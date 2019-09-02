Racing! Del Mar finishes a successful season

Del Mar Charts Results for Monday, September 2. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 36th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.10 44.96 1:10.24 1:16.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Magic At Midnight 120 1 2 1–2½ 1–4 1–6 1–8¾ Talamo 0.20 6 Diamond of Value 122 6 1 4–1 4–1 3–2 2–1½ Fuentes 23.50 3 Shanghai Truffles 120 3 5 3–1½ 2–½ 2–hd 3–2¼ Prat 10.30 4 Tequila Sunrise 122 4 3 5–½ 6 4–hd 4–½ Cedillo 5.40 5 Smiling Rose 118 5 6 6 5–hd 5–2 5–9 Gutierrez 11.10 2 Oh My Oh 113 2 4 2–½ 3–1 6 6 Velez 21.90

1 MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT 2.40 2.20 2.10 6 DIAMOND OF VALUE 9.80 5.20 3 SHANGHAI TRUFFLES 3.40

$1 EXACTA (1-6) $14.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $25.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-4) $17.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-3) $41.15

Winner–Magic At Midnight Dbb.f.3 by Midnight Lute out of Magical Band, by Dixie Union. Bred by BG Stables & Hector Palma (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Moran, Michael A. and Joe. Mutuel Pool $252,689 Exacta Pool $108,459 Quinella Pool $4,799 Superfecta Pool $53,961 Trifecta Pool $81,817. Scratched–none.

MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT sped to the early lead, kicked clear, set the pace a bit off the rail, was shaken up with the reins and tapped on the shoulder with the whip turned down to widen in the stretch, drifted in late and drew off under a moderate hand ride. DIAMOND OF VALUE stalked off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was second best. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES three deep early, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and held third. TEQUILA SUNRISE saved ground chasing the winner, was roused on the turn, split horses into the stretch and lacked a rally. SMILING ROSE bobbled at the start, chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came into the stretch three wide and did not rally. OH MY OH stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, dropped back in the stretch and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.19 44.98 56.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Mo Me Mo My 120 7 3 5–1½ 4–hd 4–½ 1–½ Gutierrez 11.30 9 Miss Stormy D 120 9 2 3–2 3–2 2–1 2–1¼ Franco 13.30 1 Be a Shero 120 1 6 8–1½ 6–hd 6–3 3–¾ Prat 2.50 2 La Shirimp 120 2 1 4–hd 5–2 3–hd 4–2¼ Van Dyke 11.10 3 Cellar Door 123 3 4 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 5–hd Smith 1.90 4 Visual Magic 120 4 5 7–hd 7–hd 7–1½ 6–1 Bejarano 12.30 6 Mucho Macho Woman 120 6 8 9–4 9–4 9–4 7–1½ Talamo 6.40 10 The Last Ruler 118 10 7 2–½ 2–hd 5–1 8–2¼ Velez 22.30 5 Apples Arch 120 5 9 6–hd 8–2½ 8–½ 9–1 Cedillo 16.20 8 Cascade Curls 120 8 10 10 10 10 10 Mn Garcia 59.00

7 MO ME MO MY 24.60 10.80 6.00 9 MISS STORMY D 12.20 5.80 1 BE A SHERO 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $35.00 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $135.20 $2 QUINELLA (7-9) $113.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-1-2) $213.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-1) $185.20

Winner–Mo Me Mo My Dbb.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Flowers Athefinish, by Grand Reward. Bred by Don L Ming (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $370,438 Daily Double Pool $76,609 Exacta Pool $219,801 Quinella Pool $10,962 Superfecta Pool $124,071 Trifecta Pool $191,147. Scratched–Busy Paynter.

MO ME MO MY hopped slightly then bobbled at the start, was between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came out in the stretch and rallied under some urging to be along in time. MISS STORMY D angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the pacesetter, took the lead past the eighth pole, inched away in deep stretch and continued willingly but could not hold off the winner. BE A SHERO saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and again past midstretch and gained the show late. LA SHIRIMP stalked the pace inside, came out past midstretch, went around a rival in deep stretch and lost third late. CELLAR DOOR sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside then inched away into the turn, continued along the inside, fought back in deep stretch and weakened late. VISUAL MAGIC stalked between horses then off the rail into the stretch, came out some in the drive and lacked the needed rally. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. THE LAST RULER had speed three deep then stalked outside the runner-up, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. APPLES ARCH hopped some at the break, stalked the pace three deep to the stretch and weakened. CASCADE CURLS broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came out in the stretch and did not rally. HAND TIMED.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.10 45.48 57.48 1:03.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Miss Megan 123 6 1 2–1 1–1 1–6 1–12¼ Van Dyke 1.70 3 Twirling Diamond 120 3 3 4–1½ 4–2 2–1½ 2–½ Gutierrez 14.80 7 Into Rissa 123 7 10 10 10 7–4 3–1¾ Talamo 3.20 5 Angel's Advocate 123 5 8 5–½ 5–½ 5–2 4–1¼ Mn Garcia 15.40 10 Sothalis 120 10 4 3–hd 3–hd 3–2½ 5–1¾ Prat 6.20 2 Remember to Smile 120 2 2 1–hd 2–hd 4–1½ 6–7¾ Fuentes 13.50 9 Starmore 120 9 7 7–hd 7–2½ 8–2 7–½ Franco 9.90 1 Durga 120 1 9 6–1 6–1½ 6–½ 8–1¾ Bejarano 6.30 8 Reffine 120 8 6 8–hd 8–1½ 9–6 9–10 Peterson 81.20 4 Mystica 120 4 5 9–8 9–2 10 10 Pereira 92.70

6 MISS MEGAN 5.40 3.60 2.60 3 TWIRLING DIAMOND 13.20 6.00 7 INTO RISSA 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $81.80 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $29.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $39.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-7-5) $61.49 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-7) $42.30

Winner–Miss Megan B.f.4 by Richard's Kid out of Miss Cassia (GB), by Compton Place (GB). Bred by GoldGo Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Goldgo Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $353,299 Daily Double Pool $32,803 Exacta Pool $205,411 Quinella Pool $9,030 Superfecta Pool $106,162 Trifecta Pool $147,044. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-6) paid $29.75. Pick Three Pool $97,423.

MISS MEGAN had speed off the rail then dueled between horses or outside a rival, inched away on the turn and drew well clear while drifting in some under left handed urging and a long hold late. TWIRLING DIAMOND stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch and just held second. INTO RISSA hesitated to be off behind the field, settled a bit off the rail, went around a rival leaving the turn and again in midstretch then finished with interest inside. ANGEL'S ADVOCATE broke in and a bit slowly, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SOTHALIS had speed to press the pace outside rivals then stalked into the turn, continued three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. REMEMBER TO SMILE went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked between horses on the turn and also weakened. STARMORE broke a bit slowly, chased four wide then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. DURGA broke slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and had little left for the drive. REFFINE chased between horses, angled in and dropped back on the turn and weakened. MYSTICA chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.17 48.79 1:13.43 1:37.27 1:48.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Ronald R 120 4 6 6–hd 6–1 6–2 4–½ 1–hd Van Dyke 4.80 3 Cleopatra's Strike 120 3 5 5–3½ 5–1½ 4–1 3–hd 2–¾ Bejarano 3.00 7 Acker 120 7 2 3–½ 2–hd 2–1½ 1–½ 3–1 Cedillo 8.10 5 The Hunted 120 5 4 4–1 4–hd 5–½ 6–1½ 4–hd Geroux 3.50 1 Ya Gotta Wanna 120 1 3 7–1½ 7–½ 8–1 7–½ 5–½ Franco 14.00 8 Dr. Troutman 122 8 7 1–2 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–1 6–ns Blanc 7.90 6 Ultimate Bango 122 6 1 2–1 3–2 3–hd 5–1 7–2½ Fuentes 6.50 9 Rocky Tough 122 9 8 8–5 8–3 7–hd 9 8–1¾ Talamo 51.70 2 Starting Bloc 120 2 9 9 9 9 8–1½ 9 Espinoza 8.90

4 RONALD R (IRE) 11.60 5.80 4.60 3 CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE 4.20 3.80 7 ACKER 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $40.20 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $25.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $18.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-5) $88.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7) $105.95

Winner–Ronald R (IRE) Ch.g.5 by Nathaniel (IRE) out of Amazon Beauty (IRE), by Wolfhound. Bred by M. Morrissey (IRE). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $550,855 Daily Double Pool $45,524 Exacta Pool $302,899 Quinella Pool $12,457 Superfecta Pool $143,074 Trifecta Pool $206,686. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-4) paid $166.80. Pick Three Pool $56,270.

RONALD R (IRE) chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied between foes in deep stretch to gain a slim advantage late and lost the bob. ACKER close up stalking the pace outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, inched away past midstretch and held on well but was overtaken late. THE HUNTED pulled along the inside chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and went on willingly late. YA GOTTA WANNA broke out onto a rival, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. DR. TROUTMAN had speed three deep then outside a rival, angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the fence into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and weakened late. ULTIMATE BANGO angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail in the drive and was outfinished. ROCKY TOUGH broke slowly, angled in a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STARTING BLOC broke slowly and was squeezed back, settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was not a threat.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.55 46.04 58.54 1:11.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Senditlikechilly 123 9 3 8–½ 4–½ 1–hd 1–2¼ Fuentes 1.30 6 Saddle Bar 120 5 7 2–1½ 1–½ 2–1½ 2–1 Cedillo 4.80 10 Don'tteasethetiger 120 8 1 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 3–2¾ Maldonado 5.10 5 Passing 118 4 2 1–hd 2–1 4–2 4–nk Geroux 15.80 3 Ooh La La Whalah 120 2 5 4–½ 5–1½ 5–1 5–1¼ Mn Garcia 6.40 1 Iron Curtain 123 1 4 5–hd 6–2 6–4 6–5¼ Espinoza 22.40 4 Dr. Bagley 120 3 9 7–hd 8–1½ 8–2 7–½ Delgadillo 57.30 7 Fifteen to Vegas 120 6 8 6–hd 7–1 7–1 8–1 Talamo 13.30 9 Gobsmack 120 7 6 9 9 9 9 Franco 8.20

11 SENDITLIKECHILLY 4.60 3.20 2.40 6 SADDLE BAR 4.60 3.20 10 DON'TTEASETHETIGER 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11) $46.00 $1 EXACTA (11-6) $11.10 $2 QUINELLA (6-11) $13.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-6-10-5) $20.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-6-10) $19.80

Winner–Senditlikechilly Ch.g.4 by Kantharos out of Miss Skeetd, by Cloud Hopping. Bred by Philip Matthews & Karen Matthews (FL). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Zennedjian, Eddie S. and Garcia, Victor. Mutuel Pool $436,373 Daily Double Pool $51,911 Exacta Pool $254,062 Quinella Pool $11,573 Superfecta Pool $120,958 Trifecta Pool $168,562. Claimed–Senditlikechilly by Auyeung, Nin, Hogan, Wendy and Marrone, Gary. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Claimed–Don'tteasethetiger by Battle Born Racing Stable, Ferrara, Nick, KAM Racing and Huson, Robert. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Scratched–Big Barrel, Conquest Smartee. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-11) paid $28.65. Pick Three Pool $131,797. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-6-4-2/8/11) 4 correct paid $382.45. Pick Four Pool $272,821. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-6-4-2/8/11) 5 correct paid $667.70. Pick Five Pool $898,403.

SENDITLIKECHILLY six wide early, stalked five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and bid alongside the runner-up to gain the lead in midstretch and inched clear under urging. SADDLE BAR had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, took the advantage leaving the turn, inched away into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in midstretch and held second. DON'TTEASETHETIGER stalked outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. PASSING had speed between horses, dueled a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. OOH LA LA WHALAH saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IRON CURTAIN pulled his way along inside then between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and did not rally. DR. BAGLEY stalked between foes then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened. FIFTEEN TO VEGAS was close up stalking the pace four wide between horses then three deep on the turn, continued three wide into the stretch and also weakened. GOBSMACK bobbled at the start, settled off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back off the inside on the turn and lacked a response in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.24 48.27 1:12.02 1:24.07 1:35.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Yesterdayoncemore 118 8 4 4–hd 6–1 3–hd 1–1 1–1 Espinoza 11.00 5 Croughavouke 118 4 9 8–hd 8–1 5–hd 3–2 2–3¼ Van Dyke 5.80 3 Applecross 118 3 8 9–2 9–2½ 8–½ 4–hd 3–1½ Geroux 7.20 10 Shedaresthedevil 123 9 2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ 2–hd 4–1½ Prat 1.20 11 Overjoyed 118 10 11 10–2 10–2½ 10–2 10–2½ 5–¾ Smith 5.40 2 Awesome Drive 118 2 5 5–1½ 7–hd 9–2 7–hd 6–¾ Fuentes 45.10 1 Convoluted 118 1 3 7–1 4–hd 7–1 8–hd 7–¾ Franco 19.70 8 Warren's Showtime 120 7 6 6–½ 5–½ 6–1 9–1½ 8–1¼ Velez 13.40 6 Flamigo Bay 118 5 10 11 11 11 11 9–½ Talamo 42.10 13 Text Dont Call 118 11 7 2–1 2–1 2–1 5–1½ 10–hd Cedillo 20.50 7 Acai 123 6 1 3–2 3–1 4–1 6–hd 11 Gutierrez 42.70

