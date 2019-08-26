Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Patriots’ Patrick Chung pleads not guilty to cocaine charge

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung gestures before the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession.
(Gregory Payan / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Share

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has waived a court appearance in New Hampshire on a cocaine possession charge and a lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8. The documents filed Monday mean that a scheduled arraignment won’t take place. A message was left for an attorney representing Chung.

Belknap County Atty. Andrew Livernois said police in Meredith, N.H., were called to Chung’s home June 25 “on a call for service” and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge.

Chung has not played in any preseason games and Patriots coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t answer a question about his status last week.

Advertisement

Chung is now scheduled for a Nov. 8 court appearance.

Sports
Newsletters
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement