Racing! The fiasco at Ferndale

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, August 29. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. 31st day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.39 45.42 1:10.52 1:17.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Top Brass 120 5 6 5–3½ 3–hd 2–3 1–2¼ Talamo 6.00 3 Facts Matter 120 3 4 2–2 2–2 1–hd 2–1 Bejarano 3.00 7 Cats Blame 120 6 3 6 5–½ 3–1 3–4 Fuentes 3.20 2 Buckys Pick 120 2 2 3–hd 6 6 4–3¾ Cedillo 6.80 5 Denman's Call 120 4 5 4–hd 4–2½ 5–1 5–3¼ T Baze 1.90 1 Sigur Ros 120 1 1 1–1 1–1 4–½ 6 Gryder 10.80

6 TOP BRASS 14.00 5.40 4.00 3 FACTS MATTER 4.00 2.80 7 CATS BLAME 3.00

$1 EXACTA (6-3) $30.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $25.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-7-2) $30.15 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-7) $46.20

Winner–Top Brass Dbb.g.6 by Arch out of Agreeable Miss, by Speightstown. Bred by Keithshire Farm (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, Drummond, Lynn and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $170,869 Exacta Pool $84,544 Quinella Pool $4,637 Superfecta Pool $22,698 Trifecta Pool $43,731. Claimed–Facts Matter by Quadrun Farm LLC. Trainer: Tim McCanna. Claimed–Cats Blame by Branch, William, Catone, Rich and Mathis, Andy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Claimed–Buckys Pick by Stable H. M. A. Trainer: Molly Pearson. Scratched–Concur.

TOP BRASS stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging in midstretch to gain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and edged clear late under a hold in the final strides. FACTS MATTER bobbled slightly at the start, had speed outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside that one past midway on the turn, took the advantage into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but held second. CATS BLAME dropped back off the rail then angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and finished with some interest to best the others. BUCKYS PICK chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DENMAN'S CALL stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SIGUR ROS had speed inside the runner-up then inched away on the backstretch, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.11 47.84 1:13.87 1:26.97 1:40.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 K P Dreamin 120 4 5 4–hd 5–1 4–1 3–2½ 1–1¼ Fuentes 4.50 3 Gingham 120 2 4 5–½ 6–hd 6–2 5–7 2–3¼ Van Dyke 1.40 2 Paige Anne 120 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1 3–1¼ Talamo 17.60 6 Bristol Bayou 120 5 7 6–1 4–hd 2–hd 2–hd 4–2½ Espinoza 1.70 4 Cherokee Maiden 115 3 2 2–hd 3–hd 3–½ 4–1 5–16 Velez 27.00 7 Gold Included 120 6 6 7 7 7 7 6–5¼ Espinoza 67.50 8 Tacocat 120 7 3 3–1½ 2–1 5–1½ 6–1 7 Desormeaux 7.20

5 K P DREAMIN 11.00 4.00 3.40 3 GINGHAM 3.20 2.80 2 PAIGE ANNE 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $114.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $15.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $13.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-6) $26.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-2) $54.50

Winner–K P Dreamin Ch.f.2 by Union Rags out of Litigating, by Point Given. Bred by Vegso Racing Stable (FL). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Karl Pergola. Mutuel Pool $197,433 Daily Double Pool $43,557 Exacta Pool $88,511 Quinella Pool $4,306 Superfecta Pool $32,463 Trifecta Pool $49,750. Scratched–Dolci.

