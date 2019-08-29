Racing! The fiasco at Ferndale

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we ready for the final weekend in the Del Mar meeting.
We really don’t have the resources (meaning people) to keep up with the fair circuit. But there was an incident at Ferndale on Sunday that I don’t think I’ve ever seen before. You can watch here. (Courtesy of Paulick Report)
What happens is the gate opens and the assistant starter is holding Dizzy Dancer in the gate. OK, seen that before. But notice that Seau is standing behind the gate and hasn’t loaded yet. Right, they opened the gates without everyone loading.
One of our intrepid readers wondered if I was going to do something on the fiasco at Ferndale, so I looked up the chart. Dizzy Dancer was declared a nonstarter in the chart and Seau was declared scratched with the notation: (gate).
Well, guess what really doesn’t tell the story: the chart.
So, I asked Mike Marten, the now beleaguered spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, about what happened.
He indicated the race is being looked at and the starter could be subject to discipline but “the stewards at Golden Gate will hold an informal hearing before deciding what if any further action is required.”
Mike also forwarded a response from Jon White, who was a steward at Ferndale and also our Triple Crown expert for this newsletter. Here’s what Jon had to say:
“The field for the 1 5/8-mile Humboldt County Marathon, the biggest and final race of the meet, was dispatched without No. 6 Seau in the starting gate. We posted the inquiry sign immediately even as the race was being run. Additionally, No. 2 Dizzy Dancer was deprived of a fair start when held by the assistant starter. We declared that both Seau and Dizzy Dancer were non-starters. Because only four started, show wagering and super hi-five wagering was canceled.”
OK, Jon saves his real opinions for our newsletter. We understand the handcuffs he’s under as a steward.
Finally, you might be thinking that the last race at a meeting has some mandatory payouts. Well, you — and I — would be wrong.
“Concerning what happens to the Super High Five carryover, the entire fair circuit is considered one meet for pari-mutuel purposes, so that money will be carried over to Fresno,” Marten explained. “There was no mandatory payout scheduled for the final day at Ferndale. There will be a mandatory payout on the final day of Fresno, which is the last stop on the 2019 fair circuit.”
So, to pull a phrase from Jim Healy’s best-ever-half-hour radio show, and often repeated in this newsletter: “Who goofed, I’ve got to know?”
Del Mar review
Thursday’s feature, for Cal-bred filies and mares going 6½ furlongs for a purse of $64,000. Quit Kvetching breezed to the front going four-wide in the stretch to win 3½ lengths. Ron Ellis was the winning trainer and Drayden Van Dyke was aboard.
Quit Kvetching paid $7.60, $3.40 and $2.20. D’s Lovely Sophia was second and Ruby Bradley finished third.
Del Mar preview
The final twilight card of the meeting is seven races starting at 4 p.m. With only seven races, you don’t have to worry about sundown. There are three turf races, four races for Cal-breds including one stakes race.
The feature is the sixth, the $100,000 I’m Smokin’ Stakes for 2-year-old Cal-breds going six furlongs. There are currently 11 starters. The favorite, 3-1, is Phantom Boss for trainer Jorge Periban and jockey Rafael Bejarano. He was a Grade 3 winner at Churchill Downs and and win and second at Santa Anita.
The second favorite, at 7-2, is Square Deal for Simon Callaghan and Flavien Prat. He seemingly won the Graduation Stakes but was disqualified to second. He also has a second at Los Alamitos and a fifth at Santa Anita.
Here are the field sizes, in order (and, wow, what a job David Jerkens has done filling fields): 9, 6, 10 (1 also eligible), 11 (3 ae), 10, 11, 10 (4 ae).
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 5 Foxtail (6-1)
Mare from the John Sadler barn lost all chance when hopping in the air at start last time, yet still finished a respectable fourth vs. similar second-level allowance runners. She does her best running close to the pace and should rebound with a top effort, assuming she breaks cleanly this time under new rider Kent Desormeaux.
