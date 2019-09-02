Racing! Del Mar finishes a successful season

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we try to unravel a very unusual Del Mar Futurity.
What Del Mar pulled off was nothing short of remarkable, seven weeks without a racing death. Now, they don’t get the A+ because of four training deaths, two of which were as freak as they come. And, as for the Del Mar Futurity race, we’ll get to that later.
But, when you look at Southern California racing, it has gone 10 weeks without a racing death. Now, it goes to Los Alamitos for the Fair Meeting and three weeks of racing. But, training at Santa Anita will resume very soon.
One thing the wise Dr. Rick Arthur, chief equine veterinarian for the California Horse Racing Board, has told me many times is that you can expect time to equalize everything, and that’s exactly what is happening. So, despite the 30-death Santa Anita meeting, the state has a chance to have fewer deaths this year than in years past. Of course, there was less racing.
An equally amazing thing was how David Jerkens was able to milk the horse population to have good-sized fields and no days were canceled. We’re sure Tom Robbins had something to do with that too, but he probably makes more money so we’ll give him less praise.
Now, here’s the good news. Steve Lym, the racing secretary at Santa Anita, is having Jerkens and Robbins consult on his condition book to start the season. It’s a smart move considering Lym has six months’ experience with this horse population and Jerkens and Robbins have decades of combined experience in managing the California horse population.
There is no question that the scrutiny on Santa Anita will be crushing. I spent a lot of Friday afternoon with Aidan Butler, the new boss at Santa Anita, and he was focused on safety more than anything else. He has some ideas to bring people back but didn’t really share them because they are still under construction. I’ll share Butler’s thoughts when we are a little closer to the opening of the Santa Anita meeting.
Tim Ritvo, the former Santa Anita boss, on several occasions expressed how he thought the media blew the horse deaths story out of proportion. Well, I was the one who broke the first story on the body count and then it became a national story, as it should have.
I’m not going to comment on other media, but every time a horse went down you could count the five TV standups out at Clocker’s Corner talking with great conviction on things they really didn’t know what they were talking about. (I like how they talk about horses “practicing” behind them.)
Somehow, if/when a horse goes down at Santa Anita this meeting, I’m going to guess the same thing will happen with the TV reporters. And, you’ll likely see a big headline in The Times too. Santa Anita deserves a break, but they haven’t earned one until they successfully complete this next meeting.
But, back to the topic at hand. Del Mar took the baton and ran a great leg with it. I’d like to give a lot of credit to Joe Harper, the chief executive, mostly because he’s one of the most likable people in racing, but he would be the first to credit his team.
So, hats off to Del Mar. Los Alamitos is up next for three weeks and then the big show, Santa Anita.
Breeders’ Cup tickets
Since we’re talking about Santa Anita, it’s probably fair to mention that the Breeders’ Cup is going to be in Arcadia Nov. 1 and 2. Tickets are on sale now at www.BreedersCup.com/Tickets. Santa Anita has put $40 million into renovations, and angered some season-ticket holders along the way by moving them from spots they’ve had for a while or were used to occupying. Let’s hope these new seating areas do not become white elephants. It looks as if the bottom tickets will go for $50 for reserved grandstand seating. Sounds like a lot until you compare it to what it costs for a decent seat at any of our pro venues.
Del Mar review
The story with the Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Futurity was not that Nucky won by 2-3/4 lengths, but the crazy happenings on the backstretch. Shortly after the break, Eight Rings, the favorite, ducked sharply to the inside unseating jockey Drayden Van Dyke and colliding with Storm the Court, which then unseated Flavien Prat.
Prat was OK and rode the next race, but Van Dyke was taken to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, however, he was conscious and moving all his limbs. He was complaining about pain in his hand, according to Britney Eurton of TVG. Both horses were unhurt.
Nucky paid $72.00, $26.00 and $13.40. Wrecking Crew was second and Defense Wins was third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say:
Peter Miller (winning trainer): “It was obviously unfortunate. You never want to see any horse or rider go down. My first thoughts are with the horses and the riders. I don’t know what happened, but after that, we won clear. I wasn’t worried [about the inquiry]. They bumped slightly, but the No. 4 [Ginobili] was tiring. To finish 1-2 in the Del Mar Futurity, for me, I mean it’s just incredible under any circumstances.”
