a soft maiden field which features favorites Moonlight Diva and Hold On Im Gone who both exit mediocre efforts.

Final thought