Thursday’s result: Zip T he Monkey was marooned wide in no-man’s land throughout, understandably lacked punch in the lane, finished fourth. Can’t win on turf with this trip.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Los Alamitos weekend preview
It’s time to turn things over to marketing and medi a guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“Juan Carlos Chavez’s multiple stakes winning filly Striver will look to showcase her quickness when she heads a $13,100 allowance event at 110 yards in the fifth race on Friday night at Los Alamitos. Trained by Scott Willoughby, Striver won the $30,000 La Pacifica Handicap by a nose at 350 yards on May 11 and also scored in the $15,000 Dreaming Sweet Handicap at 330 yards. The Foose filly won the Dreaming Sweet by 1½ lengths. Striver’s chief rival in this race could be Deceiver, a filly owned by Ed Allred and also trained by Willoughby. Deceiver will be making her first start since running in the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity last year.
“Jesus Daniel Padilla’s Baby Special Corona has matured into a terrific filly, most recently proven by her ¾ length victory in the Debutante Stakes on July 27. The Two Corona Special filly will go after her third straight victory when she headlines the $25,000 Sgt Pepper Feature for 3-year-olds on Saturday.
“’She’s improved every time,” trainer Felix Gonzalez said. “I’ve always hoped that her talent would eventually show. She’s gotten it done in her last two starts.
“A full-sister to Champion of Champions finalist Da One Two Special, Baby Special Corona will take on a strong group that includes three-time local stakes winner KR Hi Five and recent Catchmeinyourdreams Handicap winner Bos Time Machine.
“The Grade 1, $100,000 Go Man Go Handicap headlines the Sunday night card.
The 400-yard race has attracted top older horses led by defending stakes winner Tarzanito from the barn of trainer Yanet Rodriguez. The Monty Arrossa-trained Katies Easy Moves is another top contender after beating a strong field in the Grade 1 Vessels Maturity on July 7. He posted a 220-yard turn and work in 12.40 seconds two weeks ago in preparation for this race. Stablemate Zoomin For Spuds, an 11-time stakes winner at Los Alamitos, won the Brad McKinzie Los Alamitos Winter Championship this year but enters this race after running fifth in the Vessels final.
“BH Lisas Boy and He Looks Hot both come in to the Go Man Go following winning efforts. A four-time Grade 1 winner, BH Lisas Boy cruised to victory in the 440-yard Bank of America California Championship three weeks ago, while He Looks Hot added his seventh stakes win when winning the Spencer Childers Championship at 400 yards on July 27. He ran third in the Go Man Go two years ago. Hotstepper, the champion 3-year-old last year, and Jesstacartel, the 2018 PCQHRA Horse of the Year, will also race in the Go Man Go.
“Los Alamitos will simulcast the $1.5-million All American Derby at 440-yards on Sunday afternoon and the $3-million All American Futurity also the quarter mile distance on Monday. Champion Flash And Roll, winner of the Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity and Golden State Million Futurity, will headline the All American Derby, which is scheduled for approximately 3:14 p.m. The fastest qualifier is American Hussle, who broke his maiden when winning his All American Derby trial. Determined One, fourth in the Ed Burke Million Futurity here on June 24, is one of the top contenders in the All American Futurity.”
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 3 You Can Run (2-1)
He turned in a very strong 12.20 gate drill on Aug. 13 in preparation for debut and has leading rider Jesus Ayala aboard. After breaking slow before finishing well in his initial 13.0 gate work, You Can Run broke sharp in his latest strong drill when unleashing big strides under a hand ride while nearly six lengths clear of his workmate. In addition, he is by prolific quarter horse sire Favorite Cartel.