Norberto Arroyo, Jr. (winning jockey): “What a way to end the meet. I don’t deserve this. But somebody wanted me to have it. I thank the Lord up above. My aim was to track the 2 horse (Eight Rings). My horse broke good and I was looking for the 2. By the four and a half [furlongs], I couldn’t see him at all and I knew something must have happened. Then I just went to riding my horse. He responded well. I don’t know if he was the best horse in the race to start, but he was the best to finish. He responded well at the end.”
The first stakes of the day was a bit of a surprise when Yesterdayoncemore made a strong stretch move to win the $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf by a length. It was her first race in the U.S. after five losing performances in Ireland. The race was a mile on the turf.
She paid $24.00, $10.20 and $7.00. Croughavouke was second and Applecross was third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say:
James Stack (winning trainer): “She did it well. She looked the part at home and for the better part of two weeks we’ve been here. Victor [Espinoza] gave her a good ride and it worked out well. She’ll stay here and she’s got plenty of options now. We were looking at Flavien and Florent [Geroux], but they were taken and Victor was open. He’s won a Triple Crown, which is a heck of a lot more than I’ve done.”
Espinoza (winning jockey): “They said in a perfect world, if you can sit three or four lengths back, cover her up, and then make a late run ... It worked out just that way. She’s built strong and I thought she’d love this turf. Sure enough. I was just going to play it with her off the break, and she broke great. This kind of horse will pretty much take you there. She did today. This has been a very good meet for me. I’m very pleased. I really couldn’t have asked for more.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Monday.
Parx (5): $100,000 Nashaminy Stakes, 3 and up, 7½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Abiding Star ($5.60)
Parx (6): $100,000 Bensalem Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Engage ($11.20)
Parx (7): $100,000 Roamin Rachel Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Chalon ($3.80)
Parx (8): $100,000 Salvatore M. DeBunda PTHA President’s Cup Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1-1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Dynatail ($23.80)
Parx (9): $150,000 Cathryn Sophia Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 1 mile, 70 yards. Winner: Jeltrin ($12.20)
Saratoga (9): Grade 2 Bernard Baruch Handicap, 3 and up, 1-1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Qurbaan ($8.20)
Parx (10): Grade 3 $300,000 Turf Monster Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Purse Sensation ($3.20)
Saratoga (10): Grade 1 $350,000 Hopeful Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Basin ($8.20)
Parx (11): Grade 3 $300,000 Smarty Jones Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1-1/16 miles. Winner: Spun to Run ($5.00)
Ruidoso Downs (9): $125,000Rio Grande Senor Futurity, NM-bred 2-year-olds, 5½ furlongs. Winner: Shame On Powers ($10.60)
Del Mar (6): $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Yesterdayoncemore ($24.00)
Prairie Meadows (7): $100,000 Iowa Breeders’ Derby, Iowa-bred 3-year-olds, 1-1/16 miles. Winner: Kauai ($4.00)
Prairie Meadows (9): $100,000 Donna Reed Stakes, Iowa-breds 4 and up, 1 mile, 70 yards. Winner: Hello Darling ($15.20)
Del Mar (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Futurity, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Nucky ($72.00)
Prairie Meadows (10): $100,000 Governor Terry E. Branstad Stakes, Iowa-breds 4 and up, 1-1/16 miles. Winner: Minecraft Maniac ($6.20)
Prairie Meadows (11): $100,000 Iowa Breeders’ Oaks, Iowa-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile, 70 yards. Winner: Snappy Gal ($12.80)
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Monday, September 2.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 36th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.10 44.96 1:10.24 1:16.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Magic At Midnight
|120
|1
|2
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–6
|1–8¾
|Talamo
|0.20
|6
|Diamond of Value
|122
|6
|1
|4–1
|4–1
|3–2
|2–1½
|Fuentes
|23.50
|3
|Shanghai Truffles
|120
|3
|5
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–2¼
|Prat
|10.30
|4
|Tequila Sunrise
|122
|4
|3
|5–½
|6
|4–hd
|4–½
|Cedillo
|5.40
|5
|Smiling Rose
|118
|5
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–9
|Gutierrez
|11.10
|2
|Oh My Oh
|113
|2
|4
|2–½
|3–1
|6
|6
|Velez
|21.90
|1
|MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT
|2.40
|2.20
|2.10
|6
|DIAMOND OF VALUE
|9.80
|5.20
|3
|SHANGHAI TRUFFLES
|3.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$14.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$25.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-4)
|$17.79
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-3)
|$41.15
Winner–Magic At Midnight Dbb.f.3 by Midnight Lute out of Magical Band, by Dixie Union. Bred by BG Stables & Hector Palma (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Moran, Michael A. and Joe. Mutuel Pool $252,689 Exacta Pool $108,459 Quinella Pool $4,799 Superfecta Pool $53,961 Trifecta Pool $81,817. Scratched–none.
MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT sped to the early lead, kicked clear, set the pace a bit off the rail, was shaken up with the reins and tapped on the shoulder with the whip turned down to widen in the stretch, drifted in late and drew off under a moderate hand ride. DIAMOND OF VALUE stalked off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was second best. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES three deep early, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and held third. TEQUILA SUNRISE saved ground chasing the winner, was roused on the turn, split horses into the stretch and lacked a rally. SMILING ROSE bobbled at the start, chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came into the stretch three wide and did not rally. OH MY OH stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, dropped back in the stretch and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.19 44.98 56.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Mo Me Mo My
|120
|7
|3
|5–1½
|4–hd
|4–½
|1–½
|Gutierrez
|11.30
|9
|Miss Stormy D
|120
|9
|2
|3–2
|3–2
|2–1
|2–1¼
|Franco
|13.30
|1
|Be a Shero
|120
|1
|6
|8–1½
|6–hd
|6–3
|3–¾
|Prat
|2.50
|2
|La Shirimp
|120
|2
|1
|4–hd
|5–2
|3–hd
|4–2¼
|Van Dyke
|11.10
|3
|Cellar Door
|123
|3
|4
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|5–hd
|Smith
|1.90
|4
|Visual Magic
|120
|4
|5
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–1½
|6–1
|Bejarano
|12.30
|6
|Mucho Macho Woman
|120
|6
|8
|9–4
|9–4
|9–4
|7–1½
|Talamo
|6.40
|10
|The Last Ruler
|118
|10
|7
|2–½
|2–hd
|5–1
|8–2¼
|Velez
|22.30
|5
|Apples Arch
|120
|5
|9
|6–hd
|8–2½
|8–½
|9–1
|Cedillo
|16.20
|8
|Cascade Curls
|120
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Mn Garcia
|59.00
|7
|MO ME MO MY
|24.60
|10.80
|6.00
|9
|MISS STORMY D
|12.20
|5.80
|1
|BE A SHERO
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$35.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-9)
|$135.20
|$2 QUINELLA (7-9)
|$113.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-1-2)
|$213.98
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-1)
|$185.20
Winner–Mo Me Mo My Dbb.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Flowers Athefinish, by Grand Reward. Bred by Don L Ming (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $370,438 Daily Double Pool $76,609 Exacta Pool $219,801 Quinella Pool $10,962 Superfecta Pool $124,071 Trifecta Pool $191,147. Scratched–Busy Paynter.
MO ME MO MY hopped slightly then bobbled at the start, was between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came out in the stretch and rallied under some urging to be along in time. MISS STORMY D angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the pacesetter, took the lead past the eighth pole, inched away in deep stretch and continued willingly but could not hold off the winner. BE A SHERO saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and again past midstretch and gained the show late. LA SHIRIMP stalked the pace inside, came out past midstretch, went around a rival in deep stretch and lost third late. CELLAR DOOR sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside then inched away into the turn, continued along the inside, fought back in deep stretch and weakened late. VISUAL MAGIC stalked between horses then off the rail into the stretch, came out some in the drive and lacked the needed rally. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. THE LAST RULER had speed three deep then stalked outside the runner-up, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. APPLES ARCH hopped some at the break, stalked the pace three deep to the stretch and weakened. CASCADE CURLS broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came out in the stretch and did not rally. HAND TIMED.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.10 45.48 57.48 1:03.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Miss Megan
|123
|6
|1
|2–1
|1–1
|1–6
|1–12¼
|Van Dyke
|1.70
|3
|Twirling Diamond
|120
|3
|3
|4–1½
|4–2
|2–1½
|2–½
|Gutierrez
|14.80
|7
|Into Rissa
|123
|7
|10
|10
|10
|7–4
|3–1¾
|Talamo
|3.20
|5
|Angel's Advocate
|123
|5
|8
|5–½
|5–½
|5–2
|4–1¼
|Mn Garcia
|15.40
|10
|Sothalis
|120
|10
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–2½
|5–1¾
|Prat
|6.20
|2
|Remember to Smile
|120
|2
|2
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–1½
|6–7¾
|Fuentes
|13.50
|9
|Starmore
|120
|9
|7
|7–hd
|7–2½
|8–2
|7–½
|Franco
|9.90
|1
|Durga
|120
|1
|9
|6–1
|6–1½
|6–½
|8–1¾
|Bejarano
|6.30
|8
|Reffine
|120
|8
|6
|8–hd
|8–1½
|9–6
|9–10
|Peterson
|81.20
|4
|Mystica
|120
|4
|5
|9–8
|9–2
|10
|10
|Pereira
|92.70
|6
|MISS MEGAN
|5.40
|3.60
|2.60
|3
|TWIRLING DIAMOND
|13.20
|6.00
|7
|INTO RISSA
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$81.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$29.70
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$39.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-7-5)
|$61.49
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-7)
|$42.30
Winner–Miss Megan B.f.4 by Richard's Kid out of Miss Cassia (GB), by Compton Place (GB). Bred by GoldGo Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Goldgo Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $353,299 Daily Double Pool $32,803 Exacta Pool $205,411 Quinella Pool $9,030 Superfecta Pool $106,162 Trifecta Pool $147,044. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-6) paid $29.75. Pick Three Pool $97,423.