9 YESTERDAYONCEMORE (IRE) 24.00 10.20 7.00 5 CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) 6.40 4.40 3 APPLECROSS (IRE) 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-9) $102.40 $1 EXACTA (9-5) $63.40 $2 QUINELLA (5-9) $56.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-3-10) $124.12 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-3) $168.95

Winner–Yesterdayoncemore (IRE) Dbb.f.2 by No Nay Never out of Danehill's Dream (IRE), by Danehill. Bred by Llang Bloodstock (IRE). Trainer: James A. Stack. Owner: D P Racing LLC, Shanahan, Mrs. Paul and Magnier, Mrs. M. V.. Mutuel Pool $470,122 Daily Double Pool $47,970 Exacta Pool $255,187 Quinella Pool $10,769 Superfecta Pool $135,016 Trifecta Pool $167,057. Scratched–A Thousand Dreams, Mean Sophia. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-11-9) paid $146.00. Pick Three Pool $120,292. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-11-4) paid $7.95.

YESTERDAYONCEMORE (IRE) pulled some and stalked outside a rival, steadied early on the backstretch and again midway on the backside, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead nearing midstretch, inched clear and held under a couple taps with the whip turned down and an energetic hand ride. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out some in the stretch, angled in past midstretch and finished well. APPLECROSS (IRE) pulled along the inside early, saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show. SHEDARESTHEDEVIL had speed four wide then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, responded when challenged leaving the backstretch to inch away again on the second turn, fought back in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. OVERJOYED broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled just off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AWESOME DRIVE pulled along the inside early, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. CONVOLUTED tugged her way along inside then came out off heels and bumped a rival into the first turn, went up three deep between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in outside a foe into the stretch and did not rally. WARREN'S SHOWTIME chased outside a rival then was bumped and forced out into the first turn, went up four wide on the backstretch, continued three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, was in a bit tight in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. FLAMIGO BAY (IRE) a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. TEXT DONT CALL angled in and stalked just off the rail, bid outside the leader leaving the backstretch, stalked again on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. ACAI also angled in and stalked inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, swung three deep into the stretch, also drifted in and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.31 46.35 59.41 1:13.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mandy 120 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 1–nk Van Dyke 1.50 4 Sofi's Gold 120 4 6 2–1 2–1 1–hd 2–1¼ Bejarano 3.40 5 Wicked Fresh 120 5 9 8–1 7–1½ 4–hd 3–½ Talamo 28.10 6 Starship Leia 120 6 1 3–½ 3–3½ 3–4 4–2¾ Flores 35.80 9 Miss Johnnie 120 9 5 7–4½ 6–2½ 5–2 5–5½ Pena 5.80 7 Big Time Grammy 120 7 3 5–2 5–1 7–7 6–nk Cedillo 5.70 2 Traffic Stopper 120 2 7 4–1½ 4–½ 6–½ 7–nk Maldonado 4.70 8 Solar Nova 120 8 8 9 9 8–2 8–16¾ Puglisi 33.80 3 Shez a Grinder 120 3 4 6–1½ 8–7 9 9 Peterson 84.00

1 MANDY 5.00 3.40 2.80 4 SOFI'S GOLD 4.00 3.40 5 WICKED FRESH 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $75.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $11.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $12.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-6) $108.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5) $59.30

Winner–Mandy B.f.2 by Commissioner out of Sarah Avery, by Broken Vow. Bred by JAAM Racing, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $316,741 Daily Double Pool $39,573 Exacta Pool $170,603 Quinella Pool $8,887 Superfecta Pool $103,499 Trifecta Pool $123,795. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-9-1) paid $47.45. Pick Three Pool $111,255.