Final thought
If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the star of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, August 29.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 31st day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.39 45.42 1:10.52 1:17.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Top Brass
|120
|5
|6
|5–3½
|3–hd
|2–3
|1–2¼
|Talamo
|6.00
|3
|Facts Matter
|120
|3
|4
|2–2
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–1
|Bejarano
|3.00
|7
|Cats Blame
|120
|6
|3
|6
|5–½
|3–1
|3–4
|Fuentes
|3.20
|2
|Buckys Pick
|120
|2
|2
|3–hd
|6
|6
|4–3¾
|Cedillo
|6.80
|5
|Denman's Call
|120
|4
|5
|4–hd
|4–2½
|5–1
|5–3¼
|T Baze
|1.90
|1
|Sigur Ros
|120
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|4–½
|6
|Gryder
|10.80
|6
|TOP BRASS
|14.00
|5.40
|4.00
|3
|FACTS MATTER
|4.00
|2.80
|7
|CATS BLAME
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$30.20
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$25.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-7-2)
|$30.15
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-7)
|$46.20
Winner–Top Brass Dbb.g.6 by Arch out of Agreeable Miss, by Speightstown. Bred by Keithshire Farm (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, Drummond, Lynn and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $170,869 Exacta Pool $84,544 Quinella Pool $4,637 Superfecta Pool $22,698 Trifecta Pool $43,731. Claimed–Facts Matter by Quadrun Farm LLC. Trainer: Tim McCanna. Claimed–Cats Blame by Branch, William, Catone, Rich and Mathis, Andy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Claimed–Buckys Pick by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Molly Pearson. Scratched–Concur.
TOP BRASS stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging in midstretch to gain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and edged clear late under a hold in the final strides. FACTS MATTER bobbled slightly at the start, had speed outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside that one past midway on the turn, took the advantage into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but held second. CATS BLAME dropped back off the rail then angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and finished with some interest to best the others. BUCKYS PICK chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DENMAN'S CALL stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SIGUR ROS had speed inside the runner-up then inched away on the backstretch, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.11 47.84 1:13.87 1:26.97 1:40.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|K P Dreamin
|120
|4
|5
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–1
|3–2½
|1–1¼
|Fuentes
|4.50
|3
|Gingham
|120
|2
|4
|5–½
|6–hd
|6–2
|5–7
|2–3¼
|Van Dyke
|1.40
|2
|Paige Anne
|120
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|3–1¼
|Talamo
|17.60
|6
|Bristol Bayou
|120
|5
|7
|6–1
|4–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–2½
|Espinoza
|1.70
|4
|Cherokee Maiden
|115
|3
|2
|2–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–1
|5–16
|Velez
|27.00
|7
|Gold Included
|120
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–5¼
|Espinoza
|67.50
|8
|Tacocat
|120
|7
|3
|3–1½
|2–1
|5–1½
|6–1
|7
|Desormeaux
|7.20
|5
|K P DREAMIN
|11.00
|4.00
|3.40
|3
|GINGHAM
|3.20
|2.80
|2
|PAIGE ANNE
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$114.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$15.30
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$13.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-6)
|$26.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-2)
|$54.50
Winner–K P Dreamin Ch.f.2 by Union Rags out of Litigating, by Point Given. Bred by Vegso Racing Stable (FL). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Karl Pergola. Mutuel Pool $197,433 Daily Double Pool $43,557 Exacta Pool $88,511 Quinella Pool $4,306 Superfecta Pool $32,463 Trifecta Pool $49,750. Scratched–Dolci.
K P DREAMIN stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, found the inside into the stretch, bid along the fence past the eighth pole to gain the lead a sixteenth out, kicked clear and held under some urging. GINGHAM saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. PAIGE ANNE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came out some into the stretch, was outside the winner past the eighth pole and held third. BRISTOL BAYOU stalked three deep, ranged up four wide on the second turn and three wide into the stretch to loom a threat but could not sustain the bid in the final furlong. CHEROKEE MAIDEN close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then outside the winner leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. GOLD INCLUDED four wide into the first turn, chased off the inside, came four wide into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive. TACOCAT stalked three deep, continued outside on the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn, drifted out some in the stretch, also gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.16 45.61 58.11 1:11.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Rick's Dream
|122
|6
|3
|3–1½
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Flores
|4.90
|7
|Puriano
|120
|7
|4
|4–2½
|4–4½
|2–2½
|2–2½
|Talamo
|5.30
|2
|Excavation
|113
|2
|5
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–4
|3–2¼
|Velez
|3.70
|4
|Papa Turf
|120
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–hd
|4–nk
|Pedroza
|3.30
|5
|Joe Jackson
|120
|5
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–2½
|5–½
|Mn Garcia
|8.10
|1
|Best Two Minutes
|120
|1
|6
|7
|5–2
|5–2
|6–16½
|Cedillo
|2.50
|3
|Mo Dinero
|116
|3
|7
|5–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Gutierrez
|28.40
|6
|RICK'S DREAM
|11.80
|6.20
|4.00
|7
|PURIANO
|7.00
|4.80
|2
|EXCAVATION
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$78.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$25.90
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$26.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-4)
|$39.06
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2)
|$59.15
Winner–Rick's Dream Ch.g.5 by Coil out of Cantina's Rose, by Decarchy. Bred by B&B Zietz Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector O.. Mutuel Pool $240,737 Daily Double Pool $16,359 Exacta Pool $124,127 Quinella Pool $6,022 Superfecta Pool $46,814 Trifecta Pool $74,897. Claimed–Rick's Dream by Big Iron Racing, LLC. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Puriano by The Pizza Guy Racing, LLC. Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Claimed–Joe Jackson by Tyree Wolesensky. Trainer: Anthony Saavedra. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-6) paid $95.25. Pick Three Pool $51,985.