MISS MEGAN had speed off the rail then dueled between horses or outside a rival, inched away on the turn and drew well clear while drifting in some under left handed urging and a long hold late. TWIRLING DIAMOND stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch and just held second. INTO RISSA hesitated to be off behind the field, settled a bit off the rail, went around a rival leaving the turn and again in midstretch then finished with interest inside. ANGEL'S ADVOCATE broke in and a bit slowly, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SOTHALIS had speed to press the pace outside rivals then stalked into the turn, continued three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. REMEMBER TO SMILE went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked between horses on the turn and also weakened. STARMORE broke a bit slowly, chased four wide then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. DURGA broke slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and had little left for the drive. REFFINE chased between horses, angled in and dropped back on the turn and weakened. MYSTICA chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.17 48.79 1:13.43 1:37.27 1:48.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Ronald R
|120
|4
|6
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–2
|4–½
|1–hd
|Van Dyke
|4.80
|3
|Cleopatra's Strike
|120
|3
|5
|5–3½
|5–1½
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–¾
|Bejarano
|3.00
|7
|Acker
|120
|7
|2
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–½
|3–1
|Cedillo
|8.10
|5
|The Hunted
|120
|5
|4
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–½
|6–1½
|4–hd
|Geroux
|3.50
|1
|Ya Gotta Wanna
|120
|1
|3
|7–1½
|7–½
|8–1
|7–½
|5–½
|Franco
|14.00
|8
|Dr. Troutman
|122
|8
|7
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–1
|6–ns
|Blanc
|7.90
|6
|Ultimate Bango
|122
|6
|1
|2–1
|3–2
|3–hd
|5–1
|7–2½
|Fuentes
|6.50
|9
|Rocky Tough
|122
|9
|8
|8–5
|8–3
|7–hd
|9
|8–1¾
|Talamo
|51.70
|2
|Starting Bloc
|120
|2
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–1½
|9
|Espinoza
|8.90
|4
|RONALD R (IRE)
|11.60
|5.80
|4.60
|3
|CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE
|4.20
|3.80
|7
|ACKER
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$40.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$25.60
|$2 QUINELLA (3-4)
|$18.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-5)
|$88.67
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7)
|$105.95
Winner–Ronald R (IRE) Ch.g.5 by Nathaniel (IRE) out of Amazon Beauty (IRE), by Wolfhound. Bred by M. Morrissey (IRE). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $550,855 Daily Double Pool $45,524 Exacta Pool $302,899 Quinella Pool $12,457 Superfecta Pool $143,074 Trifecta Pool $206,686. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-4) paid $166.80. Pick Three Pool $56,270.