K P DREAMIN stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, found the inside into the stretch, bid along the fence past the eighth pole to gain the lead a sixteenth out, kicked clear and held under some urging. GINGHAM saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. PAIGE ANNE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came out some into the stretch, was outside the winner past the eighth pole and held third. BRISTOL BAYOU stalked three deep, ranged up four wide on the second turn and three wide into the stretch to loom a threat but could not sustain the bid in the final furlong. CHEROKEE MAIDEN close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then outside the winner leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. GOLD INCLUDED four wide into the first turn, chased off the inside, came four wide into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive. TACOCAT stalked three deep, continued outside on the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn, drifted out some in the stretch, also gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.16 45.61 58.11 1:11.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Rick's Dream 122 6 3 3–1½ 3–½ 1–hd 1–1¼ Flores 4.90 7 Puriano 120 7 4 4–2½ 4–4½ 2–2½ 2–2½ Talamo 5.30 2 Excavation 113 2 5 6–hd 6–1 6–4 3–2¼ Velez 3.70 4 Papa Turf 120 4 1 1–½ 1–hd 3–hd 4–nk Pedroza 3.30 5 Joe Jackson 120 5 2 2–hd 2–hd 4–2½ 5–½ Mn Garcia 8.10 1 Best Two Minutes 120 1 6 7 5–2 5–2 6–16½ Cedillo 2.50 3 Mo Dinero 116 3 7 5–hd 7 7 7 Gutierrez 28.40

6 RICK'S DREAM 11.80 6.20 4.00 7 PURIANO 7.00 4.80 2 EXCAVATION 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $78.00 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $25.90 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $26.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-4) $39.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $59.15

Winner–Rick's Dream Ch.g.5 by Coil out of Cantina's Rose, by Decarchy. Bred by B&B Zietz Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector O.. Mutuel Pool $240,737 Daily Double Pool $16,359 Exacta Pool $124,127 Quinella Pool $6,022 Superfecta Pool $46,814 Trifecta Pool $74,897. Claimed–Rick's Dream by Big Iron Racing, LLC. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Puriano by The Pizza Guy Racing, LLC. Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Claimed–Joe Jackson by Tyree Wolesensky. Trainer: Anthony Saavedra. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-6) paid $95.25. Pick Three Pool $51,985.

RICK'S DREAM stalked early then bid three deep a half mile out, re-bid three wide between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead, inched away under urging in deep stretch and proved best. PURIANO chased off the rail, bid four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, battled outside the winner in the drive, could not match that one late but was clearly second best. EXCAVATION chased between foes then off the rail leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the show late. PAPA TURF had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched away briefly into the turn, fought back inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. JOE JACKSON stalked off the rail then bid between horses a half mile out, re-bid between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. BEST TWO MINUTES saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. MO DINERO a step slow to begin, chased three deep, continued outside on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.23 47.96 1:12.20 1:35.66 1:41.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Forever Juanito 118 9 1 3–1½ 3–hd 4–1 2–hd 1–½ Fuentes 7.00 6 Start a Runnin 120 6 2 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–2¼ Flores 24.50 5 Brimstoned 120 5 4 4–½ 4–1½ 3–hd 3–2½ 3–1 Blanc 14.30 7 Zip the Monkey 120 7 6 7–1 7–1 7–½ 4–hd 4–nk Pereira 3.90 8 Zeke 120 8 3 5–½ 6–½ 8–1 6–hd 5–1 Prat 1.90 3 Play Hard to Get 113 3 7 8–2 8–1½ 6–hd 7–2½ 6–1¼ Velez 17.50 2 Implicitly 113 2 5 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 5–hd 7–1 Diaz, Jr. 27.70 4 Lifeline 120 4 9 9 9 9 9 8–7½ Espinoza 6.20 1 Magic Musketier 120 1 8 6–1 5–hd 5–hd 8–½ 9 Van Dyke 4.30

10 FOREVER JUANITO 16.00 8.20 5.60 6 START A RUNNIN 24.60 15.20 5 BRIMSTONED 8.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10) $104.20 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $135.50 $2 QUINELLA (6-10) $162.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-5-7) $725.57 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-5) $794.35

Winner–Forever Juanito Dbb.g.8 by Badge of Silver out of West Kentucky, by Yankee Victor. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $272,247 Daily Double Pool $32,769 Exacta Pool $162,297 Quinella Pool $6,948 Superfecta Pool $78,125 Trifecta Pool $106,634. Claimed–Zeke by Acker, Tom, LaPerra, Rudy, Knight, Scott, McKean, Alan and Eichler,Jason. Trainer: Dean Pederson. Scratched–Moonlight Drive (ITY). 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-10) paid $90.35. Pick Three Pool $25,488.