RICK'S DREAM stalked early then bid three deep a half mile out, re-bid three wide between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead, inched away under urging in deep stretch and proved best. PURIANO chased off the rail, bid four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, battled outside the winner in the drive, could not match that one late but was clearly second best. EXCAVATION chased between foes then off the rail leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the show late. PAPA TURF had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched away briefly into the turn, fought back inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. JOE JACKSON stalked off the rail then bid between horses a half mile out, re-bid between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. BEST TWO MINUTES saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. MO DINERO a step slow to begin, chased three deep, continued outside on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.23 47.96 1:12.20 1:35.66 1:41.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Forever Juanito
|118
|9
|1
|3–1½
|3–hd
|4–1
|2–hd
|1–½
|Fuentes
|7.00
|6
|Start a Runnin
|120
|6
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–2¼
|Flores
|24.50
|5
|Brimstoned
|120
|5
|4
|4–½
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–2½
|3–1
|Blanc
|14.30
|7
|Zip the Monkey
|120
|7
|6
|7–1
|7–1
|7–½
|4–hd
|4–nk
|Pereira
|3.90
|8
|Zeke
|120
|8
|3
|5–½
|6–½
|8–1
|6–hd
|5–1
|Prat
|1.90
|3
|Play Hard to Get
|113
|3
|7
|8–2
|8–1½
|6–hd
|7–2½
|6–1¼
|Velez
|17.50
|2
|Implicitly
|113
|2
|5
|2–½
|2–1
|2–½
|5–hd
|7–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|27.70
|4
|Lifeline
|120
|4
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–7½
|Espinoza
|6.20
|1
|Magic Musketier
|120
|1
|8
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|8–½
|9
|Van Dyke
|4.30
|10
|FOREVER JUANITO
|16.00
|8.20
|5.60
|6
|START A RUNNIN
|24.60
|15.20
|5
|BRIMSTONED
|8.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10)
|$104.20
|$1 EXACTA (10-6)
|$135.50
|$2 QUINELLA (6-10)
|$162.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-5-7)
|$725.57
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-5)
|$794.35
Winner–Forever Juanito Dbb.g.8 by Badge of Silver out of West Kentucky, by Yankee Victor. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $272,247 Daily Double Pool $32,769 Exacta Pool $162,297 Quinella Pool $6,948 Superfecta Pool $78,125 Trifecta Pool $106,634. Claimed–Zeke by Acker, Tom, LaPerra, Rudy, Knight, Scott, McKean, Alan and Eichler,Jason. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Scratched–Moonlight Drive (ITY).
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-10) paid $90.35. Pick Three Pool $25,488.