RONALD R (IRE) chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied between foes in deep stretch to gain a slim advantage late and lost the bob. ACKER close up stalking the pace outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, inched away past midstretch and held on well but was overtaken late. THE HUNTED pulled along the inside chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and went on willingly late. YA GOTTA WANNA broke out onto a rival, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. DR. TROUTMAN had speed three deep then outside a rival, angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the fence into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and weakened late. ULTIMATE BANGO angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail in the drive and was outfinished. ROCKY TOUGH broke slowly, angled in a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STARTING BLOC broke slowly and was squeezed back, settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was not a threat.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.55 46.04 58.54 1:11.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Senditlikechilly
|123
|9
|3
|8–½
|4–½
|1–hd
|1–2¼
|Fuentes
|1.30
|6
|Saddle Bar
|120
|5
|7
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|Cedillo
|4.80
|10
|Don'tteasethetiger
|120
|8
|1
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–2¾
|Maldonado
|5.10
|5
|Passing
|118
|4
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|4–2
|4–nk
|Geroux
|15.80
|3
|Ooh La La Whalah
|120
|2
|5
|4–½
|5–1½
|5–1
|5–1¼
|Mn Garcia
|6.40
|1
|Iron Curtain
|123
|1
|4
|5–hd
|6–2
|6–4
|6–5¼
|Espinoza
|22.40
|4
|Dr. Bagley
|120
|3
|9
|7–hd
|8–1½
|8–2
|7–½
|Delgadillo
|57.30
|7
|Fifteen to Vegas
|120
|6
|8
|6–hd
|7–1
|7–1
|8–1
|Talamo
|13.30
|9
|Gobsmack
|120
|7
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Franco
|8.20
|11
|SENDITLIKECHILLY
|4.60
|3.20
|2.40
|6
|SADDLE BAR
|4.60
|3.20
|10
|DON'TTEASETHETIGER
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11)
|$46.00
|$1 EXACTA (11-6)
|$11.10
|$2 QUINELLA (6-11)
|$13.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-6-10-5)
|$20.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-6-10)
|$19.80
Winner–Senditlikechilly Ch.g.4 by Kantharos out of Miss Skeetd, by Cloud Hopping. Bred by Philip Matthews & Karen Matthews (FL). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Zennedjian, Eddie S. and Garcia, Victor. Mutuel Pool $436,373 Daily Double Pool $51,911 Exacta Pool $254,062 Quinella Pool $11,573 Superfecta Pool $120,958 Trifecta Pool $168,562. Claimed–Senditlikechilly by Auyeung, Nin, Hogan, Wendy and Marrone, Gary. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Claimed–Don'tteasethetiger by Battle Born Racing Stable, Ferrara, Nick, KAM Racing and Huson, Robert. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Scratched–Big Barrel, Conquest Smartee.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-11) paid $28.65. Pick Three Pool $131,797. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-6-4-2/8/11) 4 correct paid $382.45. Pick Four Pool $272,821. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-6-4-2/8/11) 5 correct paid $667.70. Pick Five Pool $898,403.
SENDITLIKECHILLY six wide early, stalked five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and bid alongside the runner-up to gain the lead in midstretch and inched clear under urging. SADDLE BAR had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, took the advantage leaving the turn, inched away into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in midstretch and held second. DON'TTEASETHETIGER stalked outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. PASSING had speed between horses, dueled a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. OOH LA LA WHALAH saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IRON CURTAIN pulled his way along inside then between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and did not rally. DR. BAGLEY stalked between foes then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened. FIFTEEN TO VEGAS was close up stalking the pace four wide between horses then three deep on the turn, continued three wide into the stretch and also weakened. GOBSMACK bobbled at the start, settled off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back off the inside on the turn and lacked a response in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.24 48.27 1:12.02 1:24.07 1:35.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Yesterdayoncemore
|118
|8
|4
|4–hd
|6–1
|3–hd
|1–1
|1–1
|Espinoza
|11.00
|5
|Croughavouke
|118
|4
|9
|8–hd
|8–1
|5–hd
|3–2
|2–3¼
|Van Dyke
|5.80
|3
|Applecross
|118
|3
|8
|9–2
|9–2½
|8–½
|4–hd
|3–1½
|Geroux
|7.20
|10
|Shedaresthedevil
|123
|9
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–hd
|4–1½
|Prat
|1.20
|11
|Overjoyed
|118
|10
|11
|10–2
|10–2½
|10–2
|10–2½
|5–¾
|Smith
|5.40
|2
|Awesome Drive
|118
|2
|5
|5–1½
|7–hd
|9–2
|7–hd
|6–¾
|Fuentes
|45.10
|1
|Convoluted
|118
|1
|3
|7–1
|4–hd
|7–1
|8–hd
|7–¾
|Franco
|19.70
|8
|Warren's Showtime
|120
|7
|6
|6–½
|5–½
|6–1
|9–1½
|8–1¼
|Velez
|13.40
|6
|Flamigo Bay
|118
|5
|10
|11
|11
|11
|11
|9–½
|Talamo
|42.10
|13
|Text Dont Call
|118
|11
|7
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|5–1½
|10–hd
|Cedillo
|20.50
|7
|Acai
|123
|6
|1
|3–2
|3–1
|4–1
|6–hd
|11
|Gutierrez
|42.70
|9
|YESTERDAYONCEMORE (IRE)
|24.00
|10.20
|7.00
|5
|CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE)
|6.40
|4.40
|3
|APPLECROSS (IRE)
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-9)
|$102.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-5)
|$63.40
|$2 QUINELLA (5-9)
|$56.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-3-10)
|$124.12
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-3)
|$168.95
Winner–Yesterdayoncemore (IRE) Dbb.f.2 by No Nay Never out of Danehill's Dream (IRE), by Danehill. Bred by Llang Bloodstock (IRE). Trainer: James A. Stack. Owner: D P Racing LLC, Shanahan, Mrs. Paul and Magnier, Mrs. M. V.. Mutuel Pool $470,122 Daily Double Pool $47,970 Exacta Pool $255,187 Quinella Pool $10,769 Superfecta Pool $135,016 Trifecta Pool $167,057. Scratched–A Thousand Dreams, Mean Sophia.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-11-9) paid $146.00. Pick Three Pool $120,292. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-11-4) paid $7.95.
