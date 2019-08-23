Racing! Looking at next year’s Kentucky Derby preps

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we offer up another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
If you’re a race fan, Saratoga is the place to be, no question. Seven graded stakes, six of them Grade 1. The main event, the Travers, is good but not as good as everyone hoped.
This year’s 3-year-old season is one big mess. I have no idea who will be the Eclipse Award winner in this category. (Right now, the lock is Bricks and Mortar in the Turf, and, maybe, horse of the year.) And Saturday’s Travers will help clear things up a little but not a lot.
So, since we can’t figure out this year, let’s start prepping for next year’s Kentucky Derby. The official list of point-bearing prep races came out earlier this week, so let’s look at it, by track. (And, we’re skipping the foreign races.)
Aqueduct: Dec. 1, Remsen (10-4-2-1); Jan. 1, Jerome (10-4-2-1); Feb. 1, Withers (10-4-2-1); Mar. 7, Gotham (50-20-10-5); April 4, Wood Memorial (100-40-20-10).
Belmont Park: Oct. 5, Champagne (10-4-2-1).
Churchill Downs: Nov. 30, Kentucky Jockey Club (10-4-2-1).
Fair Grounds: Jan. 18, Lecomte (10-4-2-1); Feb. 15, Risen Star (50-20-10-5); Mar. 21, Louisiana Derby (100-40-20-10).
Golden Gate Fields: Feb. 15, El Camino Real Derby (10-4-2-1)
Gulfstream: Feb. 1, Holy Bull (10-4-2-1); Feb. 29, Fountain of Youth (50-20-10-5); Mar. 28, Florida Derby (100-40-20-10).
Keeneland: Oct. 5, Breeders Futurity (10-4-2-1); April 4, Blue Grass (100-40-20-10); April 11, Lexington (30-8-4-2).
Los Alamitos: Dec. 7, Los Alamitos Futurity (10-4-2-1).
Oaklawn: Jan. 24, Smarty Jones (10-4-2-1); Feb. 17, Southwest (10-4-2-1); Mar. 14, Rebel (50-20-10-4); April 11, Arkansas Derby (100-40-20-10).
Remington Park: Dec. 15, Springboard Mile (10-4-2-1).
Santa Anita: Sept. 27, American Pharoah (10-4-2-1); Nov. 1, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (10-4-2-1); Jan. 4, Sham (10-4-2-1); Feb. 1 Robert B. Lewis (10-4-2-1); Mar. 7, San Felipe (50-20-10-5); April 4, Santa Anita Derby (100-40-20-10).
Sunland Park: Feb. 21, Sunland Derby (50-20-10-5).
Tampa Bay Downs: Feb. 9, Sam F. Davis (10-4-2-1); Mar. 7, Tampa Bay Derby (50-20-10-5).
Turfway Park: Mar. 7, Jeff Ruby Steaks (20-8-4-2).
Hollendorfer update
The decision on if Jerry Hollendorfer can race at Golden Gate Fields won’t be made until next Friday. But, recent court filings give us a look behind the curtain as to what The Stronach Group might have been thinking before they kicked him out of both its California tracks.
Now, these are from one of the sides (Santa Anita) as the Hollendorfer side was not willing to share its story yet. You can give it a read by just clicking here.
Weekly handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report), handicapping angles with everyone. Today’s analysis comes from the second race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“This is a bottom level maiden $20,000 claimer at six furlongs. At these bottom levels, intensions are usually easy to decipher. For example, #2 LOSTINTHEMOMENT was debuted against MSW runners, dropping each race thereafter, with connections now realizing, he’s not much. #5 BOBBY’S DAY was debuted at this same $20,000 level, meaning Ron Ellis realized before the first try that he wasn’t much, and he wasn’t in that initial effort, obviously back at the same level. #8 CROSS TOWN debuted against better, nothing, then showed zero when at this bottom level. #9 SADDLE BAR is similar, nothing in his first three tries, now dropped to the bottom, but the talent level has been exposed, meaning, he’s not much either, with a silly 7-2 morning line attached. Again, the writing is on the wall at these low levels. We’re looking for runners with good intentions, the room to still move forward, horses whose confidence has yet to be shattered. Top selection is FLOYD MONEYMAKER (#10). His debut came at Portland Meadows, and now, off the layoff, he shows up at Del Mar, not Emerald Downs or the abundance of bush tracks in the Pacific Northwest. In that debut, what the running line comments failed to include, was, he broke terrible, was checked several times, came six wide at the ¼ pole, closing much ground while never switching leads. He’s been here at Del Mar since before opening day, working well for Val Brinkerhoff, apprentice J.C. Diaz riding, a good thing we believe, facing a bad group, with obviously plenty of room to move forward in only his second start, by solid sire Harbor the Gold. Plenty of positive attributes to stand behind, unlike the majority of these, most of whom are proven losers already. LEGALLY GRAY (#4) strings races together for the first time, spotted very realistically by Ed Moger, who’s good at knowing where his runners can compete well, with Rafael Bejarano riding pretty well these days, with a pair of nice drills in place. Like the top pick, plenty of room to still move forward, sent south for a reason.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 10-4
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 2,8
“Negative Notes:
“6 Lorelei’s Warrior – Sal Gonzalez used to be able to win around here, but those days seem long ago.