FOREVER JUANITO stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up past the eighth pole, gained a slim advantage and gamely prevailed under some urging. START A RUNNIN sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch, fought back while drifting in late and continued willingly to the end. BRIMSTONED stalked a bit off the rail then inside, was in a bit tight off heels in midstretch, angled in then came out and held third. ZIP THE MONKEY chased three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, went three wide leaving the backstretch and four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ZEKE three wide early, stalked outside a rival, split horses three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. PLAY HARD TO GET saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. IMPLICITLY close up stalking the pace inside then a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. LIFELINE hesitated then hopped in a slow start, settled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. MAGIC MUSKETIER saved ground stalking the pace, continued between foes into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. A claim of foul by thee rider of BRIMSTONED against the runner-up for alleged interference in midstretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.33 46.43 59.36 1:06.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Biddy Duke
|120
|9
|1
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–8
|1–5¾
|Espinoza
|0.20
|8
|K P Cats Wild
|120
|7
|7
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–2
|2–4¼
|Gryder
|7.10
|4
|Red Regal
|120
|4
|8
|9–½
|9–hd
|7–hd
|3–nk
|Sanchez
|37.80
|1
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|120
|1
|9
|6–hd
|6–hd
|4–1
|4–1¾
|Delgadillo
|16.00
|7
|Kuda Huraa
|120
|6
|4
|2–hd
|2–2½
|2–hd
|5–2¾
|Cedillo
|23.20
|9
|Secret Alibi
|111
|8
|3
|7–1
|7–1½
|6–1½
|6–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|58.10
|3
|Golden Goddess
|120
|3
|2
|3–2½
|3–½
|5–½
|7–3¾
|Espinoza
|57.60
|5
|Goveness Sheila
|120
|5
|5
|5–1
|5–1½
|9–6
|8–nk
|Payeras
|61.30
|11
|Coil and Strike
|118
|10
|6
|8–2
|8–3
|8–½
|9–3¾
|Fuentes
|10.40
|2
|Don't Stop Lookin
|120
|2
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Franco
|74.00
|10
|BIDDY DUKE
|2.40
|2.10
|2.10
|8
|K P CATS WILD
|3.20
|3.00
|4
|RED REGAL
|6.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-10)
|$20.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-8)
|$4.10
|$2 QUINELLA (8-10)
|$7.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-4-1)
|$18.22
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-4)
|$15.60
Winner–Biddy Duke Dbb.f.2 by Bayern out of Ghostslayer, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Machmer Hall & D + J Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $279,398 Daily Double Pool $40,187 Exacta Pool $170,757 Quinella Pool $7,000 Superfecta Pool $92,616 Trifecta Pool $116,795. Claimed–Biddy Duke by Alydom Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Claimed–K P Cats Wild by Brown, Jr., Edward J. and Lambert, Jeffrey. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Fran's Empire, Lady Sunset, Shallow, Sudden Niche.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-10-10) paid $29.30. Pick Three Pool $80,375. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-10-10/12/13/14) 4 correct paid $122.10. Pick Four Pool $184,179. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-6-10-10/12/13/14) 5 correct paid $744.40. Pick Five Pool $517,667.
BIDDY DUKE quickly sprinted clear and crossed to the inside, set the pace along the rail, drifted off the fence in the drive while widening under a mild hand ride then won clear while in hand the final sixteenth. K P CATS WILD chased three deep then off the rail into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and was clearly second best. RED REGAL unhurried outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, angled to the inside in midstretch and got up late for the show. VANNAVANNA BO BANA a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled out again in the stretch and was edged for the show. KUDA HURAA stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SECRET ALIBI chased four wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GOLDEN GODDESS stalked inside then dropped back between foes on the turn and weakened. GOVENESS SHEILA chased between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. COIL AND STRIKE hopped then veered out sharply at the break to drop back off the rail, continued outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. DON'T STOP LOOKIN a bit slow into stride, was between horses early, chased inside and began climbing when a bit green behind horses, came out on the turn and into the stretch and failed to menace.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.14 46.18 1:11.26 1:35.70 1:41.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Swing Thoughts