YESTERDAYONCEMORE (IRE) pulled some and stalked outside a rival, steadied early on the backstretch and again midway on the backside, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead nearing midstretch, inched clear and held under a couple taps with the whip turned down and an energetic hand ride. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out some in the stretch, angled in past midstretch and finished well. APPLECROSS (IRE) pulled along the inside early, saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show. SHEDARESTHEDEVIL had speed four wide then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, responded when challenged leaving the backstretch to inch away again on the second turn, fought back in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. OVERJOYED broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled just off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AWESOME DRIVE pulled along the inside early, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. CONVOLUTED tugged her way along inside then came out off heels and bumped a rival into the first turn, went up three deep between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in outside a foe into the stretch and did not rally. WARREN'S SHOWTIME chased outside a rival then was bumped and forced out into the first turn, went up four wide on the backstretch, continued three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, was in a bit tight in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. FLAMIGO BAY (IRE) a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. TEXT DONT CALL angled in and stalked just off the rail, bid outside the leader leaving the backstretch, stalked again on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. ACAI also angled in and stalked inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, swung three deep into the stretch, also drifted in and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.31 46.35 59.41 1:13.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Mandy
|120
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2
|1–nk
|Van Dyke
|1.50
|4
|Sofi's Gold
|120
|4
|6
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–1¼
|Bejarano
|3.40
|5
|Wicked Fresh
|120
|5
|9
|8–1
|7–1½
|4–hd
|3–½
|Talamo
|28.10
|6
|Starship Leia
|120
|6
|1
|3–½
|3–3½
|3–4
|4–2¾
|Flores
|35.80
|9
|Miss Johnnie
|120
|9
|5
|7–4½
|6–2½
|5–2
|5–5½
|Pena
|5.80
|7
|Big Time Grammy
|120
|7
|3
|5–2
|5–1
|7–7
|6–nk
|Cedillo
|5.70
|2
|Traffic Stopper
|120
|2
|7
|4–1½
|4–½
|6–½
|7–nk
|Maldonado
|4.70
|8
|Solar Nova
|120
|8
|8
|9
|9
|8–2
|8–16¾
|Puglisi
|33.80
|3
|Shez a Grinder
|120
|3
|4
|6–1½
|8–7
|9
|9
|Peterson
|84.00
|1
|MANDY
|5.00
|3.40
|2.80
|4
|SOFI'S GOLD
|4.00
|3.40
|5
|WICKED FRESH
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)
|$75.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$11.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$12.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-6)
|$108.82
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5)
|$59.30
Winner–Mandy B.f.2 by Commissioner out of Sarah Avery, by Broken Vow. Bred by JAAM Racing, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $316,741 Daily Double Pool $39,573 Exacta Pool $170,603 Quinella Pool $8,887 Superfecta Pool $103,499 Trifecta Pool $123,795. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-9-1) paid $47.45. Pick Three Pool $111,255.
