Racing! Looking at next year’s Kentucky Derby preps

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, August 23. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 27th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.96 45.88 57.67 1:09.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Strike That 120 6 2 3–1 3–2 1–3 1–5¼ Cedillo 1.80 3 Mutineer 115 3 4 4–1½ 4–1 5–18 2–hd Velez 1.00 4 Norski 120 4 1 5–8 5–15 4–½ 3–1¼ Flores 5.80 1 High Five 113 1 5 2–½ 2–hd 2–½ 4–6¾ Diaz, Jr. 11.60 5 Harliss 119 5 3 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 5–11¾ Van Dyke 10.00 2 Ziyanair 123 2 6 6 6 6 6 Pereira 48.80

6 STRIKE THAT 5.60 2.80 2.20 3 MUTINEER 2.20 2.10 4 NORSKI 2.40

$1 EXACTA (6-3) $6.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-1) $3.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $8.15

Winner–Strike That B.g.3 by Biondetti out of Crooked Answer, by Smart Strike. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $243,608 Exacta Pool $110,829 Quinella Pool $6,414 Superfecta Pool $45,447 Trifecta Pool $75,571. Claimed–Strike That by Mike Sisk. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Claimed–Mutineer by Keh, L. Steve, Robershaw, Richie, Westside Racing Stable,Rothblum and O''Neill. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.

STRIKE THAT had speed outside then dueled three deep, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under left handed urging while drifting to the fence and proved best. MUTINEER between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. NORSKI three deep early, was in a bit tight nearing the half mile pole, chased off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came out approaching midstretch, split horses in deep stretch and was edged for second. HIGH FIVE broke out a bit and was straightened, went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened some late. HARLISS had good early speed a bit off the rail then dueled between horses, fought back into the stretch and weakened. ZIYANAIR broke slowly and steadied when squeezed, drifted well off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and was outrun.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.46 48.02 1:13.51 1:26.70 1:40.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Avalon Ride 113 4 5 4–½ 4–hd 2–hd 2–3½ 1–½ Diaz, Jr. 8.60 10 Harper's Gallop 120 7 6 3–1½ 2–2 1–1½ 1–hd 2–4¾ Puglisi 4.40 7 Lucky Brite Eye 120 5 1 1–1 1–hd 3–2 3–1½ 3–1 Pereira 32.00 8 Archana 120 6 4 5–1 5–1½ 4–1 4–1 4–1½ Cedillo 1.10 1 Info's Treasure 120 1 2 2–hd 3–hd 5–2½ 5–4½ 5–5 Franco 15.70 2 Ebb and Flow 120 2 3 6–1 7 7 6–1½ 6–12 Roman 4.90 4 Dakota Ready 120 3 7 7 6–½ 6–hd 7 7 Talamo 4.80

5 AVALON RIDE 19.20 10.00 7.40 10 HARPER'S GALLOP 5.80 5.20 7 LUCKY BRITE EYE 13.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $59.20 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $54.50 $2 QUINELLA (5-10) $62.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-7-8) $141.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-7) $268.80

Winner–Avalon Ride B.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Oscillator, by Decarchy. Bred by Six-S Racing Stable (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Six-S Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $236,276 Daily Double Pool $52,010 Exacta Pool $123,968 Quinella Pool $5,485 Superfecta Pool $52,572 Trifecta Pool $78,690. Scratched–Cat's Desire, Curryforthree Bang, Etching.

AVALON RIDE stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging in midstretch, gained a slim advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. HARPER'S GALLOP three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, tugged her way up to bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch, took the lead into the second turn, inched clear, fought back along the rail in the final furlong and went willingly to the wire. LUCKY BRITE EYE had speed between horses then inched away leaving the first turn, angled in and dueled inside, fought back into the second turn, stalked leaving that turn and into the stretch and held third. ARCHANA stalked three deep then outside on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. INFO'S TREASURE had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. EBB AND FLOW bobbled a bit at the start, chased along the inside, came out into the stretch and did not rally. DAKOTA READY broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.88 43.88 56.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Italiano 115 5 2 4–hd 3–hd 3–hd 1–hd Velez 15.00 9 Portando 118 9 7 3–hd 4–2½ 4–3 2–1 Fuentes 10.60 10 Awesome Heights 122 10 4 2–2 2–2½ 1–½ 3–1¼ Maldonado 5.30 2 Buckys Pick 120 2 8 9–½ 8–hd 7–hd 4–½ Van Dyke 5.40 7 Regal Born 120 7 1 6–1½ 5–1 5–1½ 5–¾ Pereira 19.90 6 Dom the Bomb 120 6 9 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 6–½ Cedillo 2.00 3 Pure Comedy 120 3 3 8–2½ 9 8–1 7–1½ Franco 16.00 1 Eric the Trojan 120 1 10 7–½ 6–hd 6–1 8–4¾ Bejarano 3.40 4 Gutsy Ruler 113 4 5 5–hd 7–1½ 9 9 Diaz, Jr. 22.30 8 Artie B Good 120 8 6 10 dnf Delgadillo 42.60