|119
|1
|7
|6–5
|6–2
|6–½
|2–hd
|1–½
|Prat
|4.60
|5
|Posh Holly
|119
|5
|2
|3–½
|2–½
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–2¾
|Gryder
|2.90
|9
|Muthhila
|119
|9
|6
|7–1½
|7–hd
|7–½
|7–1
|3–ns
|Quinonez
|6.70
|6
|Senoradiablo
|119
|6
|3
|4–hd
|5–1
|5–1½
|4–hd
|4–nk
|Delgadillo
|19.10
|4
|Sophie Antoinette
|119
|4
|4
|1–3
|1–4
|1–1½
|1–hd
|5–¾
|Bejarano
|4.20
|2
|Social Graces
|117
|2
|8
|9
|9
|9
|8–½
|6–½
|Fuentes
|44.10
|7
|Meso
|112
|7
|5
|2–1½
|3–1½
|2–hd
|5–1
|7–hd
|Velez
|14.60
|3
|Red Bunting
|119
|3
|9
|8–2
|8–5
|8–2½
|9
|8–1¼
|Talamo
|3.10
|8
|Lucky Stepper
|119
|8
|1
|5–2
|4–½
|4–hd
|6–hd
|9
|Espinoza
|17.60
|1
|SWING THOUGHTS
|11.20
|6.40
|4.80
|5
|POSH HOLLY (IRE)
|4.20
|3.40
|9
|MUTHHILA (IRE)
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1)
|$23.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$24.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$26.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-9-6)
|$104.93
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-9)
|$79.80
Winner–Swing Thoughts B.f.3 by U S Ranger out of Ankha, by Desert Classic. Bred by Rancho de Los Aviadores, Sacha Campbell& David Chase (CA). Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.. Owner: Moger Inc., Morris, Randy and Riley, Mark. Mutuel Pool $231,225 Daily Double Pool $33,414 Exacta Pool $116,691 Quinella Pool $6,075 Superfecta Pool $57,603 Trifecta Pool $85,283. Claimed–Sophie Antoinette by Purple Rein Racing. Trainer: David Hofmans. Scratched–Cedars of Lebanon (IRE), Smiling Rose.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-10-1) paid $40.55. Pick Three Pool $57,384.
SWING THOUGHTS chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in and bid three deep to gain the lead past the eighth pole and gamely prevailed under some urging. POSH HOLLY (IRE) angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch, fought back inside the winner through the final furlong and went willingly to the end. MUTHHILA (IRE) angled in after the chute and chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and got up for the show three deep on the line. SENORADIABLO stalked between horses into the first turn then inside on the backstretch and second turn, got through along the fence in the stretch and was edged for third. SOPHIE ANTOINETTE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch and until past midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. SOCIAL GRACES (GB) broke a bit slowly, saved ground off thee pace, continued inside in midstretch then came out a bit in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. MESO stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. RED BUNTING (IRE) hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. LUCKY STEPPER stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued outside a foe on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.73 45.81 1:10.45 1:17.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Quit Kvetching
|118
|4
|6
|4–3
|4–3½
|1–2
|1–3½
|Van Dyke
|2.80
|2
|D's Lovely Sophia
|118
|1
|4
|3–3½
|3–3
|2–1
|2–1½
|Flores
|1.50
|8
|Ruby Bradley
|120
|6
|5
|5–hd
|5–2½
|5–1
|3–1½
|Talamo
|3.70
|3
|Algorhythmic
|123
|2
|1
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–1½
|4–¾
|Pereira
|22.60
|4
|Wishful
|121
|3
|2
|2–1½
|1–hd
|4–2
|5–ns
|Prat
|3.80
|6
|Princess Dorian
|123
|5
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|13.90
|5
|QUIT KVETCHING
|7.60
|3.40
|2.20
|2
|D'S LOVELY SOPHIA
|3.00
|2.20
|8
|RUBY BRADLEY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$60.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$10.60
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$9.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-3)
|$14.79
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-8)
|$14.30
Winner–Quit Kvetching Ch.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Kvetch, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Doubledown Stables (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $243,824 Daily Double Pool $24,505 Exacta Pool $103,654 Quinella Pool $4,044 Superfecta Pool $42,987 Trifecta Pool $66,029. Claimed–Princess Dorian by ERJ Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Dreamy Gal, Takethediamondlane.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-1-5) paid $20.55. Pick Three Pool $37,420.