FOREVER JUANITO stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up past the eighth pole, gained a slim advantage and gamely prevailed under some urging. START A RUNNIN sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch, fought back while drifting in late and continued willingly to the end. BRIMSTONED stalked a bit off the rail then inside, was in a bit tight off heels in midstretch, angled in then came out and held third. ZIP THE MONKEY chased three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, went three wide leaving the backstretch and four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ZEKE three wide early, stalked outside a rival, split horses three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. PLAY HARD TO GET saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. IMPLICITLY close up stalking the pace inside then a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. LIFELINE hesitated then hopped in a slow start, settled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. MAGIC MUSKETIER saved ground stalking the pace, continued between foes into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. A claim of foul by thee rider of BRIMSTONED against the runner-up for alleged interference in midstretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.33 46.43 59.36 1:06.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Biddy Duke 120 9 1 1–2½ 1–4 1–8 1–5¾ Espinoza 0.20 8 K P Cats Wild 120 7 7 4–hd 4–hd 3–2 2–4¼ Gryder 7.10 4 Red Regal 120 4 8 9–½ 9–hd 7–hd 3–nk Sanchez 37.80 1 Vannavanna Bo Bana 120 1 9 6–hd 6–hd 4–1 4–1¾ Delgadillo 16.00 7 Kuda Huraa 120 6 4 2–hd 2–2½ 2–hd 5–2¾ Cedillo 23.20 9 Secret Alibi 111 8 3 7–1 7–1½ 6–1½ 6–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 58.10 3 Golden Goddess 120 3 2 3–2½ 3–½ 5–½ 7–3¾ Espinoza 57.60 5 Goveness Sheila 120 5 5 5–1 5–1½ 9–6 8–nk Payeras 61.30 11 Coil and Strike 118 10 6 8–2 8–3 8–½ 9–3¾ Fuentes 10.40 2 Don't Stop Lookin 120 2 10 10 10 10 10 Franco 74.00

10 BIDDY DUKE 2.40 2.10 2.10 8 K P CATS WILD 3.20 3.00 4 RED REGAL 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-10) $20.40 $1 EXACTA (10-8) $4.10 $2 QUINELLA (8-10) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-4-1) $18.22 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-4) $15.60

Winner–Biddy Duke Dbb.f.2 by Bayern out of Ghostslayer, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Machmer Hall & D + J Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $279,398 Daily Double Pool $40,187 Exacta Pool $170,757 Quinella Pool $7,000 Superfecta Pool $92,616 Trifecta Pool $116,795. Claimed–Biddy Duke by Alydom Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Claimed–K P Cats Wild by Brown, Jr., Edward J. and Lambert, Jeffrey. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Fran's Empire, Lady Sunset, Shallow, Sudden Niche. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-10-10) paid $29.30. Pick Three Pool $80,375. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-10-10/12/13/14) 4 correct paid $122.10. Pick Four Pool $184,179. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-6-10-10/12/13/14) 5 correct paid $744.40. Pick Five Pool $517,667.