5 ITALIANO 32.00 16.20 9.40 9 PORTANDO 12.20 6.60 10 AWESOME HEIGHTS 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $288.60 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $155.60 $2 QUINELLA (5-9) $140.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-10-2) $197.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-10) $565.45

Winner–Italiano B.c.4 by Twirling Candy out of Personal Sunset, by Belong to Me. Bred by Al Graziani (KY). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Branch, William, Catone, Rich, Hogan, Wendy and Mathis, Andy. Mutuel Pool $377,704 Daily Double Pool $28,239 Exacta Pool $206,009 Quinella Pool $8,738 Superfecta Pool $92,372 Trifecta Pool $133,034. Claimed–Italiano by ERJ Racing LLC, Kenney, Dave and Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Conquest Tsunami, Restless Rambler, Unbridled's Skye. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-5) paid $307.95. Pick Three Pool $85,593.

ITALIANO stalked between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch, bid along the fence just past midstretch to gain a short lead under urging in deep stretch and held gamely. PORTANDO stalked outside then four wide, angled in alongside a rival on the turn, came out nearing midstretch, bid three wide in deep stretch and just missed. AWESOME HEIGHTS angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead in the stretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and was in a bit tight at the wire. BUCKYS PICK chased inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in upper stretch then angled in, came out and split horses again in deep stretch and finished with interest. REGAL BORN stalked between horses, was in a bit tight into the turn, continued outside a rival then off the rail into the stretch and was outfinished. DOM THE BOMB angled in and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, steadied between horses a sixteenth out and weakened some. PURE COMEDY between horses early, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ERIC THE TROJAN a bit slow to begin, moved up inside to chase the pace, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GUTSY RULER saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back in the stretch and weakened. ARTIE B GOOD chased outside then dropped back on the backstretch, was pulled up into the turn and walked off. HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.13 47.03 1:11.96 1:24.78 1:37.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 First Star 118 9 4 6–½ 7–hd 4–2½ 2–hd 1–1¾ Van Dyke 1.00 6 Fool's Paradise 124 6 5 3–hd 3–1 2–2 1–½ 2–3¼ Gutierrez 7.10 7 Scarlet 118 7 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 3–6 3–8¾ Bejarano 11.40 9 Dr Wysong 118 8 2 4–1 5–1 7–2 6–1 4–ns Prat 7.50 1 The Spiral Jetter 124 1 6 8–1 6–hd 5–hd 5–1 5–2¼ Franco 28.30 2 Pride's Gold 124 2 9 9 9 8–5 8–10 6–1 Pereira 6.30 3 Tiz a Master 118 3 1 2–½ 2–½ 3–1 4–½ 7–1¼ Fuentes 20.00 4 Boujie Girl 118 4 8 5–1 4–hd 6–hd 7–1½ 8–16¾ Cedillo 6.50 5 Morning Dance 117 5 7 7–hd 8–hd 9 9 9 Diaz, Jr. 41.80

10 FIRST STAR 4.00 3.20 2.60 6 FOOL'S PARADISE 6.20 4.00 7 SCARLET 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $77.80 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $11.80 $2 QUINELLA (6-10) $19.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-7-9) $27.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-7) $39.65

Winner–First Star Ch.f.3 by First Dude out of Via Regina, by English Channel. Bred by Catherine Ann Perez &Richard Allan Heysek (FL). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Albert and Kathleen Mattivi, LLC. Mutuel Pool $412,754 Daily Double Pool $37,080 Exacta Pool $203,974 Quinella Pool $8,935 Superfecta Pool $85,886 Trifecta Pool $139,137. Claimed–Fool's Paradise by Paymaster Racing LLC. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–Catoca, Shanghai Truffles. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-10) paid $189.20. Pick Three Pool $44,261.

