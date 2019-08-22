Patriots safety Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8. Authorities say Chung knowingly possessed cocaine on June 25 in the town of Meredith.

Chung’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

He has played for the Patriots for nine of his 10 NFL seasons and won three Super Bowls.

According to the Laconia Daily Sun, town records show that Chung owns a lakeside home in Meredith.

It is not clear whether Chung has an attorney to speak for him. The court file doesn’t list one.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from the Patriots. Chung’s agent was not accepting voicemail messages.