BIDDY DUKE quickly sprinted clear and crossed to the inside, set the pace along the rail, drifted off the fence in the drive while widening under a mild hand ride then won clear while in hand the final sixteenth. K P CATS WILD chased three deep then off the rail into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and was clearly second best. RED REGAL unhurried outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, angled to the inside in midstretch and got up late for the show. VANNAVANNA BO BANA a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled out again in the stretch and was edged for the show. KUDA HURAA stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SECRET ALIBI chased four wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GOLDEN GODDESS stalked inside then dropped back between foes on the turn and weakened. GOVENESS SHEILA chased between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. COIL AND STRIKE hopped then veered out sharply at the break to drop back off the rail, continued outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. DON'T STOP LOOKIN a bit slow into stride, was between horses early, chased inside and began climbing when a bit green behind horses, came out on the turn and into the stretch and failed to menace.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.14 46.18 1:11.26 1:35.70 1:41.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Swing Thoughts 119 1 7 6–5 6–2 6–½ 2–hd 1–½ Prat 4.60 5 Posh Holly 119 5 2 3–½ 2–½ 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–2¾ Gryder 2.90 9 Muthhila 119 9 6 7–1½ 7–hd 7–½ 7–1 3–ns Quinonez 6.70 6 Senoradiablo 119 6 3 4–hd 5–1 5–1½ 4–hd 4–nk Delgadillo 19.10 4 Sophie Antoinette 119 4 4 1–3 1–4 1–1½ 1–hd 5–¾ Bejarano 4.20 2 Social Graces 117 2 8 9 9 9 8–½ 6–½ Fuentes 44.10 7 Meso 112 7 5 2–1½ 3–1½ 2–hd 5–1 7–hd Velez 14.60 3 Red Bunting 119 3 9 8–2 8–5 8–2½ 9 8–1¼ Talamo 3.10 8 Lucky Stepper 119 8 1 5–2 4–½ 4–hd 6–hd 9 Espinoza 17.60

1 SWING THOUGHTS 11.20 6.40 4.80 5 POSH HOLLY (IRE) 4.20 3.40 9 MUTHHILA (IRE) 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1) $23.60 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $24.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $26.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-9-6) $104.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-9) $79.80

Winner–Swing Thoughts B.f.3 by U S Ranger out of Ankha, by Desert Classic. Bred by Rancho de Los Aviadores, Sacha Campbell& David Chase (CA). Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.. Owner: Moger Inc., Morris, Randy and Riley, Mark. Mutuel Pool $231,225 Daily Double Pool $33,414 Exacta Pool $116,691 Quinella Pool $6,075 Superfecta Pool $57,603 Trifecta Pool $85,283. Claimed–Sophie Antoinette by Purple Rein Racing. Trainer: David Hofmans. Scratched–Cedars of Lebanon (IRE), Smiling Rose. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-10-1) paid $40.55. Pick Three Pool $57,384.

SWING THOUGHTS chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in and bid three deep to gain the lead past the eighth pole and gamely prevailed under some urging. POSH HOLLY (IRE) angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch, fought back inside the winner through the final furlong and went willingly to the end. MUTHHILA (IRE) angled in after the chute and chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and got up for the show three deep on the line. SENORADIABLO stalked between horses into the first turn then inside on the backstretch and second turn, got through along the fence in the stretch and was edged for third. SOPHIE ANTOINETTE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch and until past midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. SOCIAL GRACES (GB) broke a bit slowly, saved ground off thee pace, continued inside in midstretch then came out a bit in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. MESO stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. RED BUNTING (IRE) hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. LUCKY STEPPER stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued outside a foe on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.73 45.81 1:10.45 1:17.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Quit Kvetching 118 4 6 4–3 4–3½ 1–2 1–3½ Van Dyke 2.80 2 D's Lovely Sophia 118 1 4 3–3½ 3–3 2–1 2–1½ Flores 1.50 8 Ruby Bradley 120 6 5 5–hd 5–2½ 5–1 3–1½ Talamo 3.70 3 Algorhythmic 123 2 1 1–hd 2–hd 3–1½ 4–¾ Pereira 22.60 4 Wishful 121 3 2 2–1½ 1–hd 4–2 5–ns Prat 3.80 6 Princess Dorian 123 5 3 6 6 6 6 Fuentes 13.90

5 QUIT KVETCHING 7.60 3.40 2.20 2 D'S LOVELY SOPHIA 3.00 2.20 8 RUBY BRADLEY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $60.60 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $10.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $9.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-3) $14.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-8) $14.30

Winner–Quit Kvetching Ch.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Kvetch, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Doubledown Stables (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $243,824 Daily Double Pool $24,505 Exacta Pool $103,654 Quinella Pool $4,044 Superfecta Pool $42,987 Trifecta Pool $66,029. Claimed–Princess Dorian by ERJ Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Dreamy Gal, Takethediamondlane. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-1-5) paid $20.55. Pick Three Pool $37,420.