FIRST STAR five wide into the first turn, stalked four wide then outside on the backstretch, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the lead under left handed urging in deep stretch and inched away late. FOOL'S PARADISE stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn, bid three wide into the stretch, led between horses in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. SCARLET had speed three deep then inched away, set the pace off the rail, fought back into the stretch and until past midstretch and bested the others. DR WYSONG four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. THE SPIRAL JETTER saved ground off the pace, came out some in upper stretch and did not rally. PRIDE'S GOLD broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then three deep between foes leaving the backstretch, continued outside then off the rail on the second turn and was not a threat. TIZ A MASTER had speed a bit off the rail then stalked the pace, continued inside into and on the second turn and weakened. BOUJIE GIRL pulled and stalked inside, was in a bit tight early on the backstretch, went between horses on the second turn and weakened in the drive. MORNING DANCE chased three deep, dropped back and angled to the inside on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.51 48.79 1:13.15 1:37.42 1:43.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Nothing But Heat 123 8 4 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1 1–1 Blanc 4.00 9 Y Not Sizzle 120 9 2 4–1½ 3–hd 4–1 3–hd 2–ns Gryder 5.30 7 Our Romance 120 7 3 3–½ 4–1½ 5–1 5–2 3–½ Franco 18.70 5 Too Hot for Curlin 120 5 7 8–1½ 7–1 3–1 2–hd 4–2¼ Prat 1.30 6 Full Court 123 6 8 9 9 8–1 7–½ 5–ns Van Dyke 29.40 4 Ancona 120 4 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 4–1 6–hd Bejarano 20.20 2 Golden Necklace 120 2 5 5–½ 5–hd 7–1 6–1½ 7–1¾ Talamo 4.50 3 Si Mamacita 120 3 6 6–2 6–1½ 6–hd 8–1½ 8–ns Quinonez 20.60 1 Goddess Aphrodite 120 1 9 7–½ 8–1 9 9 9 Cedillo 26.40

8 NOTHING BUT HEAT 10.00 5.60 4.00 9 Y NOT SIZZLE 5.40 3.40 7 OUR ROMANCE 10.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-8) $27.40 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $19.90 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $20.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-7-5) $67.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-7) $98.70

Winner–Nothing But Heat B.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Veela, by Bartok (IRE). Bred by M. Auerbach L.L.C. & Barry Abrams (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC, Pay2Day Thoroughbreds and Alesia, Sharon. Mutuel Pool $409,348 Daily Double Pool $46,469 Exacta Pool $180,088 Quinella Pool $8,142 Superfecta Pool $96,880 Trifecta Pool $140,963. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-10-8) paid $87.75. Pick Three Pool $82,206. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-5-8/10-8) 4 correct paid $1,214.50. Pick Four Pool $244,758. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-5-8/10-8) 5 correct paid $6,392.55. Pick Five Pool $839,243.

NOTHING BUT HEAT angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead on the second turn, was fanned out some into the stretch, inched away in the drive and held on gamely under urging. Y NOT SIZZLE three deep leaving the chute, stalked outside a rival then between horses into the second turn, continued inside on that turn, bid along the rail in the stretch and edged rivals for the place. OUR ROMANCE angled in and stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for second. TOO HOT FOR CURLIN chased outside a rival, moved up three deep nearing the second turn, continued outside, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show between foes late. FULL COURT hopped slightly at the start, settled off the rail, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. ANCONA had speed inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the second turn, came out some into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and weakened some in the final furlong. GOLDEN NECKLACE pulled along the inside stalking the pace, was in tight off heels midway on the backstretch, continued inside, swung out into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late response. SI MAMACITA chased outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GODDESS APHRODITE a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and did not rally.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $85,000. 'Tranquility Lake Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.53 46.20 1:10.70 1:23.54 1:37.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Lady Suebee 118 2 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 1–6 1–5½ Espinoza 2.20 1 Kaydetre 122 1 5 5 5 5 3–½ 2–3¾ Blanc 3.10 4 Zusha 122 4 4 4–1 4–2½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–ns Van Dyke 9.20 3 Yuvetsi 118 3 2 3–3 3–4 2–½ 2–2 4–11½ Fuentes 6.30 6 Vibrance 118 5 3 2–2 2–hd 3–5 5 5 Prat 1.40

2 LADY SUEBEE 6.40 3.60 2.80 1 KAYDETRE 3.80 3.00 4 ZUSHA 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $41.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $11.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $11.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-3) $8.14 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $17.10

Winner–Lady Suebee B.f.4 by First Defence out of Freeroll, by Touch Gold. Bred by Claiborne Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $311,784 Daily Double Pool $38,568 Exacta Pool $107,429 Quinella Pool $6,351 Superfecta Pool $28,794 Trifecta Pool $59,953. Scratched–Just a Smidge. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-8-2) paid $19.55. Pick Three Pool $50,841.