MANDY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back when headed in the stretch, regained the advantage under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SOFI'S GOLD had speed between foes then dueled outside the winner, put a head in front in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch but was outgamed late. WICKED FRESH broke slowly, settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. STARSHIP LEIA three deep early, stalked off thee rail, came three wide into the stretch and was edged late for third. MISS JOHNNIE settled outside then off the rail, continued a bit off the fence into and on the turn and between foes into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BIG TIME GRAMMY chased outside then off the rail, went alongside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a response in the stretch. TRAFFIC STOPPER saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn and weakened. SOLAR NOVA dropped back off the inside then angled in a bit off the fence on the backstretch and turn and was not a threat. SHEZ A GRINDER saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.83 48.03 1:13.30 1:25.16 1:36.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Guitty
|120
|6
|9
|7–2½
|7–3
|4–hd
|2–1
|1–1
|Prat
|1.80
|8
|Antigone
|120
|8
|3
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–½
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|2.60
|3
|Lookintogeteven
|120
|3
|10
|10
|10
|10
|7–3½
|3–2½
|Espinoza
|4.40
|2
|Inthemunny
|120
|2
|5
|4–½
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–1½
|4–¾
|Bejarano
|8.40
|9
|Colombian Gold
|120
|9
|7
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–hd
|4–1
|5–¾
|Pereira
|45.20
|1
|Convincingly
|120
|1
|8
|9–1
|8–hd
|7–1
|8–5
|6–½
|Geroux
|11.60
|7
|Queen Licia
|120
|7
|6
|5–½
|4–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|7–2¼
|Mn Garcia
|10.80
|5
|Takes a Village
|113
|5
|2
|2–2
|3–½
|6–3½
|6–½
|8–10¼
|Peterson
|16.00
|10
|Now Playing
|120
|10
|4
|6–1½
|6–hd
|8–hd
|10
|9–nk
|Espinoza
|66.70
|4
|Roses for Doug
|120
|4
|1
|8–1½
|9–1½
|9–hd
|9–½
|10
|Flores
|70.80
|6
|GUITTY (FR)
|5.60
|3.20
|2.40
|8
|ANTIGONE
|3.20
|2.40
|3
|LOOKINTOGETEVEN
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$17.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$7.80
|$2 QUINELLA (6-8)
|$6.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-3-2)
|$15.37
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-3)
|$18.30
Winner–Guitty (FR) Dbb.f.2 by Dunkerque (FR) out of Pearling (GB), by Cape Cross (IRE). Bred by Hyperion Sarl (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Madaket Stables LLC, Mathiesen, Mark and Powell, Mathilde. Mutuel Pool $289,536 Daily Double Pool $36,681 Exacta Pool $163,390 Quinella Pool $8,800 Superfecta Pool $95,692 Trifecta Pool $124,525. Scratched–Almost a Factor, K P Whirlwind, Lady Agatha, Lucia's Design.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-6) paid $56.20. Pick Three Pool $74,671.
GUITTY (FR) broke slowly, settled a bit off the rail then chased between foes on the backstretch and three wide on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead outside the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. ANTIGONE stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter then between foes on the second turn, gained the advantage into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive, could not match the winner late but held second. LOOKINTOGETEVEN broke slowly, angled in entering the first turn and settled inside, split horses leaving the second turn, came out in the stretch and finished well. INTHEMUNNY saved ground chasing the pace, went between horses on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. COLOMBIAN GOLD had speed outside then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. CONVINCINGLY came out nearing the first turn, chased just off the rail or outside a rival, entered the stretch three wide and could not summon the necessary late kick. QUEEN LICIA chased between foes then outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TAKES A VILLAGE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. NOW PLAYING stalked three deep, fell back some on the second turn, continued three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. ROSES FOR DOUG chased a bit off the rail then inside, fell back into the stretch and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Runhappy Del Mar Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds. Time 21.89 44.90 1:11.09 1:25.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Nucky
|118
|7
|2
|3–1
|4–1½
|1–1
|1–2¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|35.00
|8
|Wrecking Crew
|120
|8
|3
|5–2
|5–1
|3–1
|2–½
|Cedillo
|9.80
|3
|Defense Wins
|118
|3
|7
|6
|6
|4–3
|3–1¾
|Bejarano
|37.70
|4
|Ginobili
|120
|4
|6
|4–½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–9¼
|Geroux
|18.70
|6
|Fore Left
|123
|6
|1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5–8
|5–15½
|Gutierrez
|12.40
|5
|Garth
|118
|5
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|6
|6
|Smith
|4.10
|2
|Eight Rings
|120
|2
|4
|dnf
|Van Dyke
|0.50
|1
|Storm the Court
|120
|1
|8
|dnf
|Prat
|14.20
|7
|NUCKY
|72.00
|26.00
|13.40
|8
|WRECKING CREW
|8.60
|5.20
|3
|DEFENSE WINS
|13.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$256.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-8)
|$202.40
|$2 QUINELLA (7-8)
|$154.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-3-4)
|$1,498.33
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-3)
|$1,452.65
Winner–Nucky Dbb.c.2 by Ghostzapper out of Lady Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Barry Becker & Judith Becker (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $528,687 Daily Double Pool $58,649 Exacta Pool $246,925 Quinella Pool $11,469 Superfecta Pool $137,280 Trifecta Pool $176,178. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-7) paid $111.05. Pick Three Pool $84,409.