MANDY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back when headed in the stretch, regained the advantage under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SOFI'S GOLD had speed between foes then dueled outside the winner, put a head in front in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch but was outgamed late. WICKED FRESH broke slowly, settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. STARSHIP LEIA three deep early, stalked off thee rail, came three wide into the stretch and was edged late for third. MISS JOHNNIE settled outside then off the rail, continued a bit off the fence into and on the turn and between foes into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BIG TIME GRAMMY chased outside then off the rail, went alongside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a response in the stretch. TRAFFIC STOPPER saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn and weakened. SOLAR NOVA dropped back off the inside then angled in a bit off the fence on the backstretch and turn and was not a threat. SHEZ A GRINDER saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.83 48.03 1:13.30 1:25.16 1:36.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Guitty 120 6 9 7–2½ 7–3 4–hd 2–1 1–1 Prat 1.80 8 Antigone 120 8 3 3–1 2–hd 2–½ 1–½ 2–½ Van Dyke 2.60 3 Lookintogeteven 120 3 10 10 10 10 7–3½ 3–2½ Espinoza 4.40 2 Inthemunny 120 2 5 4–½ 5–½ 5–hd 5–1½ 4–¾ Bejarano 8.40 9 Colombian Gold 120 9 7 1–1½ 1–2 1–hd 4–1 5–¾ Pereira 45.20 1 Convincingly 120 1 8 9–1 8–hd 7–1 8–5 6–½ Geroux 11.60 7 Queen Licia 120 7 6 5–½ 4–1 3–1 3–hd 7–2¼ Mn Garcia 10.80 5 Takes a Village 113 5 2 2–2 3–½ 6–3½ 6–½ 8–10¼ Peterson 16.00 10 Now Playing 120 10 4 6–1½ 6–hd 8–hd 10 9–nk Espinoza 66.70 4 Roses for Doug 120 4 1 8–1½ 9–1½ 9–hd 9–½ 10 Flores 70.80

6 GUITTY (FR) 5.60 3.20 2.40 8 ANTIGONE 3.20 2.40 3 LOOKINTOGETEVEN 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $7.80 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-3-2) $15.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-3) $18.30

Winner–Guitty (FR) Dbb.f.2 by Dunkerque (FR) out of Pearling (GB), by Cape Cross (IRE). Bred by Hyperion Sarl (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Madaket Stables LLC, Mathiesen, Mark and Powell, Mathilde. Mutuel Pool $289,536 Daily Double Pool $36,681 Exacta Pool $163,390 Quinella Pool $8,800 Superfecta Pool $95,692 Trifecta Pool $124,525. Scratched–Almost a Factor, K P Whirlwind, Lady Agatha, Lucia's Design. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-6) paid $56.20. Pick Three Pool $74,671.

GUITTY (FR) broke slowly, settled a bit off the rail then chased between foes on the backstretch and three wide on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead outside the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. ANTIGONE stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter then between foes on the second turn, gained the advantage into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive, could not match the winner late but held second. LOOKINTOGETEVEN broke slowly, angled in entering the first turn and settled inside, split horses leaving the second turn, came out in the stretch and finished well. INTHEMUNNY saved ground chasing the pace, went between horses on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. COLOMBIAN GOLD had speed outside then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. CONVINCINGLY came out nearing the first turn, chased just off the rail or outside a rival, entered the stretch three wide and could not summon the necessary late kick. QUEEN LICIA chased between foes then outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TAKES A VILLAGE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. NOW PLAYING stalked three deep, fell back some on the second turn, continued three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. ROSES FOR DOUG chased a bit off the rail then inside, fell back into the stretch and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Runhappy Del Mar Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds. Time 21.89 44.90 1:11.09 1:25.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Nucky 118 7 2 3–1 4–1½ 1–1 1–2¾ Arroyo, Jr. 35.00 8 Wrecking Crew 120 8 3 5–2 5–1 3–1 2–½ Cedillo 9.80 3 Defense Wins 118 3 7 6 6 4–3 3–1¾ Bejarano 37.70 4 Ginobili 120 4 6 4–½ 2–hd 2–hd 4–9¼ Geroux 18.70 6 Fore Left 123 6 1 2–hd 3–hd 5–8 5–15½ Gutierrez 12.40 5 Garth 118 5 5 1–hd 1–hd 6 6 Smith 4.10 2 Eight Rings 120 2 4 dnf Van Dyke 0.50 1 Storm the Court 120 1 8 dnf Prat 14.20

7 NUCKY 72.00 26.00 13.40 8 WRECKING CREW 8.60 5.20 3 DEFENSE WINS 13.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $256.20 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $202.40 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $154.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-3-4) $1,498.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-3) $1,452.65

Winner–Nucky Dbb.c.2 by Ghostzapper out of Lady Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Barry Becker & Judith Becker (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $528,687 Daily Double Pool $58,649 Exacta Pool $246,925 Quinella Pool $11,469 Superfecta Pool $137,280 Trifecta Pool $176,178. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-7) paid $111.05. Pick Three Pool $84,409.

