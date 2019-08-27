Racing! Del Mar in the homestretch

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we catch up on some odds and ends.
Omaha Beach switches races
Omaha Beach, the Kentucky Derby favorite until having to scratch with a throat issue, is no longer pointed toward the Awesome Again at Santa Anita but the Ack Ack Stakes at Churchill Downs. It’s the same day, Saturday, Sept. 28.
The news, first reported by Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form, is still at the “looking seriously” stage according to trainer Richard Mandella.
The difference is the Awesome Again is 1 1/8 miles while the Ack Ack is a one-turn mile. Both races are for older horses.
“A mile and an eighth is a little more than I want to do first time out,” Mandella told Privman. “A one-turn mile is a nice way to bring him back.”
Here’s Jay’s full story. Just click here.
Improbable to BC Mile
And speaking of stories that Privman has broken this week, he reports that Improbable, the easy winner of Sunday’s Shared Belief at Del Mar, may be pointed to the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita.
“We’ll wait a week and the decide what to do,” Bob Baffert told Privman. He indicated he will talk it over with Elliott Walden, the chief executive at WinStar, which is the majority owner of the horse.
Improbable looked pretty good on Sunday and would be pointed away from the Classic, where McKinzie is likely to be Baffert’s top horse. Improbable is just 3-years-old.
You can read Jay’s full story. Just click here.
New Los Al TB caller
Chris Griffin is the new thoroughbred announcer at Los Alamitos for the upcoming meeting. Michael Wrona will take over both the thoroughbred and quarter-horse race calling at the end of the year.
Bobby Neuman was the former thoroughbred caller and everyone thought heir-apparent to the Ed Burgart night-time role when he retires at the end the year. But the hiring of Wrona scuttled those plans.
Griffin will also replace Burgart this week when the legend goes on vacation. He was also the caller at Sam Houston Park and did several California fair meetings include Ferndale, Pleasanton, Sacramento and Fresno.
The L.A. County Fair meeting, which starts next Friday, will be three-days a week (Fri-Sun) the first two weeks and four days (Thu-Sun) the last week.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
While trying to correct that the Travers was not a win-and-your-in Breeders’ Cup race, we mistakenly tied it to the fact it was restricted to 3-year-olds. Well, the Haskell is a 3-year-old race that is a win-and-your-in Breeders’ Cup race. So, being restricted is not a criterion. So, we’ll just say the Travers is not a win-and-your-in race and leave it at that.
Del Mar preview
The last Wednesday card of the meeting has eight races starting at 2 p.m. There are turf races and one stakes and one allowance.
The feature is the $100,000 Generous Portion Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies going six furlongs. The favorite, at 4-5, hasn’t had a misstep for trainer Peter Miller, who is witching to jockey Flavien Prat.
He has won all three of his starts by margins of 6 ¼, 9 ¼ and 8 lengths.
The second favorite, at a distant 5-1, is Been Studying Her for Jerry Hollendorfer and Mike Smith. He’s only raced once and won a maiden special by a nose at Sacramento.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 9, 9, 10 (1 also eligible), 8 (2 ae), 10, 9, 12 (1 ae).
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 5 Queen of the Track (5-1)
Taking a little shot in this starter allowance race going 5 furlongs on turf with cutback runner Queen of the Track. The Jeff Bonde trainee faded going long but is in the third race of her form cycle and should appreciate the return to sprinting. The morning line favorites will be formidable but this one offers some value for a trainer-jockey combo that is having a solid meet.
Sunday’s result: Day by Day stalked from the outside while getting the right trip but tired badly when the real running began.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Final thought
If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the star of the show, Wednesday’s entries.
Del Mar Entries for Wednesday, August 28.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 30th day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Juggles
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|32,000
|2
|The Creep
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Ryan Hanson
|8-1
|32,000
|3
|Of Good Report
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|32,000
|4
|Red Clem
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Steve M. Sherman
|4-1
|32,000
|5
|Grab the Munny
|Jorge Velez
|113
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|28,000
|6
|Royal Insider
|Evin Roman
|118
|Jack Carava
|10-1
|28,000
|7
|Tikkun Olam
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-1
|32,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Alta Ky
|Jorge Velez
|115
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|2
|Baby Ice
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|3
|Kennedie Sky
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Rafael DeLeon
|20-1
|4
|Love of Art
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|10-1
|5
|Road Test
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Dean Pederson
|3-1
|6
|Tiz Toffee
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|4-1
|7
|Majestic Diva
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|David Bernstein
|5-1
|8
|Check Six
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|9
|Buttie
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
THIRD RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Real Master
|Brice Blanc
|121
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|10-1
|2
|Big Buzz
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Steve M. Sherman
|3-1
|3
|Mr. Magico
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|Leonard Powell
|20-1
|40,000
|4
|Ward 'n Jerry
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|40,000
|5
|Red King
|Aaron Gryder
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|6
|Unapologetic
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|William Spawr
|5-2
|40,000
|7
|Morse Code
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|40,000
|8
|Mongolian Empire
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|109
|Enebish Ganbat
|20-1
|9
|Hardboot
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Michele Dollase
|15-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fire Diamonds
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|50,000
|2
|Calese
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|50,000
|3
|Smiling to Excess
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Paul G. Aguirre
|3-1
|50,000
|4
|Way too Sweet
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|50,000
|5
|Phoenix Tears
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|12-1
|50,000
|6
|My Balabusta
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|50,000
|7
|Slew's Screen Star
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|12-1
|50,000
|8
|It's a Riddle
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|50,000
|9
|Arouse N Go
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|50,000
|10
|Chieftess
|Diego Sanchez
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Coil and Strike
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jaccat
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|2
|So Gucci
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|3
|Dunbow Road
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|8-1
|4
|Point Hope
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|2-1
|5
|Queen of the Track
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
|6
|Coilette
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Jorge Periban
|8-1
|7
|Sheza Factor
|Evin Roman
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|8
|Miss Lady Ann
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|Also Eligible
|9
|Champagne Honey
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Blake R. Heap
|15-1
|10
|Flying to the Line
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Peter Miller
|3-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Delp
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|20-1
|2
|Express Train
|Mike Smith
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-2
|3
|Flash of Promise
|Evin Roman
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|20-1
|4
|Witch's Vow
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
|5
|Palace Prince
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|6
|Include the Tax
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|7
|Dean Martini
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|8
|Shooters Shoot
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|9
|Can'tbetemall
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Anna Meah
|15-1
|10
|Railsplitter
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Generous Portion Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Wise Rachel
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Quinn Howey
|6-1
|2
|Vegan
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|3
|Roses for Laura
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|30-1
|4
|Unchain Her Heart
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|10-1
|5
|Bulletproof One
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-5
|6
|I Want One
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|7
|Smiling Shirlee
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|8
|Been Studying Her
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|9
|Cholula Lips
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Mike Harrington
|8-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Noble Girl
|Ferrin Peterson
|113
|Joshua M. Litt
|30-1
|20,000
|2
|Girls Got Track
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Malibu Minx
|Evin Roman
|123
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Writing in the Sky
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Jorge Gutierrez
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|La Dolfina
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Dean Greenman
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Ramoncita Light
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|20-1
|20,000
|7
|Redhotnreadytowed
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|20,000
|8
|Darpa
|Eswan Flores
|123
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|20,000
|9
|Sidepocket Charger
|Martin Garcia
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|9-2
|20,000
|10
|Trapani
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|8-1
|20,000
|11
|Tandalicious
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|20,000
|12
|Probable
|Ignacio Puglisi
|120
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|13
|Thought I'dmissyou
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|20,000