QUIT KVETCHING bobbled some behind in a bit of a slow start, chased off the rail, bid four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear, drifted in despite left handed urging and proved best. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA came off the rail on the backstretch to stalk the pace, bid three deep on the turn then three wide between foes into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and was second best. RUBY BRADLEY settled outside a rival then off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. ALGORHYTHMIC had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WISHFUL dueled outside a rival then between horses on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. PRINCESS DORIAN angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.91 48.18 1:12.42 1:36.89 1:48.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Volubile 120 3 7 5–½ 3–½ 3–½ 1–hd 1–½ Blanc 5.10 8 Speakerofthehouse 120 8 6 6–2 6–2 7–3 4–hd 2–1 Franco 7.60 7 Afleeting Life 120 7 3 3–1½ 1–½ 1–1 2–1½ 3–½ Pedroza 8.80 6 Silent Musketier 116 6 5 7–4½ 7–2 6–hd 5–1½ 4–nk Flores 71.60 4 Chase and Colorado 113 4 1 4–1½ 4–hd 5–2 3–hd 5–nk Velez 16.60 2 Takeo 120 2 8 8–4 8–6 8–3½ 8–6 6–½ Espinoza 1.70 5 Seeking Refuge 120 5 2 1–hd 5–4 4–1 6–hd 7–4¼ Bejarano 2.40 9 American Camp 120 9 4 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 7–½ 8–11½ Cedillo 13.30 1 R B Eye 116 1 9 9 9 9 9 9 Espinoza 67.30

3 VOLUBILE 12.20 4.80 3.80 8 SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE 7.40 5.20 7 AFLEETING LIFE 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $39.60 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $49.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $48.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-7-6) $341.73 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-7-6-4) Carryover $16,240 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-7) $121.60

Winner–Volubile B.g.3 by More Than Ready out of Listen A. P., by A.P. Indy. Bred by Wertheimer & Frere (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Wertheimer and Frere. Mutuel Pool $299,557 Daily Double Pool $100,499 Exacta Pool $148,777 Quinella Pool $8,203 Superfecta Pool $82,422 Super High Five Pool $21,279 Trifecta Pool $109,672. Scratched–Boyson, Montana Moon, Spectator's Dream. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-10-10/12/13/14-1-5-3) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $195,359. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-3) paid $78.50. Pick Three Pool $85,750. 50-Cent Pick Four (10/12/13/14-1-5-3) 4 correct paid $177.15. Pick Four Pool $469,987. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-10/12/13/14-1-5-3) 5 correct paid $1,072.80. Pick Five Pool $496,201. $2 Pick Six (6-10-10/12/13/14-1-5-3) 5 out of 6 paid $108.60. $2 Pick Six (6-10-10/12/13/14-1-5-3) 6 correct paid $12,906.80. Pick Six Pool $169,114. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $2,301.10. Place Pick All Pool $27,136.

VOLUBILE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE chased outside a rival, came out past midstretch and finished well. AFLEETING LIFE had speed between horses then steadied in tight in the run to the first turn, angled in and bid inside to duel for the lead, inched away into the second turn, fought back in the stretch while a bit off the rail and held third. SILENT MUSKETIER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, got through inside in the drive and was edged for the show. CHASE AND COLORADO stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out leaving that turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. TAKEO bobbled some at the start, settled just off the inside, came out three wide into the stretch, split horses in midstretch, angled in some and had a mild late bid. SEEKING REFUGE between rivals leaving the chute, dueled off the rail then drifted out in the run to the first turn, stalked outside then three deep, drifted five wide into the stretch and weakened. AMERICAN CAMP five wide leaving the chute, dueled three deep then was forced out in the run to the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival then stalked into the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. R B EYE broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, drifted out late and failed to menace.