“TOP PICK: FLOYD MONEYMAKER (#10 12-1 Diaz)
“SECOND CHOICE: LEGALLY GRAY (#4 4-1 Bejarano)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Del Mar review
As if John Sadler hasn’t won enough stakes this meeting at Del Mar, he took the $85,000 Tranquility Lake Stakes on Friday when Lady Suebee won the one-mile race for fillies and mares by 5 ½ lengths. It was Sadler’s seventh stakes win this Del Mar meeting.
Lady Suebee went to the lead and appeared vulnerable on the far turn but she had more than enough left and just cruised down the stretch under a ride by Victor Espinoza. Lady Suebee paid $6.40, $3.60 and $2.80. Kaydetre was second and Zucha was third.
Del Mar preview
Del Mar has a 10-race card starting at 2 p.m. Highlighting the card is the Grade 2 $200,000 Pat O’Brien Stakes over seven furlongs. There are four turf races on the card.
Last year’s O’Brien winner, Catalina Cruiser, is back and has been installed as the 4-5 morning-line favorite for trainer Sadler and jockey Flavien Prat. His win last year was by 7 ¼ lengths. He’s won six-of-seven lifetime and is coming off a win in the San Diego Handicap.
The second favorite is Giant Expectations, at 7-2, for Peter Eurton and Drayden Van Dyke. He hasn’t won since opening day at Santa Anita in 2017 when he took the San Antonio. He is 4-for-21 lifetime.
Here are the field sizes, in order, 6, 10, 8, 8, 11 (2 also eligible), 11, 10 (1 ae), 12 (1 ae), 7, 12.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:48 Saratoga (5): Grade 1 $600,000 Forego Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Mitole (4-5)
11:23 Saratoga (6): Grade 1 $500,000 Ballerina Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Come Dancing (6-5)
11:59 Saratoga (7): Grade 1 $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Shancelot (1-2)
12:35 Saratoga (8): Grade 2 $400,000 Ballston Spa Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Secret Message (3-1)
1:12 Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $700,000 Personal Ensign Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Midnight Bisou (6-5)
1:49 Saratoga (10): Grade 1 $850,000 Sword Dancer Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Annals if Time (5-2)
2:28 Woodbine (9): Grade 2 $175,000 Play the King Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: El Tormenta (9-5)
2:44 Saratoga (11): Grade 1 $1.25 million Travers Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Tacitus (5-2)
3:29 Gulfstream (12): $100,000 Benny the Bull Stakes, Fla-bred 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Ice Tea (9-5)
6:13 Del Mar (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Pat O’Brien Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Catalina Cruiser (4-5)
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 5 Fashionably Fast (9-2)
Smart recent winner from the Dean Pederson barn steps up to face open company after dismantling Cal-breds over the track last month. He drew a cozy outside post and took advantage of a great trip that day, but hopefully Tiago Pereira can get him to relax right off the pacesetters and find a similar journey today. If he needs the lead to win, things will be considerably tougher.
Friday’s result: I knew I had the wrong Hronis-Sadler runner at the first click of the tote board and when the gate opened as Yuvetsi’s stablemate Lady Suebee was handed an easy lead and romped while my choice chased into the stretch but tired badly and was nipped for distant third.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 6 Nahoy (5-2)
After breaking slow in a fifth-place 870-yard maiden debut five weeks ago locally, this gelding then showed solid early speed over the Santa Rosa turf course 20 days ago. After battling from between horses for command until midway on the turn, he dropped back to fifth vs. a well-regarded debut winner in Boundforjamica and a heavily-favored runnerup in prior maiden second-place finisher Inquisition. Now, Nahoy drops in for a maiden $3,500 tag and lands local leading distance rider Edgar Payeras.
Final thought