QUIT KVETCHING bobbled some behind in a bit of a slow start, chased off the rail, bid four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear, drifted in despite left handed urging and proved best. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA came off the rail on the backstretch to stalk the pace, bid three deep on the turn then three wide between foes into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and was second best. RUBY BRADLEY settled outside a rival then off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. ALGORHYTHMIC had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WISHFUL dueled outside a rival then between horses on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. PRINCESS DORIAN angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.91 48.18 1:12.42 1:36.89 1:48.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Volubile
|120
|3
|7
|5–½
|3–½
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|Blanc
|5.10
|8
|Speakerofthehouse
|120
|8
|6
|6–2
|6–2
|7–3
|4–hd
|2–1
|Franco
|7.60
|7
|Afleeting Life
|120
|7
|3
|3–1½
|1–½
|1–1
|2–1½
|3–½
|Pedroza
|8.80
|6
|Silent Musketier
|116
|6
|5
|7–4½
|7–2
|6–hd
|5–1½
|4–nk
|Flores
|71.60
|4
|Chase and Colorado
|113
|4
|1
|4–1½
|4–hd
|5–2
|3–hd
|5–nk
|Velez
|16.60
|2
|Takeo
|120
|2
|8
|8–4
|8–6
|8–3½
|8–6
|6–½
|Espinoza
|1.70
|5
|Seeking Refuge
|120
|5
|2
|1–hd
|5–4
|4–1
|6–hd
|7–4¼
|Bejarano
|2.40
|9
|American Camp
|120
|9
|4
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|7–½
|8–11½
|Cedillo
|13.30
|1
|R B Eye
|116
|1
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Espinoza
|67.30
|3
|VOLUBILE
|12.20
|4.80
|3.80
|8
|SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE
|7.40
|5.20
|7
|AFLEETING LIFE
|6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$39.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$49.70
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$48.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-7-6)
|$341.73
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-7-6-4)
|Carryover $16,240
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-7)
|$121.60
Winner–Volubile B.g.3 by More Than Ready out of Listen A. P., by A.P. Indy. Bred by Wertheimer & Frere (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Wertheimer and Frere. Mutuel Pool $299,557 Daily Double Pool $100,499 Exacta Pool $148,777 Quinella Pool $8,203 Superfecta Pool $82,422 Super High Five Pool $21,279 Trifecta Pool $109,672. Scratched–Boyson, Montana Moon, Spectator's Dream.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-10-10/12/13/14-1-5-3) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $195,359. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-3) paid $78.50. Pick Three Pool $85,750. 50-Cent Pick Four (10/12/13/14-1-5-3) 4 correct paid $177.15. Pick Four Pool $469,987. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-10/12/13/14-1-5-3) 5 correct paid $1,072.80. Pick Five Pool $496,201. $2 Pick Six (6-10-10/12/13/14-1-5-3) 5 out of 6 paid $108.60. $2 Pick Six (6-10-10/12/13/14-1-5-3) 6 correct paid $12,906.80. Pick Six Pool $169,114. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $2,301.10. Place Pick All Pool $27,136.