LADY SUEBEE sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside then inched away leaving the first turn, continued inside, met a pair of bids into the second turn, kicked clear off the rail leaving that turn and drew off in the stretch under a couple cracks of the whip inside the eighth pole and a hold late. KAYDETRE saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and gained the place. ZUSHA chased outside a rival then off the rail, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. YUVETSI between rivals early, stalked off the rail then outside a foe, bid three deep into the second turn, tracked the winner outside a rival on that turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for third. VIBRANCE three deep early, pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid between horses into the second turn, angled to the inside leaving that turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased in the final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.43 45.15 56.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Strongconstitution 120 5 7 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–1¼ Mn Garcia 2.60 4 Soccer Dad 120 3 3 5–1 3–1½ 3–3 2–2 Gryder 6.20 8 Fluent in Sarcasm 120 7 6 2–1 2–1 2–1 3–ns Desormeaux 5.10 1 Phast Pharoah 120 1 9 9–hd 8–hd 5–1 4–½ Espinoza 3.60 5 Rip City 120 4 8 7–1 6–1 4–hd 5–1¾ Van Dyke 8.00 3 Best Chance 120 2 10 10 10 7–½ 6–1¼ Prat 8.10 9 Bedrock 120 8 5 6–hd 7–2 6–1 7–3 Fuentes 9.10 7 Party Town 120 6 1 8–1½ 9–hd 10 8–½ Cedillo 35.30 10 Magically Honored 117 9 2 3–hd 4–hd 8–hd 9–4¼ Bejarano 34.40 11 Unstoppable Guy 115 10 4 4–½ 5–½ 9–hd 10 Velez 53.70

6 STRONGCONSTITUTION 7.20 4.60 3.40 4 SOCCER DAD 5.40 3.60 8 FLUENT IN SARCASM 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $44.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $20.40 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $31.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-8-1) $47.10 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-8-1-5) $1,175.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-8) $71.25

Winner–Strongconstitution Dbb.c.2 by Constitution out of Earlybird Road, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Stonehaven Steadings (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Roadrunner Racing and Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $431,249 Daily Double Pool $140,460 Exacta Pool $209,925 Quinella Pool $9,675 Superfecta Pool $105,633 Super High Five Pool $22,344 Trifecta Pool $154,298. Scratched–Ready for a Fight. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-5-8/10-8-2-2/6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $105,380. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-6) paid $61.65. Pick Three Pool $124,001. 50-Cent Pick Four (8/10-8-2-2/6) 4 correct paid $135.85. Pick Four Pool $538,661. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-8/10-8-2-2/6) 5 correct paid $2,157.70. Pick Five Pool $446,714. $2 Pick Six (5-5-8/10-8-2-2/6) 5 out of 6 paid $285.60. $2 Pick Six (5-5-8/10-8-2-2/6) 6 correct paid $77,066.40. Pick Six Pool $204,578. $1 Place Pick All 7 correct paid $2,007.10. Place Pick All Pool $43,415.

STRONGCONSTITUTION had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the rail and held on gamely under urging. SOCCER DAD pulled his way between horses to stalk the pace, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and finished willingly to best the others. FLUENT IN SARCASM angled in and dueled outside the winner, stalked a bit off the rail leaving the turn, drifted in a bit a sixteenth out and just held third between foes late. PHAST PHAROAH saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch, waited momentarily along the fence a sixteenth out then got through inside and was edged for the show. RIP CITY stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and again in the drive and was edged for a minor share three deep on the line. BEST CHANCE settled outside a rival, went three deep leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. BEDROCK stalked between horses then outside a rival into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PARTY TOWN chased a bit off the rail then between foes or outside a rival, continued just off the fence on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. MAGICALLY HONORED stalked three deep between horses then between rivals on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. UNSTOPPABLE GUY five wide early, stalked four wide then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.