NUCKY dueled outside then four wide into the turn and three deep leaving the turn, bumped with a rival while taking the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, drifted in and won clear under urging. WRECKING CREW stalked outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some, went outside a rival to gain the second position past midstretch and held for the place. DEFENSE WINS three deep early, angled in and stalked inside, came out for room past midstretch and was edged for second. GINOBILI stalked a bit off the rail then inside, bid along the rail into the turn, put a head in front on the turn, came out a bit and bumped with the winner in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FORE LEFT had good early speed and dueled between horses, fell back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. GARTH broke in a bit and bumped a rival, dueled between horses, dropped back between foes on the turn and gave way. EIGHT RINGS broke in a bit, was between horses then ducked in sharply to bump STORM THE COURT before the three quarter pole and lost the rider. STORM THE COURT also broke in a bit, saved ground, was bumped hard before the three quarter pole and lost the rider. A claim of foul by the trainer of GINOBILI against the winner for alleged interference in upper stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the incident in the chute before ruling no other runner was responsible for the bumping and lost riders.
TENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.02 46.20 1:10.32 1:35.18 1:41.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Zee Drop
|120
|2
|8
|7–1½
|7–1
|8–2
|5–hd
|1–1¼
|Prat
|2.80
|9
|Lucky Peridot
|120
|8
|2
|8–1
|8–2
|7–hd
|4–hd
|2–hd
|Cedillo
|29.30
|3
|Sedamar
|123
|3
|5
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–1
|2–½
|3–1¾
|Fuentes
|6.00
|7
|Courteous
|120
|6
|1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–1½
|1–1
|4–2¼
|Talamo
|39.70
|10
|Der Lu
|120
|9
|7
|6–2½
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–½
|5–½
|Smith
|5.70
|4
|Gallovie
|120
|4
|4
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–½
|3–1
|6–1¼
|Gutierrez
|8.90
|8
|Pakhet
|120
|7
|3
|9–4
|9–6
|9–3½
|8–1
|7–2¼
|Geroux
|6.00
|5
|Seranitsa
|120
|5
|10
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–hd
|7–2½
|8–1¼
|Bejarano
|4.60
|11
|Italia
|120
|10
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–1¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|21.00
|1
|Khairiya
|123
|1
|6
|5–½
|6–2½
|6–1
|9–3
|10
|Franco
|7.90
|2
|ZEE DROP
|7.60
|4.80
|3.40
|9
|LUCKY PERIDOT
|20.00
|9.00
|3
|SEDAMAR
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$280.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-9)
|$87.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-9)
|$118.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-3-7)
|$908.34
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-9-3-7-10)
|$41,197.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-3)
|$251.40
Winner–Zee Drop Ch.f.3 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Ash Zee, by Exchange Rate. Bred by R. S. Evans (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $512,365 Daily Double Pool $142,007 Exacta Pool $265,812 Quinella Pool $12,867 Superfecta Pool $159,684 Super High Five Pool $53,983 Trifecta Pool $206,198. Scratched–Devils Dance.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-2) paid $260.05. Pick Three Pool $186,534. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-6/11/12/14-7-2) 4 correct paid $482.75. Pick Four Pool $980,565. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-1-6/11/12/14-7-2) 5 correct paid $4,877.40. Pick Five Pool $1,041,695. $2 Pick Six (8/11-9-1-6/11/12/14-7-2) 5 out of 6 paid $184.80. $2 Pick Six (8/11-9-1-6/11/12/14-7-2) 6 correct paid $53,375.00. Pick Six Pool $2,323,989. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $10,767.70. Place Pick All Pool $42,342.
ZEE DROP settled off the rail, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. LUCKY PERIDOT angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished well. SEDAMAR saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, bid between horses past midstretch and was edged for the place. COURTEOUS had speed four wide then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back past midstretch and weakened late. DER LU chased three deep then outside a rival, went four wide into and out of the second turn and lacked the needed rally. GALLOVIE (GB) stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. PAKHET chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SERANITSA stalked three deep then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and into the second turn, was between foes leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened. ITALIA (SPA) unhurried and angled in after the chute, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. KHAIRIYA chased inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened in the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|8,665
|$1,930,417
|Inter-Track
|7,748
|$4,652,307
|Out of State
|N/A
|$12,611,635
|TOTAL
|16,413
|$19,194,359