VOLUBILE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE chased outside a rival, came out past midstretch and finished well. AFLEETING LIFE had speed between horses then steadied in tight in the run to the first turn, angled in and bid inside to duel for the lead, inched away into the second turn, fought back in the stretch while a bit off the rail and held third. SILENT MUSKETIER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, got through inside in the drive and was edged for the show. CHASE AND COLORADO stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out leaving that turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. TAKEO bobbled some at the start, settled just off the inside, came out three wide into the stretch, split horses in midstretch, angled in some and had a mild late bid. SEEKING REFUGE between rivals leaving the chute, dueled off the rail then drifted out in the run to the first turn, stalked outside then three deep, drifted five wide into the stretch and weakened. AMERICAN CAMP five wide leaving the chute, dueled three deep then was forced out in the run to the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival then stalked into the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. R B EYE broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, drifted out late and failed to menace.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,588
|$841,432
|Inter-Track
|3,888
|$1,993,781
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,173,351
|TOTAL
|9,476
|$8,008,564
Del Mar Entries for Friday, August 30.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 32nd day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|War Chest
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Anna Meah
|8-1
|40,000
|2
|Big Sky Logan
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|10-1
|40,000
|3
|Nevermissesabeat
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|40,000
|4
|Bouncing Around
|Ignacio Puglisi
|123
|Jack Carava
|20-1
|40,000
|5
|Dawood
|Alonso Quinonez
|123
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|40,000
|6
|He's Like Violence
|Flavien Prat
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|5-2
|40,000
|7
|Aussie Fox
|Agapito Delgadillo
|123
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|40,000
|8
|Trojan Spirit
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|40,000
|9
|Chosen Vessel
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Craig Dollase
|4-1
|40,000
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Alicia's Pride
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|50,000
|2
|Sassy Kitty
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|50,000
|3
|Evening Sonnet
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Jay Nehf
|15-1
|50,000
|4
|Rolinga
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|7-2
|50,000
|5
|Incredibly Lucky
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|William Spawr
|2-1
|50,000
|6
|Laker Jet
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Robert A. Bean
|10-1
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Absolutely Perfect
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Dan Blacker
|7-2
|2
|Marjorie E
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
|3
|Sunrise Royale
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-1
|4
|Miss Ricochet
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Mark Glatt
|9-2
|5
|Ismelucky
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Maycee Jo
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bill McLean
|8-1
|7
|Violette Szabo
|Martin Garcia
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|8
|Rose Dunn
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|9
|Shylock Eddie
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|12-1
|10
|Lucky Ms Jones
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Papaclem'smidnight
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|15-1
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|I Dub Thee
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|20-1
|2
|Summer Fire
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|3
|If Id Told You
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Gary Mandella
|10-1
|4
|Overkoter
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Charles S. Treece
|20-1
|5
|Mysterious Stones
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Steve M. Sherman
|5-1
|6
|Lightning Fast
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|William Spawr
|4-1
|7
|Tribal Impact
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|10-1
|8
|Dapper
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Gary Stute
|8-1
|9
|Rebel Fire
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|10
|Wilder Than Most
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Carla Gaines
|10-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Rocks and Salt
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Carla Gaines
|15-1
|12
|Cali Dude
|Flavien Prat
|120
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
|13
|Brickyard Ride
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|10-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Super Patriot
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|2
|Great Return
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|3
|Animosity
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|4
|Don't Blame Judy
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|5
|Foxtail
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|6
|Excellent Sunset
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Anna Meah
|3-1
|7
|Achira
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|8
|A Walk in the Park
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|9
|Ficanas
|Flavien Prat
|121
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|10
|Ms Peintour
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Brian J. Koriner
|20-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'I'm Smokin Stakes'. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shady Empire
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|20-1
|2
|Bluegrass Faith
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|3
|Phantom Boss
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Jorge Periban
|3-1
|4
|Riding With Dino
|Martin Pedroza
|118
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|5
|Pas de Panique
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|6
|Club Aspen
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|7
|Drippin Sauce
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|8
|El Tigre Terrible
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Peter Miller
|20-1
|9
|Big Returns
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Luis Mendez
|5-1
|10
|Tap Back
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|11
|Square Deal
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Engagement Ring
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|12-1
|32,000
|2
|Code Gray
|Evin Roman
|120
|Jack Carava
|20-1
|32,000
|3
|Color War
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Art Sherman
|8-1
|32,000
|4
|Beyond Precher
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Jorge Periban
|12-1
|32,000
|5
|Hapi Hapi
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|28,000
|6
|Nietzsche
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|32,000
|7
|Baltimore Beecho
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Jorge Periban
|20-1
|32,000
|8
|Georgian Road
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|32,000
|9
|Jammers Justice
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Luis Mendez
|5-1
|32,000
|10
|Test the Water
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Luis Mendez
|5-2
|32,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|King Arthur
|Ferrin Peterson
|113
|Marcelo Polanco
|20-1
|32,000
|12
|Red Nova
|Martin Pedroza
|117
|Molly J. Pearson
|6-1
|32,000
|13
|Heraclitus
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|3-1
|32,000
|14
|Absolute Weapon
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|4-1
|32,000