NUCKY dueled outside then four wide into the turn and three deep leaving the turn, bumped with a rival while taking the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, drifted in and won clear under urging. WRECKING CREW stalked outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some, went outside a rival to gain the second position past midstretch and held for the place. DEFENSE WINS three deep early, angled in and stalked inside, came out for room past midstretch and was edged for second. GINOBILI stalked a bit off the rail then inside, bid along the rail into the turn, put a head in front on the turn, came out a bit and bumped with the winner in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FORE LEFT had good early speed and dueled between horses, fell back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. GARTH broke in a bit and bumped a rival, dueled between horses, dropped back between foes on the turn and gave way. EIGHT RINGS broke in a bit, was between horses then ducked in sharply to bump STORM THE COURT before the three quarter pole and lost the rider. STORM THE COURT also broke in a bit, saved ground, was bumped hard before the three quarter pole and lost the rider. A claim of foul by the trainer of GINOBILI against the winner for alleged interference in upper stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the incident in the chute before ruling no other runner was responsible for the bumping and lost riders.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.02 46.20 1:10.32 1:35.18 1:41.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Zee Drop 120 2 8 7–1½ 7–1 8–2 5–hd 1–1¼ Prat 2.80 9 Lucky Peridot 120 8 2 8–1 8–2 7–hd 4–hd 2–hd Cedillo 29.30 3 Sedamar 123 3 5 4–1 4–hd 4–1 2–½ 3–1¾ Fuentes 6.00 7 Courteous 120 6 1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1½ 1–1 4–2¼ Talamo 39.70 10 Der Lu 120 9 7 6–2½ 5–hd 5–½ 6–½ 5–½ Smith 5.70 4 Gallovie 120 4 4 3–hd 3–1 3–½ 3–1 6–1¼ Gutierrez 8.90 8 Pakhet 120 7 3 9–4 9–6 9–3½ 8–1 7–2¼ Geroux 6.00 5 Seranitsa 120 5 10 2–hd 2–1½ 2–hd 7–2½ 8–1¼ Bejarano 4.60 11 Italia 120 10 9 10 10 10 10 9–1¾ Arroyo, Jr. 21.00 1 Khairiya 123 1 6 5–½ 6–2½ 6–1 9–3 10 Franco 7.90

2 ZEE DROP 7.60 4.80 3.40 9 LUCKY PERIDOT 20.00 9.00 3 SEDAMAR 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $280.60 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $87.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-9) $118.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-3-7) $908.34 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-9-3-7-10) $41,197.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-3) $251.40

Winner–Zee Drop Ch.f.3 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Ash Zee, by Exchange Rate. Bred by R. S. Evans (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $512,365 Daily Double Pool $142,007 Exacta Pool $265,812 Quinella Pool $12,867 Superfecta Pool $159,684 Super High Five Pool $53,983 Trifecta Pool $206,198. Scratched–Devils Dance. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-2) paid $260.05. Pick Three Pool $186,534. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-6/11/12/14-7-2) 4 correct paid $482.75. Pick Four Pool $980,565. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-1-6/11/12/14-7-2) 5 correct paid $4,877.40. Pick Five Pool $1,041,695. $2 Pick Six (8/11-9-1-6/11/12/14-7-2) 5 out of 6 paid $184.80. $2 Pick Six (8/11-9-1-6/11/12/14-7-2) 6 correct paid $53,375.00. Pick Six Pool $2,323,989. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $10,767.70. Place Pick All Pool $42,342.

ZEE DROP settled off the rail, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. LUCKY PERIDOT angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished well. SEDAMAR saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, bid between horses past midstretch and was edged for the place. COURTEOUS had speed four wide then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back past midstretch and weakened late. DER LU chased three deep then outside a rival, went four wide into and out of the second turn and lacked the needed rally. GALLOVIE (GB) stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. PAKHET chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SERANITSA stalked three deep then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and into the second turn, was between foes leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened. ITALIA (SPA) unhurried and angled in after the chute, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. KHAIRIYA chased inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened in the drive.